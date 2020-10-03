Very satisfied
by 03/10/2020on
With the great assistance of Sales Representative Charles Neff I purchased a 2020 Honda CR-V EX for my wife on 2/13/20. We received a good price with excellent service and I would recommend Charles and Economy Honda for anyone in the market for a new or used car. Thanks again Charles.
Very satisfied
by 03/10/2020on
With the great assistance of Sales Representative Charles Neff I purchased a 2020 Honda CR-V EX for my wife on 2/13/20. We received a good price with excellent service and I would recommend Charles and Economy Honda for anyone in the market for a new or used car. Thanks again Charles.
1 Comments
Top of the Line Experience
by 11/08/2017on
Jared and Mary were very helpful. They knew exactly what I was looking for in a car. They helped with all aspect of the transaction. They are honest, kind and understanding. Excellent people to work with.
1 Comments
Fantastic experience purchasing my Honda
by 09/15/2017on
Dealt with Pamela Hartline and she is wonderful. We were dealing with replacing a totaled vehicle, another Honda, and knew we wanted to replace a Honda with a Honda. We were in the middle of dealing with the insurance claim and had actually gone just to look and get an idea of what we wanted next when we came across an excellent deal on a vehicle that met every bullet point on our "To Have" list. Needless to say, we did not want it to slip through our hands and Pamela spent the entire afternoon with us while we tried to figure it all out. She never once gave us the impression that this was an inconvenience or made us feel it was wasting her time while we worked through the details. When the time comes for another vehicle, this is where I will go.
2 Comments
Great Place to Buy a Honda
by 03/11/2017on
This was my first experience at Economy Honda service and I've never been treated better! From the moment I drove up until the moment I left in my new car. I was impressed with the incredible customer service. I would definitely encourage anyone to come to this dealership for their car-buying needs. Always go to a dealership prepared though. ;) ********************************* That was the quick and dirty review, if you're interested in the who story... read on. ********************************* Let me start by telling you how my adventure started. I had already done all my research on which vehicle and trim model I wanted, knew what prices to expect and how much I wanted to put down, how much I was willing to finance and what my interest rate should be at a maximum... So, I went out into the world "armed" in that regard. I've always heard good things about a local Honda dealership here in Nashville, Crest Honda... Anyways, long story short-er, they didn't have the 2017 Honda Pilot Elite in Silver or Obsidian Blue and they said they couldn't find one in the entire nation. So, as I said, I knew what I wanted and I didn't want the two colors they did have in stock so I went home and that night got on Edmunds.com do my own looking since it sounded very far fetched there was not a one in the nation available. Edmunds search came back with several in the nation, but the closest to Nashville I could find was Economy Honda and a place in Knoxville. Upon reading sales reviews Economy Honda stood out above the others and seemed to be the Honda dealership I would like doing business with. The reviews were pretty spot on. The next morning I called the dealership and spoke to a woman who would seem to take care of the online traffic for their dealership. I wanted to verify if they did have the vehicles in stock before I drove down there. They did. I also asked her if I could send them pictures of my current vehicle and answer any questions about it so I could get a good idea what they would give me for it as a trade-in. They did allow me to do just that. Once I had the response back on what they would give me, and it was satisfactory (at best), I told her I was going to head their way and where I was coming from. As I packed up the family, (my wife, 4yo, & 6mo) I thought to myself; I read great reviews but I don't want to take the risk of showing up and be treated like a local straight off the street. I was looking for a little more attention since we were going the extra mile and would like it if they did the same. I remembered reading a review and someone mentioned the manager's name and the hospitality that Jason B., provided, so I called back and asked for him; I gave him the run down of where we were coming from, it was my wife's first car-buying experience, and which we coming to look at ONLY the silver and blue Pilot Elite's. He said he understood and would have them pulled to the front and waiting on us. We drove 2-hours to the dealership, ready to buy a car, but also ready to walk away if the deal wasn't right. As soon as we pulled in we saw the two vehicles up front just as promised and boy did they look sharp. When we got out we were greeted by Catrelle Henderson who turned out to be our salesman. He was very pleasant, easy-going, and not pushy at all. My wife and I spent about 5-10 minutes looking over the two cars and decided to go with the Lunar Silver with Gray interior. We told Catrelle we were ready to go in and talk about prices. Once inside the other employees were very friendly and they offered us the usual drinks, pretzels, popcorn, etc. This whole process went pretty well though the most challenging part of the who experience was waiting for the finance people to get to us. After we had signed all the papers and were given the keys, Catrelle had the vehicle detailed and waiting for us. He even paired our phones to the vehicle and asked if there was anything else he could before we left. We took some pictures and parted ways. Once everything was said and done, it was an even better 2-hour trip back home.
Recall repair
by 02/24/2017on
Excellent, professional and extremely friendly/helpful staff--every single person I came in contact with. And the shuttle service was a life saver!
Excellent experience
by 01/24/2017on
I had done a fair amount of research online and contacted quite a few dealers to find the best deal on a new Accord. Not only did Economy Honda have the best price of any of the dealerships, but the buying experience was seamless and professional throughout the process. Everyone from the internet salesperson I communicated with to the sales manager, floor salesman, and finance rep were helpful and efficient. I highly recommend doing business with Economy Honda.
Used Car Internet Purchase
by 12/08/2016on
Purchased a Ford Escape at a competitive and reasonable price. Worked well negotiating all aspects of this deal via Lindsay Sharp and Ms. Workman and finally via Jared the floor Silver sales rep. A pleasant experience with the exception of a wiper blade streaking on the left side and tire pressure indicator light which indicated and ultimately revealed low pressure on two of four tires. My drive with son was 120 Mike's to this transaction. It was worth the drive because everything about the car as described was correct.
2016 Honda Touring Elite
by 11/25/2016on
Took my wife's 1016 Honda Accord Touring in for it's first oil change. While waiting our salesman stopped by and asked if we were happy with out Accord. I said we loved it. I told him I wanted to look at the all new 2016 pilot. Stacy brought me the top of the line Pilot Touring Elite. The features on this Pilot blew me away, I called my wife and told her I wanted to trade my 2014 CR-V EX-L, she said OK as long as we didn't owe more than what they would give us on a trade. Stacy Van Pelt worked to my it happy, I would not buy a car from anyone but him, as I know he is honest and always works to get me the best value and strives to make sure we understand the car buying process every step of the way. Great car, wonderful sales person and highly recommend dealership!!!!
Economy Honda Service Department
by 11/16/2016on
First visit for an oil change and service. I was very pleased with every aspect of the visit. The representative, Ritchie, was very thorough and patient and explained things in laymans terms to me. As a female, I felt he respected me and my questions.
Service
by 11/07/2016on
Very friendly and professional service. I know they appreciate my business and I feel confident in their services
Amazing!!!
by 09/19/2016on
My experience was very pleasant. It took less time than they predicted and they were very professional when speaking with me. They answered all of my questions without a second of hesitation and were very friendly.
Best Honda dealer in the southeast
by 08/22/2016on
purchased my second new Honda from Economy Honda Superstore recently. I was attracted to this dealer because they post discounted prices on their website. When you request a buyers order they email it to you immediately. They don't install accessories unles you want them. All that's left to do is go pick up your car, hassle free. Did I mention that I live south of Atlanta. I gladly drive to Chattanooga to trade here in this honest & friendly atmosphere.
Great Place to Buy a Honda
by 08/17/2016on
My experience was all positive from the moment I walked thru the door until I drove away in my new Ridgeline. From what I could see, they have an excellent selection of Honda's and everyone I met was extremely pleasant and informative. My salesperson, Chas, was extremely organized, polite and organized thru the entire purchase.
Regular service on 2007 Honda Odyssey with rotation and tire balance
by 08/11/2016on
The wait was not long, the service was great and our representative kept us in the loop.
Two new cars in four months
by 07/29/2016on
We purchased a new Civic in March for our youngest son whose former car was totaled. His career requires a lot of travel and you can't beat the fuel economy of the Civic. Our oldest son recently purchased a new Accord as a first time buyer. Harold Blackstock, our sales representative, took great care to make their car buying experience easy and you can't beat their prices.
Pleasure to work with
by 07/27/2016on
My sales guy Trea was wonderful. He helped me find exactly what I wanted and I was in and out. Easiest car purchase I've ever had. Thanks so much guys!
Completely dissatisfied.
by 07/12/2016on
10+ leases and purchases 15+ year loyal, trusting customer Can't get past preferred response, "You signed the papers". Customer Satisfaction, where? Don't sign the arbitration sheet, you'll need an attorney.
1 Comments
Economy Honda, Chattanooga TN
by 07/09/2016on
Just purchased my wife a new CRV from Economy and was very pleased with the service and professionalism of everyone, especially our salesman Trey. This is the second vehicle purchase from Economy and I highly recommend this dealership
Great Service with great prices.
by 07/08/2016on
Everyone was great. Service was fast and prices was below an independent shop.
Routine maintenance
by 06/30/2016on
Have always been pleased with the service I've received here.
The Easiest car buying experience EVER!
by 06/29/2016on
Wonderful place, They make you feel comfortable. Found car through an online search. We set up a time for a test drive. Trey was a very professional in all aspects of the buying experience and throughout the delivery. Even did a courtesy follow up call making sure we got home safe. I think the whole process only took about 2 maybe three hours from the time we arrived till we were driving home in our new used car. Thank you for a great buying experience.
1 Comments