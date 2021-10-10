5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been stuck in an older vehicle and needed a truck. I went into Spikes Ford and worked with George Lopez. I went in absolutely sure that they’d politely decline to take my upside down, high mileage, older vehicle, and get me into a truck that met my needs and budget. OH BOY was I surprised… not only did I have an outstanding, and un-stressful experience, they paid off my car as a trade in, and got me into a nicer truck than I ever thought I’d have.. I absolutely love my truck, and brought my boyfriend in the next day to get him a new truck too!! Definitely my first good experience with buying a car, and will refer others to Spikes Ford Read more