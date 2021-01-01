sales Rating

I met Matt Artus for the first time yesterday. I walked into Handy Chevrolet for the first time ever yesterday too. Matt was the first person I encountered when I walked in who made direct eye contact with me . I was there with my son who wanted to purchase a vehicle. It was my son's first major purchase. Matt was terrific all the way through the process. He listened to my son's needs with respect and then Matt set to work to do his best to meet those needs. He was thorough and kind and patient. His attitude was one of servitude. There was no pressure to hurry up or to buy more than was needed, but at the same time there was an ernest desire to help my son find the right car and assist him with the process every step of the way. Matt has a spirit of excellence as he goes about serving the people across the desk from him. After the sale was complete Matt took as much time as we needed to show us around the dealership and to show us how everything in the care worked. It is the people who work at a place of business who make me want to be a customer there. My day yesterday was better for having interacted with Matt as he helped my son with his car purchase. Because of Matt Artus I will be recommending this dealership to anyone I know who is looking to purchase a vehicle. Even though this dealership is about two hours from my home, I know it is where I will be going from now on because it was the best car buying experience I have had since I purchased my first car fifty years ago. Sincerely, Kathryn Mierop Read more