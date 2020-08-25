sales Rating

We were told by the dealership that they would run our new "used" vehicle through a complete inspection to insure it was in perfect condition as well as detail the vehicle as if it was brand new. They needed a couple of days to get this accomplished. They delivered it to us and took our trade in. The next day we noticed that the carpet had stains on it as well as other spots that were never touched. Also after driving the vehicle, we noticed several issues with the motor and exterior molding. After numerous attempts to call and address the matter, we were told that the vehicle was still under warranty and that we should take it to a local dealership to get them fixed. They wouldn't even offer to detail it for us. My wife was also lied to by the guy who has you sign all the papers. He told her that there was extra insurance that we could get that would just add $32/month to our payments. She went ahead and go it. Upon further inspection, we found that it was more like an extra $85/month. That guy, Santiago, will not call us back. Read more