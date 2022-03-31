Customer Reviews of L B Smith Ford Lincoln
Excellent dealership!
by 03/31/2022on
Kent Bushey and the other professionals at LB Smith are among the best I have ever encountered. I have some experience in dealing with car dealerships since the new Ford I will be leasing is my 25th new car and my 10th Ford.
LB Smith Ford
by 04/08/2022on
Every employee treats meet with respect. The service manager, the salesman, the cashier, the driver to bring me home. The treatment cannot be better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
The service advisor kept me informed on the status of work "the works" being performed and was able to let me know what the cost would be to replace the APIM. He is also reaching out to Ford to hopefully have the work completed under the extended warranty recall notice for this part since we are lifelong Ford owners.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Inspection for my vehicle.
by 04/06/2022on
Everyone is very kind and take the time to explain the services needed. They are also very thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highest quality work and good communication.
by 04/01/2022on
High quality, thorough analysis and repair work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 04/01/2022on
Absolute professionalism from the call to set up the appointment, to updates on the status of repairs, to arranging transportation, to paying for services. As I mentioned to Hunter and the cashiers, Ford needs to clone LB Smith and require that all dealerships operate a la LB Smith!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome car buying experience!
by 03/28/2022on
In addition to the friendly and warm atmosphere, I felt that every one I worked with was fair, honest, and truly wanted to give me the best car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Review
by 03/27/2022on
Staff was great. But I can tell you I wasn’t happy to find out that I may have a head gasket leak. I’ve only had the car for about 6 months. So much for pre owned inspection. Not a happy buyer. Bring it in for a diagnostic next week. Looking forward to the inconvenience it’s going to cause me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 03/24/2022on
Convenient location
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at LB Smith
by 03/22/2022on
You got us right in late on a Friday afternoon, identified the problem and fixed it on Saturday, test drove in early Monday to be sure, and we were able to pick it up Monday afternoon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
25 Plus Years of Great Service
by 03/19/2022on
Very helpful in scheduling and the work was completed on time. I have been using LB Smith for over 25 years and people always ask me if I', a Ford Guy and I always reply I'm an LB Smith guy ... the people their from sales thru service make the difference.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 03/11/2022on
Reached out to me to explain what problems were found and provided a cost estimate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient and Professional
by 03/08/2022on
Got in and out in minimal time - all work was fine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless!
by 03/04/2022on
Easy to get in. No appt. required
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional!
by 03/02/2022on
Exceptional - as always! Jeremy was a great help! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trunk issue resolved
by 03/01/2022on
They quickly addressed the issue. trunk didnt open and the tech was quick to pinpoint the issue and resolve it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 03/01/2022on
Everything was perfect
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love LBSmith
by 02/27/2022on
LB Smith staff are always very courteous and helpful. I won’t go anywhere else! Best service and sales staff around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LB Smith dealership review- great place
by 02/26/2022on
Friendliness / helpfulness of sales staff, plus very clean cars to look at with options that are safety and comfort oriented
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First Time Customer
by 02/25/2022on
Great facilities and very accommodating staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior Service
by 02/24/2022on
Everyone is friendly and informative!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
