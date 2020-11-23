  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Checkered Flag MINI

Checkered Flag MINI

Visit dealer’s website 
5209 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag MINI

5.0
Overall Rating
(80)
Recommend: Yes (80) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Matthew on 11/23/2020

Just how we were treated...very comforting

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
145 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

??

by Peggy on 01/13/2021

Always easy to get an appointment, quick service, and great folks to talk with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Checkered Flag maintenance -detailing

by Benedict on 01/12/2021

Quick response - patience for late pickup of vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service for Mini is not Mini!

by Dale on 01/09/2021

planned, accomplish to plan, performed well, great text updates, great rental car support, and great staff that know what they are doing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Mini Routine Msintenance

by Joanna on 01/08/2021

Efficient & well organized

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Thanks Daniel

by Edward on 12/22/2020

Daniel was very knowledgeable and offered several important tips for caring for my MINI, such as always using the parking brake when parking on an incline.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Experience, Staff and Service

by Leann on 12/02/2020

Service department was friendly and helpful. Daniel is a rockstar; super patient and accommodating. I will definitely be coming back to this dealership for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Matthew on 11/23/2020

Just how we were treated...very comforting

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Visit Va. Beach Checkered Flag Mini

by Karen on 11/22/2020

Great visits! Joel Torres greeted us first. Then Thom Coyne came outside and filled us in with more Mini details. On the next visit we were greeted by Diana Almaraz. Diana absolutely loves Minis and had even more details to share! Test drives smoothly set up during both visits. And, now own my first Mini!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Mini Experience

by Tonette on 11/21/2020

The Service Providers were very friendly during my wait time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent service

by Eric on 11/07/2020

The dealership is always very good. Although, only having one customer service rep that can have the customer sign the paperwork seems strange. If there are 2 people working service, why can't both have the customer sign the paperwork so we can get on with the day?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

MINI Maintenance

by HeirsByGr8c on 11/07/2020

The estimated time that my maintenance took quite closely matched how long the service took.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Checker Flag Mini

by Charles on 11/06/2020

The employees were friendly and helpful. I had a few questions and they were able to help me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Go Dan Go!

by Frederick on 10/28/2020

Dan in the service department was exhaustive in trying to solve the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service Day/oil change . thanks Mr.Timms from checkered flag mini vb

by Dominque on 10/28/2020

Mr.Timms.. I believe his name was mikkeal.. he was a great help and very knowledgeable of the mini. I needed help learning how to turn my lights on and off . He greeted me with kindness and patience and even informed me that something in my car was recalled and recommended to get it programmed while I get my oil change! Thanks so much Mr.Timms, you’re appreciated !! -Dominque Cole

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Countryman service

by Deborah on 10/15/2020

Prompt service, loaner was ready when I arrived, and Mikeal kept me updated throughout the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Ms Happy

by Jacqueline on 10/08/2020

Keeping me updated on my baby. Answering all my questions honestly and in terms that we’re not condescending because I’m a woman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service staff!

by Amanda on 09/30/2020

Even though it was a busy week, Michael was really on top of keeping me updated on the status of my repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Mini

by Robin on 09/27/2020

Mikael Timms was great, very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great people, nice dealership

by Steven on 09/22/2020

Hassle free, and very pleasant people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Unbeatable Mini Service Experience

by DG1 on 09/17/2020

Friendly and professional service advisor, thorough maintenance checks and recommendations, all at fair prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Where Winners Buy

by Cecelia on 09/11/2020

I liked the opportunity to inspect under the hood and under the car. I liked and appreciated the complimentary state inspection. I liked that you had the trim in stock for my hood. I liked that I could wait in comfort for the work to be done in a timely manner. Most of all, I liked dealing with Daniel. He is always friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. He makes suggestions and helps me to make plans for taking care of my Mini. I like Checkered Flag! I left humming the song!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes