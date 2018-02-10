Finding a vehicle was easy but I was given one number for monthly payments then when it was time to sign the paperwork there was $200. I did explain that this was not what presented to me and it was reduced by $100.
Unfortunately the vehicle had not been inspected being that it had recently been acquired by the dealership. Not a problem except that there was work that needed to be completed on the vehicle for it to be drive ready.
This may have been good information to have the day of the purchase instead of the following day where I spent over 5 hours at the dealership and still needed to return a 3rd day and after 3 days and 14hrs all need work has still not been completed.
It's good to see loyalty still exists, especially in the market we live in today. Auto Nation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway know sales and service. From purchase to service they have won me over and that means I can trust Auto Nation to always provide the best! Thank you all for the confidence you instill to your customers! Great job!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My most recent experience at my AutoNation is always a great one ; because I always get my vehicle serviced done right the first time ; the their agents or employees are always very helpful and friendly . Thank you .
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was pleasantly surprised with the level of help, care and genuine friendliness I got at Autonation recently. My wife and I went in to buy her a new truck, and enjoyed the experience from beginning to end. Sounds unbelievable, but it's TRUE. I'll definitely recommend Autonation to my friends and family.
If you want to buy a car from this place, make sure you have a 700 credit score. if not you will be treated like crap. Best advice is to stay away from this dealership. My biggest issue is I had 2 sales people and neither one would listen to my questions. All I wanted to know is what they can do for me, Not what they can't do. this dealership has left a bad taste in my mouth. Bad for business
That was singlehandedly the best car buying experience I've had. The salespeople were friendly and didn't try to just sell you any old thing. They genuinely wanted to get you what you wanted. The financing process was a little long but it was easy to understand. I was in and out in about 3 hours.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I just purchased the 2016 Tahoe it is great! It comes fully loaded with upgrades and drives like a dream. The dealership at Gulf Freeway in Houston is knowledgeable and helpful. I fully recommend this dealership and vehicle!
I had an on going problem with my ONSTAR unit for a few months. I went to AutoNation Chevrolet on the Gulf Freeway in Houston,Texas. The problem was correctly diagnosed and repaired at a very reasonable cost. I'm fully satisfied.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was introduced to AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway when I needed service on my 2012 Silverado 2500 HD Duramax. After meeting Bill Suessman, the General Manager and the rest of his staff, I decided to upgrade to a new 2016 Silverado 2500 HD Diesel. I was very pleased with the entire service and new purchase process from the very beginning. Nothing but "Customer First". My compliments to the entire staff! They have a new dedicated customer!
A Comfortable Purchase Experience without Pressure
by MrMoonie on 09/11/2014
I have an employee who knew a girl that had a friend that used to work with Lauren. She said I would like her and I did. We had a little conversation about the car I wanted and I told her about my special requests. She was very knowledgeable about the car and helped me out with some inspired suggestions.
At my request, she put me on a list and as soon as 2015 C-7s could be ordered she called me. We ordered the car and she called me again, about 2 weeks ahead of schedule and told me I could come get it. It was exactly what I wanted and we stayed late into the night as she tried to explain the features that seem to be endless on this car.
Overall, the car was spotless and the experience excellent. I'm not the sort of person who gives 5 stars but I cannot think of a single thing that could have been done better. So, even if you don't have an employee who knows a girl that has a friend that used to work with Lauren, I don't think you could go wrong with her or AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway, especially if you're a Corvette fan.
