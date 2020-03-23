New Car
03/23/2020
We bought a new car from this dealership and the staff was awesome!! They treated us so kindly and we did not feel pressured as we made a very big decision. We worked closely with Alex and Caleb and they were the best!! Alex knew everything about the cars he sold! We love our Subaru!!!
Jim Keras Service
07/19/2020
Professional and timely service on my Subaru Outback. Waiting area was still comfortable but chairs were spaced apart for social distancing. Also caught up with my salesperson, Karen Roth, while my car was being serviced.
N.Rangaswami
03/28/2020
It was a great experience.Timely,prompt,courteous and answered all my questions.
We'll be back!
03/12/2020
We found the perfect used car. About a month after purchase we discovered some minor damage to a fender. The saleman fixed us up with the body shop, and the damage was repaired without cost to us, even though the sale was "as is". Great experience!
My new Outback
05/10/2017
Our salesman, Joel Calderon, was top notch! Friendly, informative and made the experience so easy! He even gave us great lunch recommendations since we were not familiar with the area. I would highly recommend Jim Keras Subaru and ask for Joel, pronounced Jo-L.
Service review
02/14/2017
Received complimentary service for 2 years with purchase of vehicle. Arrived at time of appointment and vehicle was immediately taken--no waiting time for me. Oil change and tire rotation completed within 25 minutes. Service team was courteous, efficient and professional. Very pleased with service. Highly recommend service team.
Dama and the Crew
02/08/2017
I have had my 2014 Forrester since 10/2013 and have been a faithful Jim Keras customer. Dama has made me feel like I was a special customer every time we have spoken. She and the schedulers are some of the most courteous customer service people I have dealt with. She has given me good information when I was having a little problem and advised me to bring it in when the problem was not as small as I thought. I have never felt that I was being unfairly with any service that has been provided. I would and have suggested that a couple of friends take their cars there for service. Jim Keras should be very proud of Dama and the whole service department.
Horrible Service Department!
12/12/2016
Scratches - Brought in our Outback for routine work and the ended up putting a large scratch on the car. After I told them about it they said "well it wasn't us". Even though I inspected the car prior to take it in. This is a hard to miss large scratch. Lying Service Manager - On the same day I got the scratch (before I knew about it) I asked why they didn't fill the coolant reservoir since it was very low and they said "oh you have to ask for that". I asked if they could fill it and they argued with me that if you can see ANY coolant in the reservoir that it is "fine" and "needs room to expand when the engine gets hot". I insisted they check it anyway. They came out and argued me down from getting it filled since "it is above the 'LOW' line and it's supposed to be there." Went home and went through the manual and lo and behold! "Fill coolant reservoir to 'FULL' line if near or at 'LOW' line." Right in the manual. This all happened with the service manager. I dealt with her the entire time. [non-permissible content removed] she would rather lie to me about the very low coolant level rather than open a new bottle of coolant and fill it. NEVER AGAIN. I'll drive to Little Rock from here on in.
Great Sales Team; [violative content deleted] Finance and Mgmt
05/03/2008
Spent about 7 hours at the dealership; left with a new car but very mixed feelings about the process. Basically they played the typical car dealer game; my sales guy and product specialist were the Good Cops and seemed honest and straight forward. On the other hand, the numbers guys - Finance and Mgmt - were the Bad Cops and blatantly dishonest. We agreed on a price ($500 over invoice) but once I arrived at Finance (housed at Keras Nissan) the numbers changed a bit (note that my credit is pristine). I asked to review the invoice price and suddenly no one could find it. Phone calls were made, people were faxing things, lots of heavy sighs, walking out of the office and back in - the typical process. My Finance guy turned into a [violative content deleted] and was basically inconvenienced that I didn't simply just sign. Then there were questions about my trade-in as the title had been incorrectly labeled "rebuilt". Even after CarFax clearly indicated a mistake was made by TN, MGMT tried to devalue my car - likely to offset the discounted invoice price. So I WALKED OFF THE LOT and drove home. Next thing I know there's a call from the dealership that there was some "miscommunication" about the numbers and now they were able to put the deal together. "Come on down and let's get this done." Returned and waited some more. Met with a different Finance person this time. Nice guy but from the Bad Cop camp so was somewhat leery. My only complaint with him was that he ran my credit prior to my authorization. I specifically told the Sales people, Mgmt and previous Finance person that I may be using my personal bank for a loan and didn't want my credit run. This turned into a non-issue as the dealership's lender (JP Morgan who sells to Chase) had a better rate. Needless to say, I signed the numerous forms and got the deal done. BEWARE of (1) the $150 Customer Svc charge which was automatically added to my invoice and is some kind of social security for warranty repairs. What? Yeah, apparently Keras customers pay into a pool (think Social Security) and if you need svc...well, nevermind. It's bogus. (2) The Keras Doc Fee. Mine was $350+ and when I questioned Finance, was told this was very fair as most dealerships are $400+. I have since Googled "dealer doc fees" and learned that doc fees that open-ended bucket dealers use to tack on fees. They typically don't exceed $300 but realistically shouldn't be more than $50. The explanation I received was that it cost the dealership $350+ to process my paperwork. Considering it's a matter of faxing a few papers to 2-3 numbers, the Keras Boys probably took me for a ride on this one. Overall I'd rank KERAS SUBARU 5/6 of 10. Again, Sales team seemed sincere and knowledgeable. It was the [violative content deleted] Finance and others who I recommend going to their lot, identifying the car and features you want, pricing INVOICE via Edmunds.com (that probably means walking away from the dealership and going home), and returning with a print out and your best price. Good luck.