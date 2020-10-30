Checkered Flag Honda

6541 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(724)
Recommend: Yes (719) No (5)
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Walter on 10/30/2020

The sale was easy and uncomplicated. I was given a excellent price for the Honda CRV and an excellent trade in for my car. Eric is an outstanding representative for Checkered Flag. This is the 4th car I have bought from them and I will come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1178 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Work

by MichaelG on 10/30/2020

My wife refuses to give up her 2006 Element. CF does an excellent job of keeping it running as we approach 90,000 miles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Great service

by Barbara on 10/27/2020

The amount of time it took to inspect my car and make repairs were reasonable and I was kept informed as to what needed to be done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Repair Work

by Christopher on 10/27/2020

Timely repairs necessary per the recall notices! And Jordan did a great job keeping me in the loop on how the repairs were progressing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service at dealership.

by Cosette on 10/27/2020

Quick in and quick out. Respectful of my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Wonderful service

by Anna on 10/26/2020

Efficient, helpful and thorough staff, they kept me informed and answered any questions I had. I have been a customer for years and they always take great care of my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Ridgeline

by Travis on 10/25/2020

I really enjoyed that Carl let me look and ask questions without ever throwing any sales pressure. I have been to multiple dealerships lately, and only Carl listened when I said that I wasn't buying anytime soon, but that I wanted to look and test drive. Ultimately, I was willing to buy once I finished checking out all the makes and models I had to decide from. I even had a few lower quotes from online services, but we were willing to pay Checkered Flag and Carl for doing business in such a stand up way. Now I just hope that all my service visits will be as pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional customer service like no other dealership

by DC on 10/24/2020

Terrence Tillman, our Product Specialist was wonderful to work with through the whole process. He is very knowledgeable, professional, and accommodating, yet friendly. He should be commended for his work ethic and is an excellent example of superior customer service. He is a definite asset to your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change and parts replaced

by Deborah on 10/22/2020

Tech was very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

?

by Janet on 10/21/2020

Took care of everything that needed to be done so that i did not have to come back for a second appt. also gave me a ride home and then back to pick up my car, appreciated that the most.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Professional and knowledgeable

by Whitney on 10/13/2020

I was apprehensive walking into a dealership alone to shop for a car. I worked with Carl Dyson and he was very patient and helpful. I’ve been searching since June and wasn’t sure what I was looking for exactly until he and his co-worker Tony helped me. Carl took the time to test drive three cars with me in the rain on my first visit. When I wasn’t ready he didn’t balk and just told me to take my time and keep him posted. I continued my search but nothing compared to the attention and professionalism I experienced with the two of them. After a week, I was ready to make my decision. I got the exact car I wanted with the financing and payments to fit my budget. I feel very good about my purchase and with a Honda I will be happy for many years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

thomas

by Thomas on 10/12/2020

quick check in

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car

by Anand on 10/08/2020

The experience was great and throughly professional. The respresentatives were amazing and made the process very smooth and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recent Service

by B_Lewis on 10/07/2020

A much better experience this time than last time. My service writer was attentive and kept me updated the whole time during the process as I waited for my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Checkered Flag Wins

by Lisa on 10/04/2020

I love rhe new process that allows us to visually review my car service with a technician. This option is very informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

inspection/oil change

by Mary on 10/01/2020

As always, quick and efficeint.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by David on 09/29/2020

Timely service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Michael on 09/29/2020

-Courteous competent personnel from start to finish, comfortable waiting room with great coffee, courtesy oil change is awesome. The service was finished relatively quickly and the car was washed and vacuumed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Reid's Experience

by Kimberly on 09/28/2020

Dave was very professional. The experience was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Customer Service

by Sherry on 09/28/2020

I liked working with Scottie Sanders. He was responsive to my specific needs regarding the Honda I wanted to buy. He was knowledgeable about the car and took a lot of time explaining the features and electronics inside of it that really helped.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Experience

by Amanda on 09/25/2020

Everyone was so helpful and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

32 cars in stock
0 new0 used32 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
15 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
9 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
