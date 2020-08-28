Ask for Leandro!
by 08/28/2020on
I called in and spoke to Leandro and went to see him the next day. He was extremely efficient with my time and had me in and out in no time. If you stop in at handys , definitely ask for Leandro for the best experience possible!
Ask for Leandro!
by 08/28/2020on
I called in and spoke to Leandro and went to see him the next day. He was extremely efficient with my time and had me in and out in no time. If you stop in at handys , definitely ask for Leandro for the best experience possible!
10k Check Up
by 08/26/2020on
I just had my 10k check up on my new RAV4. Once again the best customer service and reliability. Dennis our sale person came out and spent time with us to ask us about our families and tell us what’s been happening at Handy’s. I also found my next car RAV4 Hybrid. My husband and I always enjoy our visits and know the product, service and reliability of both will never change. I recommend Handy’s for your next car!
Excellent experience!
by 08/17/2020on
This is my second car purchase from Handy Downtown with Nick Lambert as the salesman. Great experience again! Nick is very professional and is a no pressure salesman. The experience was fast and I’m was impressed with the level of COVID precautions the dealership is taking.
Great service
by 08/16/2020on
Thank you to David and Aaron for their excellent service. Extremely knowledgable on the type of car I was buying and on financing options. Very nice to work with.
Easy and painless
by 08/07/2020on
Jesse Turner handled my lease turn in and purchase with no headaches what so ever. He and Jamie took care of me with total professionalism. Would definite buy again from them.
Sales consult
by 07/18/2020on
I had a great encounter with Dennis at Handy Toyota. Very comfortably personable and without any sense of pressure. He was well informed about the vehicles and timely with the visit. Would certainly recommend working with him.
Exceptional Experience
by 07/10/2020on
We were contacted by Handy Toyota after building a specific RAV4 model on Toyota.com. The sales reps was courteous and described his inventory and he followed up with a short video to introduce himself, which my wife and I enjoyed as a personal touch. Our entire experience was exceptional. We drove away with exactly the vehicle we wanted and happy to do business with this sales associate and this dealership. We wholeheartedly recommend Handy Toyota.
Exceptional, stress-free experience
by 06/30/2020on
I found the service exceptional and would recommend Handy Toyota when looking in the Toyota car market. I went to Handy Toyota with a specific certified used Toyota Corolla in mind. I saw it online and came to the dealership to just take a look. Jacob was super helpful and honest. I also appreciated how he stuck with the car I wanted to look at and didn't try to up-sell in any way. He even offered some other options that were somewhat in my price range if we wanted. The car initially had not been fully detailed when we went to look at it, but Handy let me do a test drive. Upon noticing some minor issues (i.e. small tear in the seat, residue on the gear shaft and a slight rattling in the dashboard), Jacob vowed to look into all of them before I purchased the car. The mechanic fixed the dashboard issue, the residue was cleaned completely off and, upon learning they could not sew the seat, they replaced it entirely at no extra charge. Handy even picked up my car 30 minutes away and gave me a rental vehicle as well while they worked on it. It was overall an easy and stress free experience.
service
by 06/20/2020on
Big shout out to Rich for getting me the best prices on a service that was just performed on my truck.He was very polite and made my experience as smooth as possibleIn and out as quickly as possible.
Poors service after deal was completed
by 06/11/2020on
I spent over $28000 on a nice truck after all papers signed I received the key ask why only one that is what they had . I looked up price about $150 called and asked for them to get me a key seeing how they can get one at handy chevy for maybe $20 but no papers signed now they apparently no longer care if I am satisfied shop else were I sure will
Great Experience
by 04/24/2020on
Shout out to Zach Sanders and Aaron Root for the amazing service and support as I shifted my lease to a loan. Love my RAV4 and couldn’t say enough about Handy Toyota.. they worked hard to get my interest rate and monthly payments low. That says a lot for a single mom. I felt like family.
new car sales
by 03/12/2020on
purchased a Rav4 hydrid from Handy Toyota and they are great to work with sales person Jesse T. work with me for get the right car.
Thank you Leandro!!!
by 02/28/2020on
Leandro made my first car purchase at a dealership so enjoyable. He had all the patience in the world when I asked questions about multiple different cars/SUVs and was incredibly knowledgeable about all of them. I love my beautiful new Hybrid RAV4! Thank you Leandro!!!
Handy Toyota in St Albans and Zach Sanders Rock!
by 12/15/2019on
I stopped my brother David Mohamed from buying another vehicle from another dealership; and I sent him to Handy Toyota and Zach Sanders. My brother purchased a high quality 2014 Toyota Truck TRD. The truck is covered 12,000 miles bumper to bumper. The powertrain is covered 7 years or 75k miles. Dave said Aaron Root when the extra mile helping with financing, and my brother received the payment he desired. Handy Toyota gave my brother $700 for his clunker trade in! That puts a bowtie on a great experience! But wait Zach is giving me $25 bucks for the referral and I was unaware of that !! Merry Christmas Handy Toyota and thank you! Sincerely! Dahan Mohamed
Jordan K. is the way
by 10/29/2019on
My wife and I both got our Rav4s from Jordan Kehaya. Why? Because he is fun and knowledgeable and honest. My wife got hers a year ago and we went right back to Jordan today for mine
my reveiw fo Handy
by 10/29/2019on
Such an easy and painless experience. Entire staff paid attention to every detail and made car shopping as easy as it gets. Leandro was beyond helpful in every step of the way. Highly Recommend!
Amazing buying experience with Nathan thume
by 10/28/2019on
I had an amazing experience working with Nathan thume, I was interested in a base model rav4 hybrid for my wife and newborn. I didn’t think anything over the base model would be in our price range. With Nathan’s help and knowledge not only was i able to purchase a new vehicle but we were able to get the 2020 rav4 hybrid in the upgraded xle trim, for a much lower monthly payment than I was quoted at another dealership earlier that week. Not only did mr thume help guide me and my wife in our first car buying experience he did so with a smile, we were at the dealership well past closing hours and he was amazing from start to finish. If anyone is in the market for a new or used vehicle be sure to go see Nathan thume!
Review for Handy/Leandro
by 10/28/2019on
Incredibly easy, simple, and low pressure working with Handy and Leandro. Absolutely will return for all my car needs to Handy's and recommend all my friends to do so as well. Thank you!
Melissa's Review
by 10/01/2019on
Recently contacted Handy Toyota to ask about a vehicle. Not only did my sales person Leandro remember me, he remembered details from our last conversation over a year ago. I will not go any other place for a car after my last few encounters with Leandro and Handy Toyota.
Great service
by 08/23/2019on
After going to a Toyota dealer at another location and leaving disappointed, I got ahold of the wonderful people at Handy Toyota! I was so pleased with the deal they gave me and the wonderful service throughout the sale process. This was my first brand new vehicle I have ever purchased, so naturally I was excited and nervous. Nate at Handy Toyota made me confident in my decision, answered all my questions (no matter the nature) and never made me feel pressured. Thank you Handy Toyota and your wonderful staff. I love my new Toyota!
What a great group of people
by 08/20/2019on
Just like last time. What a nice experience we always have at Handy Toyota! Again, a last minute thought - "Gee, I should swing over and take a look to see what Handy has for an upgrade in a Highlander".... 3 hours later we drove home in another new Highlander - this time with a heated steering wheel and other 'cool' new goodies! We met another new and wonderful Sales Consultant - Adam Bentley - who guided us thru the process seamlessly, and closed the financing under the expertise of Mr. Reg Howard. Again, just like last time, it was a Saturday, and the dealership was quite busy, and we were back on the road in just 3 short hours. Can you imagine how many steps that is? Just great customer service all around!! This is now our 5th Toyota with Handy, we've been with them for 12 years now and each has been a exceptionally pleasant car-buying experience. And in between the purchase visits?, nothing but excellent and friendly service appointments!. We wouldn't go anywhere else. Thank you all once again, and keep up the great work!