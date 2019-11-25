Chastang Ford
Customer Reviews of Chastang Ford
Oil change
by 11/25/2019on
Work done in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing but the best
by 09/19/2019on
Everything was clearly explained and the work was performed in a timely manner with no surprises
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F-450 Buying Experience
by 04/01/2019on
Everyone at Chastang Ford were very helpful and very professional. I was kept informed on each step of the progress of my special order truck, from the day I ordered it, until the day it came in. It came in 3 weeks early!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent as always !!!!
by 06/27/2018on
Read reviews of other dealerships , they had the best reviews . Been going for over a year . And yes , They get it "right the first time !!!! Definitely , Chastang !!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chastang Ford
by 02/22/2018on
Professionalism at it's best. The people at Chastang Ford are the most friendly and professional I've ever dealt with, made the car buying process easy and enjoyable. Purchased a 2017 F150 from Moses and he kept everything simple and straightforward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT Dealership
by 01/09/2018on
Art was my salesman and he was FANTASTIC !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ZERO PRESSURE AND TREATED US LIKE FAMILY!!!!!!!!!!! GREAT VALUE on 2015 F250 4x4 Lariat. Finance depart BEST IN CLASS !!!!! Full tank of diesel to boot !!!!!! I found my NEW dealership for LIFE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F250 King Ranch
by 01/02/2018on
Bought my second F250 from Art Flores at Chastang Ford. If you want a great deal and a "no hassle" buying experience, give Art a call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service at good price
by 10/13/2017on
Took my Escape in for 50K service including new tires and battery. Dealer was price competitive and gave faster service than two national chains.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick work and nice folks.
by 06/16/2017on
I scheduled my oil change for 7:00 AM and they were done by 7:30 and I was on my way. The staff was nice and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent as always!
by 05/09/2017on
The staff at Chastang Ford is very knowledgeable and personable. They do whatever they can to make sure the customer gets exactly what they are looking for. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever!
by 12/21/2016on
Just bought a new F150 at Chastang Ford and it was the best car buying ecperiebce I have ever had. The guys are like a family there and I would highly recommend buying your ext truck there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maint. Jan. 2016
by 02/09/2016on
It is always a great experience. The service department is always quick, efficient and extremely friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast Service!
by 02/03/2016on
Oil Change & State Inspection 2012 Ford F- 150. Service was excellent and even faster than usual! Always a pleasure to do business with a fellow Coog!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Chastang Ford
by 01/29/2016on
I had a great experience at Chastang Ford, my sales guy Justin kept in contact with me and answered all my questions. I think he has a bright future with the dealership. The used car manager and finance manager both came out and spoke with me after the deal was completed and I enjoyed the family owned dealership feeling. Feel like I got a great deal on a good truck and couldn't be happier. I will be back next time I'm in the market for a truck and will definitely recommend to friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Once again, no problems.
by 12/17/2015on
Same as last time. 2014 F150, No issues, nice people, quick service,= satisfied customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Worries!
by 12/08/2015on
Purchased a 2012 F-150 Supercrew FX4 from Chastang Ford & have been enjoying it to the fullest every since! My sunroof motor went out and I took it in so Ms. Eunice could get it looked at. The motor had to be changed out so Ms. Eunice had Enterprise come pick me up in the free rental while we waited for the new motor to get in. Once everything arrived and was installed I received a call to come pick it up. Service was outstanding as usual. It's always a comforting to deal with knowledgeable people when something goes wrong.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very personalbe and professional
by 11/27/2015on
As always, it was a very pleasurable experiance with your employees going out of their way to be of service to the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greeted by both the Sales and Finance Manager upon arrival
by 10/14/2015on
Not often when you are greeted at the front door by the sales and finance managers! Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F-150
by 08/06/2015on
Pleasant. Pleasant and easy. Salesman was good. Very good water.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto Purchase
by 07/28/2015on
Purchased Ford E350 XLT Passenger Van. Our Sales person Stephen has a great attitude that helped us to make up our minds to purchase from this dealership. Great Staff. Everyone was very helpful. Looking forward to making more purchases in the future. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch
by 07/27/2015on
I visited several dealerships of all three major makes looking for a three-quarter ton truck. Chastang Ford was the most relaxed and the friendliest. The atmosphere seemed almost like I was coming in after hours to a friend's dealership and hanging out. For example, the first time I went to Chastang Ford, on a Saturday, as I waited a couple minutes for a sales rep to come available, one of the guys, I believe a service tech (whose name I can't remember), struck up a friendly conversation with me. My salesman, Mike Nowak, the manager, Mike, and the finance guy, Randy, all treated me with respect without being obsequious, were professional without being stilted, and conducted business as trustworthy adults, a rare combination among the dealerships I visited. The experience I had was pleasant and unexpected. It could not have been better. I would definitely recommend Chastang Ford to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes