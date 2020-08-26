service Rating

The customer service was great, I liked the updates about the work being done on my car, it was very efficienty, the ability to get a service car made my day so much easier, and the price was so affordable! I don't know why I haven't come here before. I always thought a dealership would be so expensive and overpriced for the customer service, but this was way better than going any place else. I will be bringing my car to LB Smith Ford for everything from now on.