Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. L B Smith Ford Lincoln
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

L B Smith Ford Lincoln

L B Smith Ford Lincoln
Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
1100 Market St, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of L B Smith Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(907)
Recommend: Yes (299) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent dealership!

by Louis on 03/31/2022

Kent Bushey and the other professionals at LB Smith are among the best I have ever encountered. I have some experience in dealing with car dealerships since the new Ford I will be leasing is my 25th new car and my 10th Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
907 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

LB Smith Ford

by Dennis on 04/08/2022

Every employee treats meet with respect. The service manager, the salesman, the cashier, the driver to bring me home. The treatment cannot be better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer Service

by Sheryl on 04/06/2022

The service advisor kept me informed on the status of work "the works" being performed and was able to let me know what the cost would be to replace the APIM. He is also reaching out to Ford to hopefully have the work completed under the extended warranty recall notice for this part since we are lifelong Ford owners.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Inspection for my vehicle.

by Patricia on 04/06/2022

Everyone is very kind and take the time to explain the services needed. They are also very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highest quality work and good communication.

by Ronald on 04/01/2022

High quality, thorough analysis and repair work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Nicholas_D on 04/01/2022

Absolute professionalism from the call to set up the appointment, to updates on the status of repairs, to arranging transportation, to paying for services. As I mentioned to Hunter and the cashiers, Ford needs to clone LB Smith and require that all dealerships operate a la LB Smith!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent dealership!

by Louis on 03/31/2022

Kent Bushey and the other professionals at LB Smith are among the best I have ever encountered. I have some experience in dealing with car dealerships since the new Ford I will be leasing is my 25th new car and my 10th Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome car buying experience!

by Don on 03/28/2022

In addition to the friendly and warm atmosphere, I felt that every one I worked with was fair, honest, and truly wanted to give me the best car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Paul on 03/27/2022

Staff was great. But I can tell you I wasn’t happy to find out that I may have a head gasket leak. I’ve only had the car for about 6 months. So much for pre owned inspection. Not a happy buyer. Bring it in for a diagnostic next week. Looking forward to the inconvenience it’s going to cause me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by Timothy on 03/24/2022

Convenient location

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service at LB Smith

by Corinna on 03/22/2022

You got us right in late on a Friday afternoon, identified the problem and fixed it on Saturday, test drove in early Monday to be sure, and we were able to pick it up Monday afternoon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

25 Plus Years of Great Service

by Robert on 03/19/2022

Very helpful in scheduling and the work was completed on time. I have been using LB Smith for over 25 years and people always ask me if I', a Ford Guy and I always reply I'm an LB Smith guy ... the people their from sales thru service make the difference.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by Edward on 03/11/2022

Reached out to me to explain what problems were found and provided a cost estimate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient and Professional

by Evan on 03/08/2022

Got in and out in minimal time - all work was fine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Painless!

by Ruth on 03/04/2022

Easy to get in. No appt. required

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional!

by Kim on 03/02/2022

Exceptional - as always! Jeremy was a great help! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Trunk issue resolved

by Steven on 03/01/2022

They quickly addressed the issue. trunk didnt open and the tech was quick to pinpoint the issue and resolve it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Billy on 03/01/2022

Everything was perfect

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love LBSmith

by Tina on 02/27/2022

LB Smith staff are always very courteous and helpful. I won’t go anywhere else! Best service and sales staff around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LB Smith dealership review- great place

by Robert on 02/26/2022

Friendliness / helpfulness of sales staff, plus very clean cars to look at with options that are safety and comfort oriented

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First Time Customer

by Ralph on 02/25/2022

Great facilities and very accommodating staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superior Service

by Beth on 02/24/2022

Everyone is friendly and informative!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
102 cars in stock
34 new40 used28 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes