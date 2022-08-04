Handy Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Handy Chevrolet
Smile from ear to ear !!
by 04/08/2022on
Had a wonderful professional experience. I highly recommend Matt Artis at St.Albans Handy Chevrolet he was a very knowledgeable salesman. Love our Chevy Tahoe . Perfect Family Vehicle.
Thank you!!!
by 04/02/2022on
I would like to share that we had an amazing experience dealing with Handy Chevrolet in St Albans today and would like to thank Matt Artus and Jason Rodriguez for everything you did for us. You guys went over and above. THANK YOU!!
Great Service, Great People
by 03/16/2022on
Thank You Matt Artus and the Handy Chevy Crew. Matt was incredibly helpful and was able to help me find a great reliable rig within my price range, even with my not so great credit score. If you are in the market for a new or used car, truck or SUV, go to Handy Chevy and ask for Matt.
Matt Artus rocks
by 03/13/2022on
I have again had a positive Handy Chevrolet experience, purchasing my 3rd Equinox from Matt Artus. Matt has been a great salesperson who makes the trade seamless. He listens and works with me to get into a vehicle that I am completely satisfied with and at a price I am happy with.
Matt is great!
by 01/10/2022on
I contacted the dealership via email first. They responded quickly. I then phoned to inquire about the availability of the vehicle because it was a two hour drive one way to test drive it. The salesman, Matt Artus was extremely knowledgeable and was great to work with. I couldn't decide between two vehicles and Matt took the time to explain the difference between the two and did not push me to one other or the other. I am very happy with my purchase and would recommend and use the dealership again.
Matt Artus is the one to see!
by 12/21/2021on
We were looking for a specific vehicle and with the help and expertise of Matts skills as an exceptional salesman, we bought the one we came for and drove it home that same afternoon! Matt had sold us another vehicle previously which we still own, and hubby loves and both times, each purchase went flawlessly! He won't try to sell you or blow smoke, he will however inform you of everything you'll need and want to know even covering finer details you may have overlooked initially. We were so happy to deal with Handys and Matt again and we have every confidence in him and will be back in the future for sure! Thank you to Matt, and all of you at Handys for your hard work! We sincerely appreciate you! Have a safe and happy Holiday season!! One thing we'd like to note is just how happy every single customer is that we've seen and met there! All smiles and so excited! That is awesome especially given the times we're facing! It's wonderful to see people happy like that! Great job!
Matt Artus is the Way to Go!!
by 12/19/2021on
We had the best experience with Matt Artus. My dad I were searching for a Chevy Equinox similar to mine for my mom. We had our eyes on the one we wanted and Matt made the entire experience so so efficient and easy. He communicated perfectly and didn’t try and pull anything to get us to look at something different. I asked him to make sure all the paperwork was ready so when we drove 30 minutes to the dealership, my mom could sign and go. The dealership was very clean as well. I look forward to being a repeat customer! Thanks again Matt!
Great experience with Matt Artus
by 11/04/2021on
Great service, quick turnaround, goes above and beyond, equals a happy customer.
Happy Customer
by 10/23/2021on
We were a repeat customer at Handy Chevy, Matt Artus was great to work with. If your in need of new wheels I recommend going to see him.
Great help selecting a model
by 10/21/2021on
Matt Artus was able to listen to our needs for a new truck and help us select the best model without "selling-up". This is second truck that we have purchased through Matt and we highly recommend his courteous manner and thoughtfulness. The service at Handy's is also commendable.
Thank you Matt!
by 10/16/2021on
Big shoutout to Matt Artus and the Handy Chevrolet team for helping me purchase my new truck! Matt was awesome and worked with me while I was waiting on an insurance claim to get me in the truck I wanted!
100% Recommend
by 10/11/2021on
Matt Artus is a very knowledgeable and courteous person. I was referred to him by a family member and I was not discounted in the slightest. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction and worked hard on my behalf to get me into my new vehicle. 100% would recommend Matt and Handy Chevrolet!
Excellent
by 09/29/2021on
Matt Artus is knowledgeable and non pressuring. He made our car purchase easy and without any trepidation. I would recommend working with Matt Artus at Handy Chevrolet for your next Chevy purchase.
Matt is great
by 09/19/2021on
Matt Artus was great to work with. He got us hooked up with a test drive quickly, got us a good deal on our trade in and is always friendly. I'm happy to be a repeat customer!
10 Star review.
by 08/23/2021on
We had Matt Artus, in the Saint Albans, VT location, and he was by far the best car salesman we've ever worked with. He answered all of our questions and concerns. He knew the car inside and out, like he built it himself. He stayed late, not once but twice to make sure my family was taken care of. I couldn't have had a better experience with him. Thank you again Matt. You made this go a lot easier then I thought.
Amazing experience
by 08/14/2021on
I highly recommend Matt Artus! He helped me find the perfect car and I enjoyed working with him every step of the way! I definitely will be sticking with Handy Chevrolet and especially Matt Artus!
Matt Artus is as awesome as the Bolt!
by 08/03/2021on
From the moment we walked into the dealership, we were warmly welcomed and treated wonderfully. Matt Artus was outstanding to deal with. Very personable and professional.
Matt Porter
by 07/27/2021on
Matt Porter was amazing to work with and he even came in on his day off to ensure we had our new vehicle today!! We highly recommend Matt Porter fir your next new or used vehicle.
They've always done right by us.
by 06/30/2021on
With Matt Artus' help, I got a new leased vehicle in the price range I was hoping while also feeling safe and comfortable. He ensured the process went smoothly, all questions were answered, and all paperwork was ready to go on the day of pick-up. My family have been Chevy customers my entire life and we keep going back to Handy's because they've always done right by us.
Happy Customer
by 06/24/2021on
I would never be able to put into words how thankful I am for for Matt Artus at Handy Chevrolet in St Albans, Vermont. My husband and I both bought vehicles there a few years back and this man truly listened to us and found us our vehicles that were perfect for us. My husband and I both were a pretty good judge of character and we both felt at complete ease with Matt and we felt we could put our trust in him. Purchasing a vehicle can be a daunting process but Matt made it feel so effortless for us. Even after the sale he stayed in touch and made sure that if we ever needed anything, he would be there for us. I lost my husband recently and needed to make some changes regarding my husbands truck and a vehicle that I would love and not have to worry about my payments. People around me were telling me to do this or that or go here or there but my gut told me to go where I knew a man that I could trust and that was Matt Artus. It was a huge thing for me to now do on my own without my husband but I can honestly say that once again I felt fully at ease with Matt and I knew he had my best interest in heart and once again, I walked out of Handy's feeling confident and drove away with a vehicle that I love. Thank You so much Matt Artus, your the Best !!!
Great Salesman- Easy to work with!
by 06/19/2021on
I just purchased an Equinox today and had such a great experience. Matt Porter worked with me and he was so pleasant, not pushy and a genuinely kind person who was so easy to work with. I highly recommend both Matt Porter and Handy Chevrolet for purchasing a new car or truck!