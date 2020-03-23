sales Rating

Spent about 7 hours at the dealership; left with a new car but very mixed feelings about the process. Basically they played the typical car dealer game; my sales guy and product specialist were the Good Cops and seemed honest and straight forward. On the other hand, the numbers guys - Finance and Mgmt - were the Bad Cops and blatantly dishonest. We agreed on a price ($500 over invoice) but once I arrived at Finance (housed at Keras Nissan) the numbers changed a bit (note that my credit is pristine). I asked to review the invoice price and suddenly no one could find it. Phone calls were made, people were faxing things, lots of heavy sighs, walking out of the office and back in - the typical process. My Finance guy turned into a [violative content deleted] and was basically inconvenienced that I didn't simply just sign. Then there were questions about my trade-in as the title had been incorrectly labeled "rebuilt". Even after CarFax clearly indicated a mistake was made by TN, MGMT tried to devalue my car - likely to offset the discounted invoice price. So I WALKED OFF THE LOT and drove home. Next thing I know there's a call from the dealership that there was some "miscommunication" about the numbers and now they were able to put the deal together. "Come on down and let's get this done." Returned and waited some more. Met with a different Finance person this time. Nice guy but from the Bad Cop camp so was somewhat leery. My only complaint with him was that he ran my credit prior to my authorization. I specifically told the Sales people, Mgmt and previous Finance person that I may be using my personal bank for a loan and didn't want my credit run. This turned into a non-issue as the dealership's lender (JP Morgan who sells to Chase) had a better rate. Needless to say, I signed the numerous forms and got the deal done. BEWARE of (1) the $150 Customer Svc charge which was automatically added to my invoice and is some kind of social security for warranty repairs. What? Yeah, apparently Keras customers pay into a pool (think Social Security) and if you need svc...well, nevermind. It's bogus. (2) The Keras Doc Fee. Mine was $350+ and when I questioned Finance, was told this was very fair as most dealerships are $400+. I have since Googled "dealer doc fees" and learned that doc fees that open-ended bucket dealers use to tack on fees. They typically don't exceed $300 but realistically shouldn't be more than $50. The explanation I received was that it cost the dealership $350+ to process my paperwork. Considering it's a matter of faxing a few papers to 2-3 numbers, the Keras Boys probably took me for a ride on this one. Overall I'd rank KERAS SUBARU 5/6 of 10. Again, Sales team seemed sincere and knowledgeable. It was the [violative content deleted] Finance and others who I recommend going to their lot, identifying the car and features you want, pricing INVOICE via Edmunds.com (that probably means walking away from the dealership and going home), and returning with a print out and your best price. Good luck. Read more