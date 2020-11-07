1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My mechanic was having a difficult time diagnosing an issue with my jag so he took it to Jaguar of Tacoma. He was having a hard time getting the service guy (who was rude when he did talk to him) to return his calls so he called the service manager who was also rude. He then called the general manager Joseph C. who told him that I should have bought it there in which case they would have fixed it and that he should come and get it or they were going to push it into the street! I will never ever bring my jag there again nor will I ever do any kind of business with these people. Incredibly unprofessional. Read more