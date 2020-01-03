Leased vehicle
by 03/01/2020on
My salesman, Lee was amazing, he knew I was interested in a Murano replacing my returned lease. Lee reached out to me and within a few days I left Speedcraft with exactly what I wanted! Great guy and salesman!!!
awesome dealership
by 06/30/2020on
We have been here before for service. Bruce and Rob have always been great to deal with. Prompt, courteous service and both are very professional. Will have any work needed performed at Speedcraft Nissan.
Leased vehicle
by 03/01/2020on
My salesman, Lee was amazing, he knew I was interested in a Murano replacing my returned lease. Lee reached out to me and within a few days I left Speedcraft with exactly what I wanted! Great guy and salesman!!!
Friendly Team & Excellent Service
by 12/05/2019on
I leased a 2018 Nissan Murano last year. Lee B. was my sales person; he's very knowledgeable, personable, and a good listener. I had researched the car before my arrival and knew what I wanted. Lee was efficient and expedited the lease process in a few hours. The service and finance team is friendly and professional.
Great Experience
by 10/23/2019on
I purchased my 2018 Nissan Rougue Sport with the help of Scott B. He was awesome very helpful and friendly.Greatexperience
Speedcraft Nissan
by 10/02/2019on
I recently purchased a 2017 Nissan rogue. My sales person was Eric L. I was very pleased with his knowledge and his concern about putting me in the right vehicle.. I searched Several dealers. And I found There pricing very competitive.. When I’m ready for another car I will go back there and look for Eric L..
Robert Flaminio
by 08/09/2017on
Bob was a true gem. He helped me get into a beautiful 2017 Nissan Altima. He worked with the finance manager, and sales manager to get the numbers to work. They all worked there magic. I couldn't be more grateful for there efforts, and there time. The service was impeccable. I would recommend anyone to this dealership. Christina Cardilli
Excellent service all around!
by 06/08/2017on
I have now leased two Nissan Maxima's from Speedcraft Nissan and both experiences have been great! My salesman, Neil White was very professional and informative and not pushy like I have encountered at many other dealerships. John in Finance was also amazing, along with the Service Department. I would highly recommend Speedcraft Nissan and I would definitely buy from them again!! Thank you!!!
Rude salesman
by 05/28/2017on
Speedcraft Nissan was the first dealer I went to when looking for a new car. Neil took me for a test drive, then since they didn't have the color I was looking for located a car at another dealer and said they could have it in a few weeks. After working some numbers, I told him I was happy with the deal but for my own peace of mind I needed to see what another dealer could offer. Of course, he tried to lower the price but I insisted I needed to see what another dealer could offer. After I did so, I called him with what they were offering (which was much better than Speedcraft) to give him the chance to better his deal. He actually told me " it doesn't really matter what I come up with. You were planning on doing business with someone else all along," He hung up and I never heard from him again. The least he could have done was go to his boss and/or tell me sorry I can't beat that number. Bad customer service and rudeness on his part.
Worst Expericence ever!
by 04/20/2017on
Told the service center to just price out what we already knew what was wrong with the car. Never told us we would be charged for just a price. Over 100 dollars later just to get a price!!