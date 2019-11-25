5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Purchased a 2012 F-150 Supercrew FX4 from Chastang Ford & have been enjoying it to the fullest every since! My sunroof motor went out and I took it in so Ms. Eunice could get it looked at. The motor had to be changed out so Ms. Eunice had Enterprise come pick me up in the free rental while we waited for the new motor to get in. Once everything arrived and was installed I received a call to come pick it up. Service was outstanding as usual. It's always a comforting to deal with knowledgeable people when something goes wrong. Read more