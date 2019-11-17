Marshal Mize Ford
Ryan Kountz in sales is the BEST!!!
by 11/17/2019on
Ryan Kountz in sales was amazing through the whole process of this purchase. I was buying from another state and Ryan took the time to send me all the videos I need and describe the car in great detail. He also informed me which could have cost him the deal that the insurance on the vehicle could make the car too expensive for us and to check on rates before we purchase the car. Ryan is all about the customer and just a pleasure to do business with. Thanks again Ryan and Marshal Ford is lucky to have a guy like you!!!
Unprofessional Salesman Offensive Language
by 11/22/2019on
The experience I am writing about occurred in June 2019. I have been extremely busy and have not had the time to write a review. I was going to let it go, but I feel like people should be aware of what happened to me, so they can possibly avoid it and prevent it from happening to them. I had them run the numbers and all that entails in purchasing a vehicle. When they came back to me with the final monthly payments, I told them I will think about it and call them on Monday if I decide to purchase the vehicle. Finance guy said, let me see what else I can do and left the office. A few minutes later, salesman Brad Doty stops by the office tosses my insurance card on the desk in front of me, walks away and says "I just wasted my whole [non-permissible content removed] day". All this occurred in front of my 7 year old daughter. Needless to say, we walked out of the office, told the sales manager what just occurred and left. I have been to many car dealers and bought several cars in my lifetime and have never been treated this way. This is by far the worst experience I've had in purchasing anything. Sales manager contacted me later in the day to apologize and lowered the vehicle price to get me to buy the vehicle, but It just didn't feel right anymore. So buyers beware, if Brad Doty is your car salesman and you don't like the deal he is giving you, he can potentially use offensive language to let you know he is upset, even if your young children are present.
2018 SCA RAPTOR
by 06/28/2019on
I recently bought a 2018 Raptor. The sales reps, Johnny and Beau were outstanding. I am very pleased with the price and service I received. Everyone involved in my purchase di an awesome job!!
Service Department Sucks
by 04/25/2019on
I brought my car in for service, a simple oil change and to fix a recall on my 2014 Ford Focus. I was told to speak with Eric in the Service Department. He asked me if I had an appointment and I told him no, he told me that it would be a couple of days to perform the service on my vehicle without an appointment; I told him that would be okay. After 2 days and NO response, I called to find out the status on my vehicle. Nothing was done and no time was given as to when it would be done without an appointment. I asked to have my car ready for pick-up asap. When I came for my car, I asked if this is normal policy to keep a customer's car this long and not do anything . I was told that appointments were given priority ( I get that) and that they had appointments up to 2 weeks out....but to not give any call to the customer to let them know that the car might not be taken care of for days and days seems really rude and unprofessional. Thank you but I would never come back to Marshall Mize for ANYTHING!!! My service to my vehicles and a purchase of a new car will be taken care of from a more respectful place of business.
2018 Ford Econsport
by 03/13/2019on
I had a great experience at Marshal Mize Ford in Hixson Tennessee, Eddie Owensby and Thad Narramore both worked very hard helping me pick the right car for me and gave me the best deal for my Trade-In. They made the process quick and easy unlike other dealerships I have used in the past. I highly recommend that if your looking for your next car, truck or suv you stop here first , you will be happy with how your treated Carolyn Hime
Shirley Price
by 09/06/2018on
I will never own another Ford. I was lied to about the extra warranty with only a $100.00 deductible if anything happens... it does not cover everything, I paid that extra money and was very upset that I was lied to during my purchase, also my husband was a salesmen for Marshal Mize and was told everything was covered. My car would not run and they said it was from rodent damage.... WOW!! warranty doesn't cover that nor does the extra warranty.. so it was parked in my garage and my home owners covered it, but not all. The extra warranty is also to cover towing, roadside assistance and rental car.... guess what... it doesn't.. it took 2 tows and 3 rentals cars to get it fixed and the time I missed from work handling it.. I gave the guy my credit card for Enterprise which is located at the dealer ship to use only if damage was done to the car, I smoke in the car, or have a pet in the car... I did non of those things, however beware Jimmy & Mitchel gave him permission to charge me for the rental... I did file a complaint with Ford and have heard nothing from day 1. I assure you I have left out a lot of things... it took three weeks to get this taken care of.. oh, and when you tell the service department you have the extra warranty and you will need a rental car, they automatically say... well if one is available.... really? You have an Enterprise there and your a freakin car dealership selling a bogus warranty!!!!! Very Unhappy Shirley Price, Signal Mountain, TN
Don't waste your time, this company pick and choose to hell
by 05/25/2018on
This place is not friendly, rude, and most importantly RASCIST! The service department is trash and will destroy your car and lie about it. My husband bought a brand new Ford he took ot to the dealership for its routine oil change and when he received his car back the engine light camed on. He took the vehicle back to them. Come to fine out it was its O2 sensor (dealership claims) i believe when they did the oil change they drstroyed it , which they claimed it was cause by a rodent they fix it. They charge me $400 to fix it BECAUSE they said it wasn't covered under warranty. Couple day later this brand new vehicle started making a noise.(popping) Took it back to the dealership come to find out the dealership somehow messed up my breaks but fix it. COUPLE DAYS after that my car started to make another noise (clicking) took it back up there. They claim they fix it days later the same noise stated again. Took the car up there 3x for same issue the tech Kenny heard the noise SEVERAL TIMES THEN lied to the supervisior Mich stating he didn't hear anything they sent my issue off to Ford corporate to try to send a special to determine the issue. 3 days later Roberta the customer service representative from FORD was very disrespectful and even laugh on the phone about my situation. She even told me to prove that my issue exists and even hung the phone up in my face MARSHAL MIZE FORD 153H HIXSON IS A JOKE. Customer service horrible. They are racists They pick and help out "CERTAIN" CUSTOMERS and the ones they dont want to help, they will make you look like a fool. DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME FOR TERRIBLE SERVICE.even from April in the Financial office is a JOKE. I've never been more humiliate in my life until I purchased a Ford from MARSHALL MIZE ON 153!
Service and Collision
by 05/08/2018on
I have only experienced the best service at Marshall Mize Ford in all aspects.
2015 Focus
by 05/08/2018on
Marshall Mize will always have my business and I will always share them with others. I have only had courteous, helpful, fair, good product from mize from the sales floor, service department and unfornately collision. They are #1
Survey
by 04/24/2018on
The email I received from Ford quoted a price of $45.50. When the work was finished I had to pay $55.85. I wasn't happy about that.
4/21/18
by 04/23/2018on
Unless your price for a Works oil change has changed, I was charged too much. When I bought my 2014 Explorer, the button on the front passenger vent was missing and I didn't have a key code. I was assured that I would get both within a week or so. Four months later, I finally get the vent button and the key code. I had to stand firm about not paying for the button-I didn't lose it. But I think I was charged. I thought that The Works cost about $55. Saturday's maintenance cost me over $60. I'll have to check my receipt more closely. Then I will contact Marshall Mize. Considering all of the business my family and I have given MM, not to mention friends we've sent their way, I'd like to think they wouldn't try to take advantage of me.
Service Department
by 04/22/2018on
I always have a great experience with Marshal Mize. My service advisor Zach Carter is the best,very knowledgeable and super helpful! Thanks for the great work you do!!
2017 Ford Escape.
by 04/15/2018on
Pat Brumlow was our salesman. He was very helpful. He texted me and said he got an Escape in we might interested in. When we came in to look at it, Pat was very polite, very easy to talk to. He showed us the Escape and showed us a couple of other Escapes. Pat explained to us about the CPO cars ( Certified Pre Owned ). He answered all our questions and was very professional. He was not pushy and let us look, and after letting us drive the 2017 Escape we decided that one was for us. A 2017 Ford Escape with 4500 miles on it. It was like brand new. a good deal. So if your looking for a new or used car or truck go see Pat Brumlow. He will treat you right and get in you in the right car at the right price. My oldest daughter will be in the market in the next couple of weeks and we will be back in there to see him again. Thank you Pat.
Eric Blankenship is awesome.
by 04/13/2018on
Brought my 2015 mustang for an oil change. I always trust Eric with my car. What he tells me is what will happen. He told me it would be about an hour but they finished in 40 minutes. I could not have been more pleased with the service. Thank you, Eric!!!
Outstanding
by 04/10/2018on
The service department at Marshal Mize goes above and beyond to provide us with outstanding service. Our rep, Eric, is exceptional, taking his time to explain problems and offer options, recommendations, and suggestions. The diesel mechanic, James?, has met every challenge (and we've given him plenty), also has exceeded expectations. Anyone I've dealt with in the service department has been courteous and professional. I would not hesitate to highly recommend Marshal Mize service.
Good job.
by 04/09/2018on
The service was completed professionally and on time. Service coordinator was friendly and helpful.
Always on my side!
by 04/05/2018on
Called with a problem with my oil service light showing called took it in next day so nice to this lady who knew nothing. Always trust Marshal Mize
Nice Friendly Salesman
by 04/04/2018on
Buying my vehicle from Marshall Mize was a great experience because of the nice friendly salesman Kevin Line. He took time to show me how some of the new things on my Escape worked and even programmed my phone into the Sync. Everyone was friendly and nice and my distant relative took time to come say hello.!
I found the car that I prayed for
by 03/24/2018on
Thank you Jeff Hunneke for being so patient and helpful. If we had not been so persistent I would not have found my dream car. God knew just what I had prayed for in a car. He had it delivered the same day that I was there.
Zach Carter get's the JOB done!!
by 03/04/2018on
At Marshal Mize Ford of Chattanooga my Service Advisor Zach Carter is 1 of many of the best. Anytime I come in for a service for my Escape he is on top of it all... I am on fixed income and know that maintenance is important for long life of an automobile. Zach understands this and works with me to keep my car running smoothly and easy on my pocket. All I have to do is show up! Thank you Zach for a job well done
close but no cigar
by 02/25/2018on
The price paid for labor seemed a bit much considering the time they finally started working on my car and when it was finished.
