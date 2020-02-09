Checkered Flag BMW

5225 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
(732)
Recommend: Yes (725) No (7)
sales Rating

Smooth transaction

by KSmith on 09/02/2020

Sales person was ready to meet me at the set appointment time. I didn't spend my entire day at the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
924 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

A team that reflects BMW excellence.

by William on 09/01/2020

Chris Grandison exchanged emails with me and patiently answered questions and offered information on individual autos. Chris met my wife and I, allowed us to test drive cars, and provided all information we needed. From the time we made our purchase decision, Chris and the entire Checkered Flag team made the entire process clear, simple, and complete. We were uneasy about visiting any business during this time, but your complete following of virus protection standards; masks, distance, hand sanitation, made us comfortable. A totally positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thanks for the new car!

by Joseph on 08/31/2020

Personal service and quality results.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Bmw3

by Brenda on 08/26/2020

Courteous employees. Prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Speedy and informative service

by Robert on 08/26/2020

Speedy and informative service. Plenty of smiles and excellent work. Follow up messaging incorrect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful experience

by SP on 08/23/2020

Jonathan was great, answered my questions and made the vehicle purchase process easy and enjoyable. I love my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer Service

by Marvet on 08/16/2020

Great customer service. I was able to get a service appointment that allowed me to get my car in and out with a loaner vehicle while my car was being repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service. Just needs more attention to detail.

by Bobby on 08/14/2020

Johnny my service rep is always helpful and the car loan people are always friendly. I love the way my car looks after it comes out of detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Sales & Leadership

by Vanessa on 08/07/2020

Mauricio and Julius were fantastic! They shared all pertinent information throughout the process, were extremely knowledgeable and streamlined the final sale for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Family treatment

by Catherine on 08/05/2020

Excellent people - service is always welcoming and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 M2 Competition

by Armani on 07/31/2020

Mauricio and his team have been extremely welcoming and accommodating from the moment I first walked in the door!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Happy to be a Checkerd Flag Customer

by Karen on 07/31/2020

Service staff were courteous and service performed in a very timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service in every way

by Thomas on 07/30/2020

Did what you had promised in a professional and knowledgeable manner. Repaired the problem I was having with my vehicle, supplied me a loaner car and I was on my way. Great service in every way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Michelle on 07/29/2020

Everyone is friendly- loaner car is always available

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Frustrating

by Pamela on 07/25/2020

Managers are very responsive and will assist with resolving issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jessica is GREAT!

by Tim on 07/15/2020

My service advisor, Jessica Marshall, was very knowledgeable and engaged with me entire transaction. Effective communication beyond what I would expect. Wouldn’t switch advisors if asked a million times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Place to be!

by David on 07/14/2020

Easy in and out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

No hassle purchase

by Beth on 07/13/2020

We researched and decided upon the build we wanted. Price Checkered Flag advertised was more competitive than other BMW dealerships. This is what brought us to your dealership that day. Then you gave us a good quote on email that morning. Then you improved on that quote after we had done the test drive and decided to buy. What's not to like? It was a no hassle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Patricia on 07/10/2020

Having the shop manager show me places on my car underneath the hood and bottom

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2016 320i service visit

by Edwin on 07/07/2020

Clean & socially distanced lounge, good coffee in showroom, good sale in parts/gift shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The Best Dealership

by Derrick on 07/06/2020

This is the best dealership I ever have been to. The staff made sure everything was A+. Yall gave me a good deal on my trade and on my new vehicle no games and strait and to the point I would definitely buy future vehicles from your company. Keep up the good work!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 cars in stock
0 new2 used0 certified pre-owned
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW X7
BMW X7
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
