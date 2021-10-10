Spikes Ford
Customer Reviews of Spikes Ford
Mr Pablo Tagle
by 10/10/2021on
Ever was very good and helpful and so was the staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely Satisfied
by 10/14/2021on
I was provided information and promised a time and by golly it was done the way Elizabeth said it would. Awesome Job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service my vehicles
by 10/10/2021on
I travel from San Antonio to Mission, TX to have my trucks serviced at Spikes Ford. I am treated well and Amanda at Quicklane takes care of my needs and gets my truck in and out quickly. I pass 8 ford dealerships getting to Spikes traveling to Mission(250) miles. Spikes is my Ford Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible service
by 10/03/2021on
Staff at service department are alway rude and try to give u a bad experience !
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
S. Burns
by 10/02/2021on
I have always had a fantastic experience with the General manager Al Phillips and with my one and only sales person Chris Garza. This purchase is no different very professional and will bend over backwards to help me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience I’ve ever had
by 09/27/2021on
I had been stuck in an older vehicle and needed a truck. I went into Spikes Ford and worked with George Lopez. I went in absolutely sure that they’d politely decline to take my upside down, high mileage, older vehicle, and get me into a truck that met my needs and budget. OH BOY was I surprised… not only did I have an outstanding, and un-stressful experience, they paid off my car as a trade in, and got me into a nicer truck than I ever thought I’d have.. I absolutely love my truck, and brought my boyfriend in the next day to get him a new truck too!! Definitely my first good experience with buying a car, and will refer others to Spikes Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unnecessary service recommendation
by 09/25/2021on
I was charged for a tire rotation that was not performed. Also, the service associate recommended tire balancing on tires that needed to be replaced. I am glad I did not accept the tire balancing service on that day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
oil change
by 09/22/2021on
it was prompt and kept you adviced of the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jesus López JR
by 09/20/2021on
Superb and courteous customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service checkup
by 09/10/2021on
Service done on vehicle was great and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2022 F-450
by 09/06/2021on
Everyone was great to deal with extremely helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs. Cynthia Cohrs
by 08/26/2021on
Best experience ever! Working with Chris is ALWAYS Great! She’s very accommodating and helpful and she gives the Best service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad customer service all around
by 08/23/2021on
Took my car August 2nd 2021, to have it serviced for some sensors and the rpms. Got my car back on the 20th of August. With no loaner car after I have the warranty that sates a loaner car will be provided to customer. And wish I DID NOT GET. I would call to check the status on my car and my service writer would say i will call you back and of course that never happened. In all BAD SERVICE, BAD CUSTOMER SERVICE, LACK OF COMMUNICATION, NEVER AGAIN WILL I TAKE MY CAR THERE.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jose
by 08/19/2021on
Muy buena atencion. Gracias
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/28/2021on
Fast service and Ashley was very polite and helpful. Very clean place with a friendly atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Customer Service
by 07/24/2021on
I went to Service my truck and everyone were attentive and professional. Service was rapid and got to use my Ford Pass Points to pay for my service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great help
by 07/20/2021on
Ricky helped us out since we got there Saturday explained everything we needed to know took his time with us wasn’t rushing us at all Great sales staff will definitely buy from Spikes again thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 F-150 injector cleaning service
by 07/05/2021on
Truck runs much better now does not miss as much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spikes Ford
by 07/04/2021on
Highly recommend for vehicles, friendly great staff.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/28/2021on
Friendly attendants and fast service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Service
by 06/24/2021on
The Quick Lane is excellent and has always maintained my autos adequately. However, the service department is extremely slow in repairing a vehicle, and the agents do not keep you updated as to the status of a repair. My agent was not helpful and was rarely available when I called for info about my car. My Ford Focus needed a new engine, and the repair is going to take 2 months (the parts have not arrived). I can't get a loaner car because I am "on the list" to get a loaner. I have been without a vehicle for 2 1/2 weeks (without a loaner) and the repair will take another 6 weeks. I have to rent a car, even though my extended warranty is supposed to provide a loaner. I am extremely disappointed with Spikes Ford and will never buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No