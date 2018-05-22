1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I submitted an online inquiry and credit app online on 7/13/09. Tara called me the next morning about the vehicle I was interested in. That afternoon she said she they went over the info and to come on in and finalize it all. Before leaving home I confirmed with Tara that everything was a go including the car and financing because of a bad situation I had the day before with another dealership and she said yes. The trip to Port Lavaca was two hours. When I arrived I met Tara who then took me to Jeff. As soon as he sat down Jeff told me the car was not there. He had nothing on the lot comparable to what I thought I was buying. I stressed to Tara the day before how limited on time and money I was and she was so understanding over the phone. They really need to think about how this type of game to get customers in affects people badly. Read more