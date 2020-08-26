Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

L B Smith Ford Lincoln

Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
1100 Market St, Lemoyne, PA 17043
(888) 670-5497
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of L B Smith Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(476)
Recommend: Yes (474) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

L B Smith Review

by Robert on 08/26/2020

Helpfullness of Bill Yovanovich to facilitate in obtaining the vehicle, and the overall car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

663 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Amazing Service

by RLJ on 08/30/2020

The customer service was great, I liked the updates about the work being done on my car, it was very efficienty, the ability to get a service car made my day so much easier, and the price was so affordable! I don't know why I haven't come here before. I always thought a dealership would be so expensive and overpriced for the customer service, but this was way better than going any place else. I will be bringing my car to LB Smith Ford for everything from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Vincent on 08/14/2020

Thank you for providing excellent customer service and maintaining a high quality of maintenance standards keeping our vehicles running safely!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good company doing a good job.

by Marilyn on 08/12/2020

I got to the appointment and they took it right in. I love the courtesy vehicle drivers who bring me home and then pick me up when vehicle is completed. They are always the best. I like the fact that the work was done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Efficient service

by Mary on 08/11/2020

Nice efficient service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change and inspection

by Debra on 08/07/2020

Very friendly and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

great place

by Kristen on 08/06/2020

Very clean they wiped my car after service everyone worked masks. Great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Approach lighting on 2020 was not operating properly.

by Yvonne on 08/05/2020

Service advisor kept me informed about progress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by Casey on 08/01/2020

Chad did an amazing job keeping us informed and helping us with our car. It had so many more problems than expected but he kept us informed and made sure we understood what was happening.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

best service and friendly customer service

by Anita on 07/30/2020

fast friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfaction guaranteed

by Joseph on 07/26/2020

I got quick service, the guys were very courteous besides very knowledgeable. The waiting area was very clean. Overall I was impressed with everything. I’ll be back for my inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Staff and Service

by KerryB on 07/25/2020

Service staff are always courteous and helpful with questions, and providing recommendations. I trust Russ with the care and safety of my Ford Explorer and newly purchased Edge. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

James Russ

by James on 07/24/2020

Repaire man came to house and was on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Performed service without an appointment.

by Karin on 07/24/2020

I went in at 11:00 on Thursday to have my “recall” appointment which I made several weeks ago. My rep accepted my car and I went to the waiting room. Three hours later my car was ready. When I returned home I noticed on my calendar that my appt. was for Friday!!! Appreciate that they Accepted my car and performed the work as a walk in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My MKX

by Joanna on 07/22/2020

The staff was very friendly and courteous and brought back the vehicle in excellent condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ok

by Brian on 07/21/2020

Quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Body shop

by Marleen on 07/18/2020

Always have good experience at LB. Very accommodating and service and work are wonderful. Body shop work excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!

by John on 07/15/2020

Same as usual taken care of from start to complimentary car wash before pickup

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Collision repair

by Robert on 07/11/2020

The body shop did an excellent repair job. The car looks brand new

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Dennis on 07/08/2020

LB Smith was attentive and kept me informed of my vehicle's progress. My truck was returned clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A. Ord

by Anita on 07/08/2020

Bob Youckers, service manager, as always, very friendly, up- beat and accommodating. The new Quick Lane is very nice and efficiently managed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

197 cars in stock
119 new52 used26 certified pre-owned
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
17 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

