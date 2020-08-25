All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo

4310 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo

5.0
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (0)
sales Rating

Great teamwork!

by Jason on 08/25/2020

Our salesman Jeffrey Rodriguez was very knowledgeable and professional. The finance manager, Coy, was also very professional and pleasant to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
27 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Baylus on 08/24/2020

Very friendly & helpful staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Detail/Oil Change

by Aubrey on 08/17/2020

Professional, quality, quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Another great oil change

by Tanner on 07/11/2020

Quick and nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Dodge Ram 1500

by Kasandra on 06/20/2020

Oscar and Jeffrey were very polite, helpful, and responded very quickly. We did the deal over the phone, and they delivered my new truck too me that same evening. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Lisa on 06/04/2020

Very helpful in answering my warrenty questions. Also, the wait was not long. In and out in about 25 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by Tabitha on 05/28/2020

Oscar worked hard and fast to get me everything that I had asked for. And the free delivery is so amazing and convenient. When I am looking at buying a car I do not want to be put off and given the runaround and I was not done that way. Oscar stayed in touch with me the whole time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Christopher on 05/19/2020

Fast and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchased a Grand Cherokee

by Kelly on 05/10/2020

This was a great experience for my Daughter. She was treated so well by Chris. He patiently showed her cars and how the stuff worked and helped her make a huge decision of what car she wanted. I am so thankful for the over the top help and how much fun he made this purchase. The car she picked because of all the help makes this Dad happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Car Buying Experience!!

by Andrew on 04/30/2020

awesome atmosphere to buy, sell or service your vehicles....friendly staff with smiles on everyone's face. thank you AUTOPLEX

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Cade

by Cade on 04/30/2020

Quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome service

by Eric on 04/30/2020

Oscar and Andrew did an awesome job found the Jeep I wanted. They brought the Jeep in from Houston that had all the features I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Belav

by Arabela on 10/26/2018

10.24.18 Fast, friendly and very informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The Best!

by Alexia on 10/10/2018

Fast friendly service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Job!!

by Ryan on 10/10/2018

Quick and Curtious service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Cody on 10/07/2018

Eddy was very good at letting me know the status of my truck. He explained the recalls and made me feel safe and secure while driving my truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fresh oil

by Chad on 08/29/2018

The staff was friendly and all other customers appeared to be having a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Servie Dept.

by Ricardo on 08/21/2018

Fast and friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Aaron27 on 08/11/2018

It was easy, no hassel. Friendly staff that didn't try to oversell or ask you to buy another vehicle. The respected my needs and did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Misleading

by Luis1977 on 01/14/2017

Sticker price is misleading and only used to l lure you in then they will dock you with $5,000 in accessories..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Find Another Dealership

by MakeItRight16 on 09/27/2016

We were told by the dealership that they would run our new "used" vehicle through a complete inspection to insure it was in perfect condition as well as detail the vehicle as if it was brand new. They needed a couple of days to get this accomplished. They delivered it to us and took our trade in. The next day we noticed that the carpet had stains on it as well as other spots that were never touched. Also after driving the vehicle, we noticed several issues with the motor and exterior molding. After numerous attempts to call and address the matter, we were told that the vehicle was still under warranty and that we should take it to a local dealership to get them fixed. They wouldn't even offer to detail it for us. My wife was also lied to by the guy who has you sign all the papers. He told her that there was extra insurance that we could get that would just add $32/month to our payments. She went ahead and go it. Upon further inspection, we found that it was more like an extra $85/month. That guy, Santiago, will not call us back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
