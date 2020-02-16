sales Rating

Delay tactics employed in an attempt to sell an extended warranty. It was over a month from the due date (which was later than ever) before the unit was actually ready. All in an attempt by the sales person (Matthew Clendenen) to sell an extended warranty that we clearly expressed we did not want multiple times! He went so far as to call our bank and question the loan officer about his influence on our decision! Totally unprofessional! Very annoying, extremely disappointing. I had previously bought 3 vehicles via this method over the past 5 years and this 4th one will be my last. You need to know and teach your sales people that a commission is never to have a higher importance that the customers experience!! Read more