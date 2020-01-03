sales Rating

Speedcraft Nissan was the first dealer I went to when looking for a new car. Neil took me for a test drive, then since they didn't have the color I was looking for located a car at another dealer and said they could have it in a few weeks. After working some numbers, I told him I was happy with the deal but for my own peace of mind I needed to see what another dealer could offer. Of course, he tried to lower the price but I insisted I needed to see what another dealer could offer. After I did so, I called him with what they were offering (which was much better than Speedcraft) to give him the chance to better his deal. He actually told me " it doesn't really matter what I come up with. You were planning on doing business with someone else all along," He hung up and I never heard from him again. The least he could have done was go to his boss and/or tell me sorry I can't beat that number. Bad customer service and rudeness on his part. Read more