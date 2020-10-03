sales Rating

This was my first experience at Economy Honda service and I've never been treated better! From the moment I drove up until the moment I left in my new car. I was impressed with the incredible customer service. I would definitely encourage anyone to come to this dealership for their car-buying needs. Always go to a dealership prepared though. ;) ********************************* That was the quick and dirty review, if you're interested in the who story... read on. ********************************* Let me start by telling you how my adventure started. I had already done all my research on which vehicle and trim model I wanted, knew what prices to expect and how much I wanted to put down, how much I was willing to finance and what my interest rate should be at a maximum... So, I went out into the world "armed" in that regard. I've always heard good things about a local Honda dealership here in Nashville, Crest Honda... Anyways, long story short-er, they didn't have the 2017 Honda Pilot Elite in Silver or Obsidian Blue and they said they couldn't find one in the entire nation. So, as I said, I knew what I wanted and I didn't want the two colors they did have in stock so I went home and that night got on Edmunds.com do my own looking since it sounded very far fetched there was not a one in the nation available. Edmunds search came back with several in the nation, but the closest to Nashville I could find was Economy Honda and a place in Knoxville. Upon reading sales reviews Economy Honda stood out above the others and seemed to be the Honda dealership I would like doing business with. The reviews were pretty spot on. The next morning I called the dealership and spoke to a woman who would seem to take care of the online traffic for their dealership. I wanted to verify if they did have the vehicles in stock before I drove down there. They did. I also asked her if I could send them pictures of my current vehicle and answer any questions about it so I could get a good idea what they would give me for it as a trade-in. They did allow me to do just that. Once I had the response back on what they would give me, and it was satisfactory (at best), I told her I was going to head their way and where I was coming from. As I packed up the family, (my wife, 4yo, & 6mo) I thought to myself; I read great reviews but I don't want to take the risk of showing up and be treated like a local straight off the street. I was looking for a little more attention since we were going the extra mile and would like it if they did the same. I remembered reading a review and someone mentioned the manager's name and the hospitality that Jason B., provided, so I called back and asked for him; I gave him the run down of where we were coming from, it was my wife's first car-buying experience, and which we coming to look at ONLY the silver and blue Pilot Elite's. He said he understood and would have them pulled to the front and waiting on us. We drove 2-hours to the dealership, ready to buy a car, but also ready to walk away if the deal wasn't right. As soon as we pulled in we saw the two vehicles up front just as promised and boy did they look sharp. When we got out we were greeted by Catrelle Henderson who turned out to be our salesman. He was very pleasant, easy-going, and not pushy at all. My wife and I spent about 5-10 minutes looking over the two cars and decided to go with the Lunar Silver with Gray interior. We told Catrelle we were ready to go in and talk about prices. Once inside the other employees were very friendly and they offered us the usual drinks, pretzels, popcorn, etc. This whole process went pretty well though the most challenging part of the who experience was waiting for the finance people to get to us. After we had signed all the papers and were given the keys, Catrelle had the vehicle detailed and waiting for us. He even paired our phones to the vehicle and asked if there was anything else he could before we left. We took some pictures and parted ways. Once everything was said and done, it was an even better 2-hour trip back home. Read more