service Rating

This place is not friendly, rude, and most importantly RASCIST! The service department is trash and will destroy your car and lie about it. My husband bought a brand new Ford he took ot to the dealership for its routine oil change and when he received his car back the engine light camed on. He took the vehicle back to them. Come to fine out it was its O2 sensor (dealership claims) i believe when they did the oil change they drstroyed it , which they claimed it was cause by a rodent they fix it. They charge me $400 to fix it BECAUSE they said it wasn't covered under warranty. Couple day later this brand new vehicle started making a noise.(popping) Took it back to the dealership come to find out the dealership somehow messed up my breaks but fix it. COUPLE DAYS after that my car started to make another noise (clicking) took it back up there. They claim they fix it days later the same noise stated again. Took the car up there 3x for same issue the tech Kenny heard the noise SEVERAL TIMES THEN lied to the supervisior Mich stating he didn't hear anything they sent my issue off to Ford corporate to try to send a special to determine the issue. 3 days later Roberta the customer service representative from FORD was very disrespectful and even laugh on the phone about my situation. She even told me to prove that my issue exists and even hung the phone up in my face MARSHAL MIZE FORD 153H HIXSON IS A JOKE. Customer service horrible. They are racists They pick and help out "CERTAIN" CUSTOMERS and the ones they dont want to help, they will make you look like a fool. DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME FOR TERRIBLE SERVICE.even from April in the Financial office is a JOKE. I've never been more humiliate in my life until I purchased a Ford from MARSHALL MIZE ON 153! Read more