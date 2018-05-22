Port Lavaca Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Port Lavaca Chevrolet Buick GMC
Questionnaire by Felix Rodríguez
by 05/22/2018on
Great service! Happy with my brand new truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Frustrating
by 07/15/2009on
I submitted an online inquiry and credit app online on 7/13/09. Tara called me the next morning about the vehicle I was interested in. That afternoon she said she they went over the info and to come on in and finalize it all. Before leaving home I confirmed with Tara that everything was a go including the car and financing because of a bad situation I had the day before with another dealership and she said yes. The trip to Port Lavaca was two hours. When I arrived I met Tara who then took me to Jeff. As soon as he sat down Jeff told me the car was not there. He had nothing on the lot comparable to what I thought I was buying. I stressed to Tara the day before how limited on time and money I was and she was so understanding over the phone. They really need to think about how this type of game to get customers in affects people badly.