#1 Cochran buying a GTO Pontiac -started with the the sales person, yelling at me for wanting to think the deal over then finding out after the first , the most fun 4-5 days of driving my new car, the engine hot warning lights start flashing and oil light, I pull right into Jiffy Lube within one mile, Jiffy Lube showes me the car has below minum engine oil level and is black instead of clear gold color. They also show me the enigne has no coolant at all, and is bone dry.. Cocrahn, soid sorry bring it in, we will go oer all fluids, they did, but 3 months later the engine is blown. The let me drive a 400hp high performance engine off the lot after telling me it had a 152 point inspection on it. I believe the 4-5 days of driving without proper fluids ruined my engine, how else would it blow after only 3 monuths and 3500 miles. I also found out they sold me the car with belts exposed on the tires, two bad tire rodes, cracked radiator, bad water pump and a cracked strut plate, but somehow had brand new state inspeaction stickers on the car. The saleperson buying experiance= He just came back to me with a thousand dollar higher downpayment than we orginaly spoke about. I said "sorry but, it 8:30pm at night, I only have $2000 cash on me, so I will need to think it over on how to come up with the extra thousand dollars", the saleperson then ripped the sales paperwork from my hands, started to walk away, and said "come back when you are seriouse about buying." I said "I am but I just need come up with the extra money, if you dont like it than when I come back for my dream car, I will just get someone else to help me:, he yelled, I mean shouted because he then had his back turned towards me walking away "no you will not, I am the only one who can get you that car car. I left his business card there, and walked out not believing the way he just turned on a dime the way he treated me when I had to think it over. Ask the young lady working the front desk that evening if he yelled "No you will not get someone else, I am the only one who can get you that car... in front of two other salesman and two other customers sitting all watching him shout."Girl working the front counter for a witness, her name, Pam, she was sitting in between me walking out, and the salesperson yelling at me in front of everyone, ask Ccochran to show the survailance video of that evening, lol. and After I drove away. Within 5 minutes, a manager from Cochran was calling my cell phone to apoligize on behalf of the way the salesperson just acted, and that he was just was so emotinal and took it out on me because he was so upset he could not get the deal I wanted through the finace department, I wanted $2000 downpayment, finance department said I need $3000, this is why the salesperson was so angry. The manager said please give them another chance and agin sorry on behalf of Jimmy Powers and the way he acted. The next morning by 7:30am, I had a vocie mail on my work, the manager saying we got the orginal deal, your car is ready for you to pick up. They even let me give $1500 cash downpayment and held a $500 check for the remainign down payment part two weeks until my next pay day. The salesperson told me the car is ready, the 152 point inspeaction and brand new state inspection stickers, congrats on your new car, too bad there was no oil and no coolnat and 3500 miles later the engine is blown. Cochran also fixed the cars coolant system 3 times without a warranty na dthe sale person said the car just came in two days before I came to buy it, they must have not had time to do the 152 point inspection, or just missed the fluid part of it. He said, dont worry, the fluids have all been checked, topped off, and that the radiator needed replaced. He also said the engine oil (synththic) was suppose to be black, that is what all new cars use. Read more