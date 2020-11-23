service Rating

Mr.Timms.. I believe his name was mikkeal.. he was a great help and very knowledgeable of the mini. I needed help learning how to turn my lights on and off . He greeted me with kindness and patience and even informed me that something in my car was recalled and recommended to get it programmed while I get my oil change! Thanks so much Mr.Timms, you’re appreciated !! -Dominque Cole Read more