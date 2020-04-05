Joey E was my salesperson. He leased me my first car and I told him I would be back. Joey was the same June 30, 2017, knowledgeable, caring and professional that he was on April 30, 2020. The space was different but the atmosphere was the same warming and inviting. The customer service was outstanding, our quote at FedEx is "make every experience outstanding" and the BMW of Dallas did just that!!!!
The service provided by BMW of Dallas on my 2008 Z4M is outstanding. Reesh Ismail is a fantastic service representative. He kept me fully informed of the work being done and when it would be completed. I always bring my car to BMW of Dallas and highly recommend it
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The wait time to obtain a loaner car took too long. There were several workers standing around talking about personal items while I was waiting for over 30 minutes. Once I complained the service advisor was dishonest in saying that they were backed up which was not true because I was watching the staff with the loaner cars. It was a poor customer experience
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience at BMW of Dallas getting my first M2 break in service was exceptional. The staff were friendly and safe, wearing mask and respecting social distancing at all times. I was impressed to see that the waiting room and bathrooms were cleaned every 3 hours or more. I could not have asked for a better experience or a better place to have my car serviced during this difficult time. Thank you and see you soon!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Brought in car for annual maintenance. Sky advised it will take from 45-90 minutes. It actually took 3 hours! When the vehicle was returned, they left dirty floor mat covers dripping with mud-covered water (rainy day) and the seat covers, which I then had to remove myself (disgusting!). The car was not vacuumed either, like they promised (car wash). They only cleaned the mats and left the seats and everything else full of crumbs and dirt. Understandably, mechanics are unaware of how long the client is waiting, but the service staff should manage this better. Sky advised me that the "car is coming." I waited an additional hour after that.
This is just as much a management failure as it is the service advisor. Management should ensure that advisors check the vehicles before returning them to customers, if a car wash will be provided.
Had they initially advised me that the wait is roughly three hours, I could have made alternate arrangements. Waste of a day off. This was a relatively slow day at the dealership too, I only observed three people waiting to get their cars done.
Overall, this place simply does not care. Sewell Mini, where I used to take my car, used to make my day better. This place, made my day way worse.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My car was towed to BMW of Dallas the Wednesday before thanksgiving due to a flat tire. I went ahead and got the offered oil change and they asked if I wanted to upgrade my navigation system, which i agreed to also. There was some issue and they broke the nav so I had to keep the rental over the weekend which prevented me from driving to Houston as planned. I indicated to my service person that my 13 year old son had dropped his air pod behind the driver side passenger seat and could they please do whatever they needed to to get it but this did not happen. I was not thrilled with my experience at all and very frustrated that no effort was made really to really find the airpod. I imagine they would have to take the seat out which is would ordinarily be a charge but given my being inconvenienced, I would think BMW would want to make their customer and their 13 year son happy. This could have easily been an opportunity for BMW to make something right very easily, again after I had to alter my travel plans. Not happy at all with the level service
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Went in to test drive a 2016 M6, after driving it I was sold. I dealt with Joey Eaves (sales) and Ron Drayovitch (finance) and they both made the process very easy and were both great to work with. Thanks for a great buying experience and selling me a fast and very fun car !!!
Annalee and Piotr were both so helpful and non-pressuring during the entire process. I didn’t spend half the day at the dealership - was in an out in just a few hours. They were both true professionals. Highly recommend to anyone looking to purchase.
Alex Guzman and Annalee Bowers were absolutely amazing to work with in my new purchase. We traveled to Dallas and had a little hiccup, but Alex came through to rectify the situation. Alex went above and beyond to get us the car I wanted for a great deal. Thank you Alex for all your patience with our impatience. I LOVE my 2020 BMW X3!!! Alex Guzman is the BEST!!! We will be back.
I just leased another great BMW from this dealership. This makes number 6. I gotta say...Chris J. Has been with me each time. Having the same contact throughout the years has been awesome. Customer Service is top notch, let alone the car. Don’t let me get started on that...I could go on and on about this car of mine. 👍🏻❤️
Gary over at BMW of Dallas is the most professional and knowledgeable sales person I've ever had the pleasure of dealing with. Made the car buying process very simple and got me a great deal on an awesome car. 5/5 go to this dealership if you're looking for a BMW and ASK FOR GARY.
I was expecting the worst, but was pleasantly surprised. Staff was very professional and very courteous. They stood behind everything that was discussed over the phone. Would highly recommend. Would like to thank Andre Perez for making the deal happen.
Great experience, no pressure from the sales people, Chris Weeks did a good job of understanding my needs and putting together a good transaction.
For sure I will go back again when it is time for another vehicle
I've had THE WORST, deceitful, and disrespectful experience with BMW of Dallas's service when I brought in my X3 for major repairs in February. It took the dealership 3 full days to diagnose the problem - an oil pump chain break causing loss of oil compression. The service adviser was very short and abrupt in responding with a complete and informed answer. His demeanor from start to finish was hurried and dismissive, which indicated he felt my legitimate questions about my own car were a waste of his time.
He also quoted me over $1K to diagnose the problem, which involved taking the engine apart. Upon discovering the problem, I was quoted a blanket price of $6.5K to fix it, which included a $280 + labor rate per hour. This prompted me to research other service providers in the area, the majority of whom charged about $100-$120 per labor hour. Needless to say, I was very disappointed to discover BMW of Dallas blatantly charged me $150 extra per labor hour, with no concrete evidence of this being required. The only explanation I received was that the labor was being charged upon the "matrix grid pricing", a term which equates to a complicated pricing schedule that the customer is generally unable to intelligently discern.
I brought my friend, who is more familiar with car mechanics, to understand exactly where these price points originated. The diagnostic and service quote drastically changed upon my MALE friend's presence and questioning at the dealership. The diagnostic rate changed from $1,100 to $800+, and the labor rate changed from $280+ to $170 per hour. We were never provided logical rationale as to why this change was possible. This made me conclude it was because I was a woman, who did not have the foresight or specific car knowledge to discern a scam, and therefore I was being charged the going rate for fools. At this point, it became apparent BMW of Dallas was no longer trustworthy enough to earn my business for this, or any future, services or car sales. I also became concerned that I had been cheated upon originally buying the car in 2014. I chose to pay for the diagnostic performed and tow my car elsewhere.
I was sold a car that BMW of Dallas knew would have these types of failures on a consistent basis. The service manager informed us this failure was typical at 50,000 miles (my car is now at 80K+ miles), and would most likely occur again soon in the future. And yet, I was still expected to pay $6.5K to fix this now, only to come back for the same issue in the near future. Nowhere during this interaction was I given alternative options to either trade in my car for a more reliable vehicle, consider purchasing extended insurance to cover this going forward, or consider another option to avoid reliving this experience again. I believe the best advice I received was from the tow truck driver who hauled my car off to another shop. He advised me to fix it, sell or trade it in for a reliable car, and never consider owning a BMW or doing business with BMW of Dallas again. I took his advice also passed it on to my friends in the market for a luxury car.
I will never recommend BMW of Dallas or the BMW brand to anyone because of its repeated design failures and lack of reliability. I hope the management at BMW of Dallas improves customer service practices going forward to ensure customers are treated fairly, respectfully, and free of bias.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- low pressure in both rear tires
- 600 miles overdue for service 😳
- bad weather and afraid to drive to my Dealership “Classic BMW”
- effortless same day scheduling for service
They were not able to complete the work in the time they promised OF NO FAULT OF THEIR OWN. HOLIDAY SLOWED DOWN TIRE DELIVERY
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
