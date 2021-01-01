Go see Matt Artus!
by 01/01/2021on
My husband and I went in for a service and walked out with a brand new 2021 Chevy Equinox. Matt Artus was the best . He was very helpful and made the buying process very smooth. I highly recommend Handy Chevrolet and Matt Artus! Thanks again Matt!!
Just Purchased a 2020 Silverado LT Trail Boss
by 11/25/2020on
This is the 2nd time I have purchased a Silverado from this dealership. My last was in 2011 and I traded that truck for this new one. My salesperson, Matt Artus, was very pleasant and easy to work with. I told Mat what it was that I was looking for in features in a new truck, Matt kept me up to date on the inventory and followed up with me when an opportunity arrived that had what I was looking for. I would recommend Matt to anyone who is in the market for a new, or even used car that may be In the Handy Chevrolet inventory. They even rectified an outstanding recall prior to my taking delivery. Ypou can't beat that for service.
2021 Colorado
by 11/24/2020on
Matt Artus worked very hard to find the truck I would be happy with. I purchased a 2021 Colorado. I was very satisfied with the deal.
New purchase
by 09/19/2020on
Matt Artus and the rest of the sales team at Handy Chevrolet did an excellent job finding and delivering my new truck. Thanks to everyone involved with the sale during these challenging times.
New 2020 chevy 2500hd
by 06/30/2020on
Matt at handy was right on top of getting me the payment I wanted and out the door in my new truck.
New purchase
by 06/28/2020on
I bought my first new vehicle yesterday, 2020 trail boss Silverado at handy Chevrolet in St. Albans. I would have left a review sooner but hey I was out enjoying my new truck! Matt Artus is the man to see if your looking for vehicle! He was great at showing me all the new features and took the time of explaining everything with my truck. First new truck first time with handy Chevrolet, it was a great experience. Thank you!
new lease 2020 Chevy
by 06/26/2020on
We where very happy with our experienc at Handy Chevrolet in St. Alban's. Matt Artus was are sales guy. He cares about his costumes. And work with what there needs are. Thank you to all at Handy Chevrolet.
Job Well Done!
by 05/11/2020on
Once finding the Silverado I was looking for online, Brendon Boissonneault did a great job with helping me meet my target price. Brendon and Jeff were very conscientious with explaining all the paperwork, and I would absolutely recommend Handy Chevrolet to anyone looking for a Chevy in the area.
Love Handy's in St. Albans & Matt Artus
by 05/05/2020on
Excellent Sales Staff - Excellent Car Selection - Excellent Customer Service Covid 19 has made car sales and customer interaction tough on the sales staff but the staff at Handy's did not let it hinder their excellent customer service. They went above and beyond with maintaining social distancing and keeping all of their vehicles sanitized and cleaned for every customer. My new/used car was spotless and everything was covered with plastic protection. Handy's staff was excellent, kind, timely and very professional under these circumstances.
Give them a few minutes of your time!
by 03/13/2020on
Working with salesman Matt Artus really made this deal happen! Decent price for my trade and great work finding discounts for me!
Matt Artus
by 12/24/2019on
I love working with Matt and he was able to give me a great deal on a new equinox. I'd recommend him to anyone. I'll buy another one from him in the future. Merry Christmas Matt !
Matt Artus - 2020 Silverado LT Trail Boss
by 12/16/2019on
Matt Artus helped me from start to finish in the process of finding a truck that was perfect for me. I test drove different models and trims and he was able to track down the right color/package that I was looking for in the end while explain all the differences between the packages.
Sales department
by 11/03/2019on
I had a great experience at Handys Chevrolet my salesman was Brendon Boissonneault he answered all my questions was very professional and knowledgeable would recommend him to people I know that are in the market
Matt Artus made sure our car buying experience was the best one I ever had.
by 10/20/2019on
I met Matt Artus for the first time yesterday. I walked into Handy Chevrolet for the first time ever yesterday too. Matt was the first person I encountered when I walked in who made direct eye contact with me . I was there with my son who wanted to purchase a vehicle. It was my son's first major purchase. Matt was terrific all the way through the process. He listened to my son's needs with respect and then Matt set to work to do his best to meet those needs. He was thorough and kind and patient. His attitude was one of servitude. There was no pressure to hurry up or to buy more than was needed, but at the same time there was an ernest desire to help my son find the right car and assist him with the process every step of the way. Matt has a spirit of excellence as he goes about serving the people across the desk from him. After the sale was complete Matt took as much time as we needed to show us around the dealership and to show us how everything in the care worked. It is the people who work at a place of business who make me want to be a customer there. My day yesterday was better for having interacted with Matt as he helped my son with his car purchase. Because of Matt Artus I will be recommending this dealership to anyone I know who is looking to purchase a vehicle. Even though this dealership is about two hours from my home, I know it is where I will be going from now on because it was the best car buying experience I have had since I purchased my first car fifty years ago. Sincerely, Kathryn Mierop
Matt Artus was super helpful!
by 10/20/2019on
Matt Artus was extremely helpful and friendly. This was my first time buying a new car and he took the time to explain everything to me about the car, and the car buying process in general. I didn't feel like he was rushing through the process just to make a sale. I felt like he cared and was trying to help me find the best car I could afford for my price range.
Completely Satisfied
by 09/30/2019on
Matt Artus at Handy Chevrolet got the job done. We were looking for a quality vehicle at a price we could afford. We got both from Matt. He was a pleasure to work with. We will definitely be back to visit him and Handy's in the future.
Great Experience at Handy
by 08/18/2019on
I was very happy with my experience buying a car at Handy Chevrolet. Matt Artus was great. Very helpful, but not at all pushy. I took my time making my decision (a couple of weeks), but came back to Handy because of the way I was treated, as well as the great deal they presented on the exact car I was looking for.
Couldn't Be Happier!
by 07/14/2019on
Matt and Geoff made our experience buying our 1st truck just awesome! Matt is an amazing salesman yet feels like family when you meet him. He took care of every aspect from start to finish with expertise! Geoff finalized it all with the paperwork which also went flawlessly and we had some nice conversation :) What a pleasure to deal with them! We love our new truck and will without a doubt, be back for our next ride! Thank you both Matt and Geoff! You rock! The Chagnon's
Matt is great! Highly recommend!
by 03/28/2019on
Matt Artus is outstanding. We have bought many many cars over our lifetime but, we've never seen customer service like this. Matt was in contact with us for 4 months. He never gave up and never called us too much. Most people chase you right out the door but, not Matt. He was very patient and let us make the best decision for us. He has some real talent and I would highly recommend you see Matt for any of your vehicle needs. He's calm, courteous, knowledgeable about all aspects of the selling/showing a car and he is tremendously kind. We felt right at home with Matt. We love our new Trax!
Great Experience
by 03/25/2019on
My salesman was Brendon. He was very helpful. Went out of his way to make sure I was satisfied with the van. I also worked with Jeff in finance. He answered questions before I thought of them. All together very easy purchase thanks especially to Brendon and Jeff.
Great to deal with
by 03/08/2019on
I traded in a 2015 Equinox and purchased a new 2019 Equinox from Salesmen Zach Dezotelle and received great service. They didn't have exactly what I wanted on the lot so got one from somewhere else and I am 100% happy with my purchase!