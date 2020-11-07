First service on my 2016 F-Type; low miles but needed oil change and some items that cropped up over time and some issues after having bought the car (new, but sight unseen as I was overseas - 54 miles) that were evident after use and using. Parts were ordered as needed and follow-up repairs to be done this week (approx 10 for all parts to arrive - understand some would not have been a in-stock item. Donarius was a great service advisor and kept in contact thru the 1st service, explained status and what to expect for parts and a future service item. Very nice and thorough guy.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service experience was very pleasant and hassle-free. The moment you arrive, you are well taken cared of. I am very much pleased with my service advisor Matt Larsen, who took personal care of me and my vehicle. The technicians did a thorough job. The staff is very friendly, accomodating and courteous. They value their client’s time. They have earned my respect & trust.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
My mechanic was having a difficult time diagnosing an issue with my jag so he took it to Jaguar of Tacoma.
He was having a hard time getting the service guy (who was rude when he did talk to him) to return his calls so he called the service manager who was also rude.
He then called the general manager Joseph C. who told him that I should have bought it there in which case they would have fixed it and that he should come and get it or they were going to push it into the street!
I will never ever bring my jag there again nor will I ever do any kind of business with these people.
Incredibly unprofessional.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
