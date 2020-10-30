The sale was easy and uncomplicated. I was given a excellent price for the Honda CRV and an excellent trade in for my car.
Eric is an outstanding representative for Checkered Flag. This is the 4th car I have bought from them and I will come back.
I really enjoyed that Carl let me look and ask questions without ever throwing any sales pressure. I have been to multiple dealerships lately, and only Carl listened when I said that I wasn't buying anytime soon, but that I wanted to look and test drive. Ultimately, I was willing to buy once I finished checking out all the makes and models I had to decide from. I even had a few lower quotes from online services, but we were willing to pay Checkered Flag and Carl for doing business in such a stand up way. Now I just hope that all my service visits will be as pleasant.
Exceptional customer service like no other dealership
by DC on 10/24/2020
Terrence Tillman, our Product Specialist was wonderful to work with through the whole process. He is very knowledgeable, professional, and accommodating, yet friendly. He should be commended for his work ethic and is an excellent example of superior customer service. He is a definite asset to your dealership.
I was apprehensive walking into a dealership alone to shop for a car. I worked with Carl Dyson and he was very patient and helpful. I’ve been searching since June and wasn’t sure what I was looking for exactly until he and his co-worker Tony helped me. Carl took the time to test drive three cars with me in the rain on my first visit. When I wasn’t ready he didn’t balk and just told me to take my time and keep him posted. I continued my search but nothing compared to the attention and professionalism I experienced with the two of them. After a week, I was ready to make my decision. I got the exact car I wanted with the financing and payments to fit my budget. I feel very good about my purchase and with a Honda I will be happy for many years!
-Courteous competent personnel from start to finish, comfortable waiting room with great coffee, courtesy oil change is awesome. The service was finished relatively quickly and the car was washed and vacuumed!
I liked working with Scottie Sanders. He was responsive to my specific needs regarding the Honda I wanted to buy. He was knowledgeable about the car and took a lot of time explaining the features and electronics inside of it that really helped.
