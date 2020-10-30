sales Rating

I was apprehensive walking into a dealership alone to shop for a car. I worked with Carl Dyson and he was very patient and helpful. I’ve been searching since June and wasn’t sure what I was looking for exactly until he and his co-worker Tony helped me. Carl took the time to test drive three cars with me in the rain on my first visit. When I wasn’t ready he didn’t balk and just told me to take my time and keep him posted. I continued my search but nothing compared to the attention and professionalism I experienced with the two of them. After a week, I was ready to make my decision. I got the exact car I wanted with the financing and payments to fit my budget. I feel very good about my purchase and with a Honda I will be happy for many years! Read more