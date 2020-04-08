Austin Subaru

Austin Subaru

Our brand new facility! Located at 8100 Burnet Road.
8100 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 381-6159
Today 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Austin Subaru

4.9
Overall Rating
(124)
Recommend: Yes (124) No (0)
sales Rating

Austin Subaru

by MBAM on 08/04/2020

I am very grateful to Jade and the sales manager who stepped and went beyond anything expected to find me the vehicle with all the safety features I wanted for my daughters's new vehicle. Delivered to my door at my convenience. We both love our Subaru Forrester. Way to Go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent customer service

by Luis Gramajo on 08/29/2020

Staff was helpful and very nice, when I picked up my car they went over everything that was done! Happy to be a part of the Subaru family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick turnaround

by Connie on 08/07/2020

My tire light suddenly lit up and I had a doctors appointment in a few hours. They addressed the problem quickly and I had no problem getting to my appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

150K service

by Happy with Service on 08/07/2020

It was done on time, professionally and for the estimated price. The staff was personable and well informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

My favorite dealer

by Alf Man on 08/07/2020

Friendly, professional. The narrated walk-around video was a very nice touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Subaru Outback Service

by Lynn on 08/03/2020

The entire process was quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

always great service

by Jake Huey on 07/31/2020

oil change and tire rotation and able to work in the cafe

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome

by Tammy Raymond on 07/30/2020

They picked up our company vehicle and dropped it back off. You can't get any better than that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My 1st Subaru

by CarenV on 07/21/2020

I had been leasing from Honda for the past 15 years, and Jay and Tony at Austin Subaru were great highlighting Subaru and why it would make sense to switch to a Crosstrek. I'm super happy with the car, and would recommend to anyone to go talk to the guys at Subaru before leasing a new car in Austin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my Crosstrek

by Rebecca M on 07/11/2020

Originally came in to test drive an older Crosstrek, which I did, and decided I wanted a newer vehicle. Bought a 2019 with lots of great add ons. I’m very happy with my purchase and the staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Attended a session a few weeks later with a gentleman who showed me how to make some adjustments that would benefit my driving style. I am so happy I got into a great vehicle that very well could be my last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Speedy drop-in service

by JimG on 07/06/2020

I got my registration renewal in the mail on Sat Jul 3rd, and it prompted me to go get an inspection. I drove over to the dealership and pulled into the express service lane. They took the car, I sat in the waiting area and soon enough, I was on my way! No appt, no wasted time. Love it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Paul Detke on 07/03/2020

Will Heller was fantastic! Very direct and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Cheryl on 06/28/2020

Friendly service staff, super service, on time and definitely loved the social distancing and that the staff were their mask! Oh the coffee bar was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Andrew Medina on 06/20/2020

My visit to this business what great. Everyone wore masks, were friendly, and the waiting area was available, and everyone was practicing social distancing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Disaster saved

by Service beyond on 06/18/2020

My oil change was fine and the work was on time but the next day an oil slick was in my garage. Subaru sent to my home Jesse who diagnosed the problem (loose gasket in oil filter), took the car back to Subaru for a redo on the oil change, and returned the car. He also cleaned up the two oil slicks (one in the garage and one in the driveway) and put 15 gallons in my gas tank. Thanks Jesse.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love Austin Subaru!!

by SherylDB on 06/14/2020

Every time we have something done at Austin Subaru we leave with a smile on our faces! They are wonderful to work with, explain everything before and after service and have a comfortable waiting room with snacks and drinks. It is also very nice to always have the same service writer each time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Great Service on 06/09/2020

I was delighted to learn that Subaru would pick up my car for service and deliver back to me. Because of my age, I was sheltering at home so this was perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Great experience on 06/02/2020

My husband and I had a great experience with this dealership, everyone was very proactive and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ascent

by Stephen Monti on 05/29/2020

Excellent information about options, service and financing. No pressure to upgrade. Sales rep practiced social distancing and used a mask at all times. The overall situation in the dealership, however, was mixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

6000 mile service

by Peggy D on 05/28/2020

the experience of getting service on my car was uniquely different than that of any dealership I have used in my adult life As a side, I asked for help in setting my car clock. That turned out to be difficult, and the bottom line was that the problem was with my phone and not the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First Time Subaru

by jw35 on 05/21/2020

Great low stress experience. Salesman was wonderful, friendly and low key. Glad to be a first time Subaru Forester owner. Would definitely purchase from this dealer again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Locally owned and operated – We’re All About Austin! Come visit Austin Subaru, where we are known for our community involvement and outstanding customer satisfaction.

• Proud partner of Austin Pets Alive! helping to keep Austin a no-kill city

• Market-based pricing – Simple, straight-forward, and honest.

However, we consider ourselves more than just a dealership. For motorists in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Marcos, we are a part of the community as well. Visit us online or on social media to see all of our community outreach!

We hope you’ll consider Austin Subaru for your next car. With a long history of serving Austin drivers, our goal is to meet all of your needs while showing you the value of working with a true local dealership. Find the car buying experience you deserve at Austin Subaru.

To show our appreciation for the friends that have become our loyal customers, we make an extensive effort to support worthy local causes. We have donated time, money, and resources to nonprofits including a partnership with Austin Pets Alive!
Austin Subaru is currently the largest supplier of pre-owned Subarus and official Subaru parts in Texas. We also have the #2 Subaru mechanic in the nation on our staff.
Our Continental Cafe stands above the rest. This free amenity serves Service and Sales customers alike, offering a full-time barista to craft your favorite coffee beverage. Lattes, Americanos, Cold Brew, and more! We also offer snacks and pastries.
Our entire facility is dog friendly. We not only allow but encourage you to bring your pup! We have treats available for them and can even get them a pup cup from the complimentary cafe, just like Starbucks.
We offer a variety of monthly specials to our customers. These can be located on our website under "New Vehicles" and "Offers and Incentives". Regardless of your situation, let us assist you in finding the perfect new set of wheels.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

