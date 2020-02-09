Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag BMW all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (732)
Sales person was ready to meet me at the set appointment time. I didn't spend my entire day at the dealership.
Sales person was ready to meet me at the set appointment time. I didn't spend my entire day at the dealership.
A team that reflects BMW excellence.
Chris Grandison exchanged emails with me and patiently answered questions and offered information on individual autos. Chris met my wife and I, allowed us to test drive cars, and provided all information we needed. From the time we made our purchase decision, Chris and the entire Checkered Flag team made the entire process clear, simple, and complete. We were uneasy about visiting any business during this time, but your complete following of virus protection standards; masks, distance, hand sanitation, made us comfortable. A totally positive experience.
Personal service and quality results.
Courteous employees. Prompt service.
Speedy and informative service. Plenty of smiles and excellent work.
Follow up messaging incorrect.
Jonathan was great, answered my questions and made the vehicle purchase process easy and enjoyable. I love my new vehicle.
Great customer service. I was able to get a service appointment that allowed me to get my car in and out with a loaner vehicle while my car was being repaired.
Johnny my service rep is always helpful and the car loan people are always friendly. I love the way my car looks after it comes out of detail.
Mauricio and Julius were fantastic! They shared all pertinent information throughout the process, were extremely knowledgeable and streamlined the final sale for me.
Catherine 08/05/2020
Excellent people - service is always welcoming and friendly!
Mauricio and his team have been extremely welcoming and accommodating from the moment I first walked in the door!
Service staff were courteous and service performed in a very timely manner
Did what you had promised in a professional and knowledgeable manner. Repaired the problem I was having with my vehicle, supplied me a loaner car and I was on my way. Great service in every way!
Michelle 07/29/2020
Everyone is friendly- loaner car is always available
Managers are very responsive and will assist with resolving issues.
My service advisor, Jessica Marshall, was very knowledgeable and engaged with me entire transaction. Effective communication beyond what I would expect. Wouldn’t switch advisors if asked a million times.
We researched and decided upon the build we wanted. Price Checkered Flag advertised was more competitive than other BMW dealerships. This is what brought us to your dealership that day. Then you gave us a good quote on email that morning. Then you improved on that quote after we had done the test drive and decided to buy. What's not to like? It was a no hassle purchase.
Patricia 07/10/2020
Having the shop manager show me places on my car underneath the hood and bottom
Clean & socially distanced lounge, good coffee in showroom, good sale in parts/gift shop.
This is the best dealership I ever have been to. The staff made sure everything was A+. Yall gave me a good deal on my trade and on my new vehicle no games and strait and to the point I would definitely buy future vehicles from your company. Keep up the good work!!!
