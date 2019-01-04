5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let's face it, buying a new vehicle is a hassle. At least for me it is. I internet shopped a number of dealers and for the most part no one was actually reading them. I would ask a question and get a reply to "come in and take a test drive". Nadia Connor at Chastang Ford in Houston wasn't that way at all. She answered all my questions in a courteous and timely manner. The latter being very important to me. It was I who decided when it was time for a sales visit/test drive, not some one at the other end of an unanswered email. Nadia Connor and Cody Delaney made me feel comfortable about the whole process without the hype. I re'cd what I thought was a fair deal on my trade in and the sale price of my new pickup. I'm a satisfied customer. Go ring there bell. Read more