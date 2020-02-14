Port Lavaca Chevrolet Buick GMC

1501 State Hwy 35 S, Port Lavaca, TX 77979
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Port Lavaca Chevrolet Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Kristine Metcalfe

by Kristine on 02/14/2020

My service consultant assigned was Ben Lozano, awesome customer experience with him. Very polite, prompt to keep me posted on vehicle and always called be aback within seconds. Kudo's to him as I was stranded with a flat tire and he help connect me with Chevy roadside. Ben ROCKS!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Satisfied on 01/21/2019

The Service was excellent. I was in and out in less than a hr like I was told.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mrs

by Shanna O on 11/15/2018

Friendly and took care of my tire in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Questionnaire by Felix Rodríguez

by frodriguez5914 on 05/22/2018

Great service! Happy with my brand new truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2015 Chevy Tahoe

by Clarri Atkinson on 05/08/2018

Ben Lozano went above and beyond to help me. He thorough explained everything in detail and made sure I was well taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Frustrating

by katahubbard on 07/15/2009

I submitted an online inquiry and credit app online on 7/13/09. Tara called me the next morning about the vehicle I was interested in. That afternoon she said she they went over the info and to come on in and finalize it all. Before leaving home I confirmed with Tara that everything was a go including the car and financing because of a bad situation I had the day before with another dealership and she said yes. The trip to Port Lavaca was two hours. When I arrived I met Tara who then took me to Jeff. As soon as he sat down Jeff told me the car was not there. He had nothing on the lot comparable to what I thought I was buying. I stressed to Tara the day before how limited on time and money I was and she was so understanding over the phone. They really need to think about how this type of game to get customers in affects people badly.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
134 cars in stock
0 new131 used3 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
Google Map

