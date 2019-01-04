Chastang Ford
New F-450 Buying Experience
by 04/01/2019on
Everyone at Chastang Ford were very helpful and very professional. I was kept informed on each step of the progress of my special order truck, from the day I ordered it, until the day it came in. It came in 3 weeks early!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 02/22/2018on
Professionalism at it's best. The people at Chastang Ford are the most friendly and professional I've ever dealt with, made the car buying process easy and enjoyable. Purchased a 2017 F150 from Moses and he kept everything simple and straightforward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT Dealership
by 01/09/2018on
Art was my salesman and he was FANTASTIC !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ZERO PRESSURE AND TREATED US LIKE FAMILY!!!!!!!!!!! GREAT VALUE on 2015 F250 4x4 Lariat. Finance depart BEST IN CLASS !!!!! Full tank of diesel to boot !!!!!! I found my NEW dealership for LIFE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F250 King Ranch
by 01/02/2018on
Bought my second F250 from Art Flores at Chastang Ford. If you want a great deal and a "no hassle" buying experience, give Art a call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent as always!
by 05/09/2017on
The staff at Chastang Ford is very knowledgeable and personable. They do whatever they can to make sure the customer gets exactly what they are looking for. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever!
by 12/21/2016on
Just bought a new F150 at Chastang Ford and it was the best car buying ecperiebce I have ever had. The guys are like a family there and I would highly recommend buying your ext truck there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Chastang Ford
by 01/29/2016on
I had a great experience at Chastang Ford, my sales guy Justin kept in contact with me and answered all my questions. I think he has a bright future with the dealership. The used car manager and finance manager both came out and spoke with me after the deal was completed and I enjoyed the family owned dealership feeling. Feel like I got a great deal on a good truck and couldn't be happier. I will be back next time I'm in the market for a truck and will definitely recommend to friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greeted by both the Sales and Finance Manager upon arrival
by 10/14/2015on
Not often when you are greeted at the front door by the sales and finance managers! Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F-150
by 08/06/2015on
Pleasant. Pleasant and easy. Salesman was good. Very good water.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto Purchase
by 07/28/2015on
Purchased Ford E350 XLT Passenger Van. Our Sales person Stephen has a great attitude that helped us to make up our minds to purchase from this dealership. Great Staff. Everyone was very helpful. Looking forward to making more purchases in the future. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch
by 07/27/2015on
I visited several dealerships of all three major makes looking for a three-quarter ton truck. Chastang Ford was the most relaxed and the friendliest. The atmosphere seemed almost like I was coming in after hours to a friend's dealership and hanging out. For example, the first time I went to Chastang Ford, on a Saturday, as I waited a couple minutes for a sales rep to come available, one of the guys, I believe a service tech (whose name I can't remember), struck up a friendly conversation with me. My salesman, Mike Nowak, the manager, Mike, and the finance guy, Randy, all treated me with respect without being obsequious, were professional without being stilted, and conducted business as trustworthy adults, a rare combination among the dealerships I visited. The experience I had was pleasant and unexpected. It could not have been better. I would definitely recommend Chastang Ford to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Services
by 06/12/2015on
Great customer service. The experience from the time you walk into the dealership was great. Everyone was very nice and the overall process of buying a vehicle was easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!
by 06/10/2015on
I bought a 2014 Ford Edge from Cody Delaney. Great guy, not a high pressured salesman. Pleasant experience and I didn't spend the entire day at the dealership!! Also, great finance guy Randy Wooldridge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done
by 05/05/2015on
You run a tight ship there Mr. Chastang. Hats off to all employees. This is my first vehicle to purchase since my husband passed away. I was hesitant to do it and have been putting it off. Glad I went to Chastang. Seriously, you will never know what that truly means to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Pressure
by 04/24/2015on
Let's face it, buying a new vehicle is a hassle. At least for me it is. I internet shopped a number of dealers and for the most part no one was actually reading them. I would ask a question and get a reply to "come in and take a test drive". Nadia Connor at Chastang Ford in Houston wasn't that way at all. She answered all my questions in a courteous and timely manner. The latter being very important to me. It was I who decided when it was time for a sales visit/test drive, not some one at the other end of an unanswered email. Nadia Connor and Cody Delaney made me feel comfortable about the whole process without the hype. I re'cd what I thought was a fair deal on my trade in and the sale price of my new pickup. I'm a satisfied customer. Go ring there bell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F-150 Purchase
by 04/16/2015on
Chastang Ford was great to deal with and I will recommend them to all looking for a new Ford in Houston. In general, I don't enjoy the vehicle buying process at all. It's not that I am afraid of getting a bad deal, it's just the general way I have been treated before when vehicle shopping. At Chastang Ford everything went great. The communication was smooth and there was never any "hard sell" or whatever you want to call it. The staff was very friendly and courteous and when I left I felt as if I had made a couple of new friends. My experience with Chastang Ford was so much better than any other vehicle purchase I have previously made. If you are looking for a new vehicle, go see these nice people. You'll be glad you did. I sure am.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 03/25/2015on
I would like to thank everyone down at Chastang Ford for giving us a great buying experience. We bought a commercial Van for our business last week. They are honest and treated us well. I would highly recommend speaking with Cody. He did an excellent job working with us to get the deal done.
Excellant buying experiance
by 10/31/2014on
Great price, honest interaction, low pressure, quick transaction,,,everything I have ever wanted in a new vehicle purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes