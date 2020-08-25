All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo Customer Reviews of All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (16)
Our salesman Jeffrey Rodriguez was very knowledgeable and professional. The finance manager, Coy, was also very professional and pleasant to work with!
sales Rating
Our salesman Jeffrey Rodriguez was very knowledgeable and professional. The finance manager, Coy, was also very professional and pleasant to work with!
service Rating
Very friendly & helpful staff
service Rating

Professional, quality, quick service
Professional, quality, quick service
service Rating

sales Rating
on Kasandra 06/20/2020
Oscar and Jeffrey were very polite, helpful, and responded very quickly. We did the deal over the phone, and they delivered my new truck too me that same evening. Great service!
sales Rating
Very helpful in answering my warrenty questions. Also, the wait was not long. In and out in about 25 minutes.
service Rating

sales Rating
Oscar worked hard and fast to get me everything that I had asked for. And the free delivery is so amazing and convenient. When I am looking at buying a car I do not want to be put off and given the runaround and I was not done that way. Oscar stayed in touch with me the whole time.
sales Rating
on Christopher 05/19/2020
Fast and friendly
sales Rating Purchased a Grand Cherokee
This was a great experience for my Daughter. She was treated so well by Chris. He patiently showed her cars and how the stuff worked and helped her make a huge decision of what car she wanted. I am so thankful for the over the top help and how much fun he made this purchase. The car she picked because of all the help makes this Dad happy.
sales Rating Awesome Car Buying Experience!!
awesome atmosphere to buy, sell or service your vehicles....friendly staff with smiles on everyone's face. thank you AUTOPLEX
sales Rating

sales Rating
Oscar and Andrew did an awesome job found the Jeep I wanted. They brought the Jeep in from Houston that had all the features I was looking for.
service Rating
10.24.18
Fast, friendly and very informative.
service Rating
Fast friendly service!
service Rating
Quick and Curtious service!!
service Rating
Eddy was very good at letting me know the status of my truck. He explained the recalls and made me feel safe and secure while driving my truck
service Rating
The staff was friendly and all other customers appeared to be having a good experience.
service Rating
Fast and friendly service.
service Rating
It was easy, no hassel. Friendly staff that didn't try to oversell or ask you to buy another vehicle. The respected my needs and did a great job.
sales Rating
on Luis1977 01/14/2017
Sticker price is misleading and only used to l lure you in then they will dock you with $5,000 in accessories..
sales Rating
on MakeItRight16 09/27/2016
We were told by the dealership that they would run our new "used" vehicle through a complete inspection to insure it was in perfect condition as well as detail the vehicle as if it was brand new. They needed a couple of days to get this accomplished. They delivered it to us and took our trade in.
The next day we noticed that the carpet had stains on it as well as other spots that were never touched.
Also after driving the vehicle, we noticed several issues with the motor and exterior molding. After numerous attempts to call and address the matter, we were told that the vehicle was still under warranty and that we should take it to a local dealership to get them fixed. They wouldn't even offer to detail it for us.
My wife was also lied to by the guy who has you sign all the papers. He told her that there was extra insurance that we could get that would just add $32/month to our payments. She went ahead and go it. Upon further inspection, we found that it was more like an extra $85/month. That guy, Santiago, will not call us back.
See less
