Just how we were treated...very comforting
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always easy to get an appointment, quick service, and great folks to talk with!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
01/12/2021
Quick response - patience for late pickup of vehicle
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for Mini is not Mini!
planned, accomplish to plan, performed well, great text updates, great rental car support, and great staff that know what they are doing
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient & well organized
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Daniel was very knowledgeable and offered several important tips for caring for my MINI, such as always using the parking brake when parking on an incline.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience, Staff and Service
Service department was friendly and helpful. Daniel is a rockstar; super patient and accommodating. I will definitely be coming back to this dealership for years to come.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just how we were treated...very comforting
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Visit Va. Beach Checkered Flag Mini
Great visits! Joel Torres greeted us first. Then Thom Coyne came outside and filled us in with more Mini details. On the next visit we were greeted by Diana Almaraz. Diana absolutely loves Minis and had even more details to share! Test drives smoothly set up during both visits. And, now own my first Mini!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
The Service Providers were very friendly during my wait time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The dealership is always very good. Although, only having one customer service rep that can have the customer sign the paperwork seems strange. If there are 2 people working service, why can't both have the customer sign the paperwork so we can get on with the day?
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
11/07/2020
The estimated time that my maintenance took quite closely matched how long the service took.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The employees were friendly and helpful. I had a few questions and they were able to help me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10/28/2020
Dan in the service department was exhaustive in trying to solve the problem.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Day/oil change . thanks Mr.Timms from checkered flag mini vb
10/28/2020
Mr.Timms.. I believe his name was mikkeal.. he was a great help and very knowledgeable of the mini. I needed help learning how to turn my lights on and off . He greeted me with kindness and patience and even informed me that something in my car was recalled and recommended to get it programmed while I get my oil change! Thanks so much Mr.Timms, you’re appreciated !! -Dominque Cole
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt service, loaner was ready when I arrived, and Mikeal kept me updated throughout the day.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10/08/2020
Keeping me updated on my baby. Answering all my questions honestly and in terms that we’re not condescending because I’m a woman
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Even though it was a busy week, Michael was really on top of keeping me updated on the status of my repair.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mikael Timms was great, very helpful
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people, nice dealership
Hassle free, and very pleasant people.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unbeatable Mini Service Experience
Friendly and professional service advisor, thorough maintenance checks and recommendations, all at fair prices.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I liked the opportunity to inspect under the hood and under the car. I liked and appreciated the complimentary state inspection. I liked that you had the trim in stock for my hood. I liked that I could wait in comfort for the work to be done in a timely manner. Most of all, I liked dealing with Daniel. He is always friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. He makes suggestions and helps me to make plans for taking care of my Mini. I like Checkered Flag! I left humming the song!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes