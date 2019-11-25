  1. Home
6200 North Loop E, Houston, TX 77026
Today 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chastang Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Hasbeen1945 on 11/25/2019

Work done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nothing but the best

by Newcatluver on 09/19/2019

Everything was clearly explained and the work was performed in a timely manner with no surprises

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New F-450 Buying Experience

by J. Kirk L. on 04/01/2019

Everyone at Chastang Ford were very helpful and very professional. I was kept informed on each step of the progress of my special order truck, from the day I ordered it, until the day it came in. It came in 3 weeks early!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent as always !!!!

by reagan3591 on 06/27/2018

Read reviews of other dealerships , they had the best reviews . Been going for over a year . And yes , They get it "right the first time !!!! Definitely , Chastang !!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chastang Ford

by Houston479 on 02/22/2018

Professionalism at it's best. The people at Chastang Ford are the most friendly and professional I've ever dealt with, made the car buying process easy and enjoyable. Purchased a 2017 F150 from Moses and he kept everything simple and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT Dealership

by Mastff69i on 01/09/2018

Art was my salesman and he was FANTASTIC !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ZERO PRESSURE AND TREATED US LIKE FAMILY!!!!!!!!!!! GREAT VALUE on 2015 F250 4x4 Lariat. Finance depart BEST IN CLASS !!!!! Full tank of diesel to boot !!!!!! I found my NEW dealership for LIFE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F250 King Ranch

by Bscout1 on 01/02/2018

Bought my second F250 from Art Flores at Chastang Ford. If you want a great deal and a "no hassle" buying experience, give Art a call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service at good price

by oldsalt77581 on 10/13/2017

Took my Escape in for 50K service including new tires and battery. Dealer was price competitive and gave faster service than two national chains.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick work and nice folks.

by clpool55 on 06/16/2017

I scheduled my oil change for 7:00 AM and they were done by 7:30 and I was on my way. The staff was nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent as always!

by JEbner86 on 05/09/2017

The staff at Chastang Ford is very knowledgeable and personable. They do whatever they can to make sure the customer gets exactly what they are looking for. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever!

by Cshaw99 on 12/21/2016

Just bought a new F150 at Chastang Ford and it was the best car buying ecperiebce I have ever had. The guys are like a family there and I would highly recommend buying your ext truck there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maint. Jan. 2016

by ccahanin on 02/09/2016

It is always a great experience. The service department is always quick, efficient and extremely friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast Service!

by captron7723 on 02/03/2016

Oil Change & State Inspection 2012 Ford F- 150. Service was excellent and even faster than usual! Always a pleasure to do business with a fellow Coog!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Chastang Ford

by TFlynt34 on 01/29/2016

I had a great experience at Chastang Ford, my sales guy Justin kept in contact with me and answered all my questions. I think he has a bright future with the dealership. The used car manager and finance manager both came out and spoke with me after the deal was completed and I enjoyed the family owned dealership feeling. Feel like I got a great deal on a good truck and couldn't be happier. I will be back next time I'm in the market for a truck and will definitely recommend to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Once again, no problems.

by pg542 on 12/17/2015

Same as last time. 2014 F150, No issues, nice people, quick service,= satisfied customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No Worries!

by CaptRon7723 on 12/08/2015

Purchased a 2012 F-150 Supercrew FX4 from Chastang Ford & have been enjoying it to the fullest every since! My sunroof motor went out and I took it in so Ms. Eunice could get it looked at. The motor had to be changed out so Ms. Eunice had Enterprise come pick me up in the free rental while we waited for the new motor to get in. Once everything arrived and was installed I received a call to come pick it up. Service was outstanding as usual. It's always a comforting to deal with knowledgeable people when something goes wrong.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very personalbe and professional

by fearlesszebra on 11/27/2015

As always, it was a very pleasurable experiance with your employees going out of their way to be of service to the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Greeted by both the Sales and Finance Manager upon arrival

by darellrodgers on 10/14/2015

Not often when you are greeted at the front door by the sales and finance managers! Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F-150

by Davantho on 08/06/2015

Pleasant. Pleasant and easy. Salesman was good. Very good water.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Auto Purchase

by mikejwd on 07/28/2015

Purchased Ford E350 XLT Passenger Van. Our Sales person Stephen has a great attitude that helped us to make up our minds to purchase from this dealership. Great Staff. Everyone was very helpful. Looking forward to making more purchases in the future. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch

by okrell on 07/27/2015

I visited several dealerships of all three major makes looking for a three-quarter ton truck. Chastang Ford was the most relaxed and the friendliest. The atmosphere seemed almost like I was coming in after hours to a friend's dealership and hanging out. For example, the first time I went to Chastang Ford, on a Saturday, as I waited a couple minutes for a sales rep to come available, one of the guys, I believe a service tech (whose name I can't remember), struck up a friendly conversation with me. My salesman, Mike Nowak, the manager, Mike, and the finance guy, Randy, all treated me with respect without being obsequious, were professional without being stilted, and conducted business as trustworthy adults, a rare combination among the dealerships I visited. The experience I had was pleasant and unexpected. It could not have been better. I would definitely recommend Chastang Ford to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
