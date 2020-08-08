Awarded 2020

BMW Of Devon

Awarded 2020
20 Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333
(888) 540-8026
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW Of Devon

4.9
Overall Rating
(123)
Recommend: Yes (120) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Satisfying Transaction

by Edward on 08/08/2020

Honest negotiations and outstanding customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

141 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great BMW Dealer and Superb Customer Service Rep

by James on 07/25/2020

My customer service rep Drew Wendle was amazing and is a credit to Devon BMW. In the search for the BMW I purchased, Drew went above and beyond to quickly answer all of my questions and explain in explicit detail how to get the most out of my new 540xi. His followup to detail and excitement about the brand was infectious to me even though this is my 5th BMW. You need more than 5 stars to do my experience justice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sales Service

by Michael on 07/22/2020

Great buying experience and excellent sales service especially Dale Levin, my sales rep. I would definitely refer my family and friends to buy their cars here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car buying experience

by Fred on 07/09/2020

I Enjoyed working with the staff especially the salesman Hakim. Given the circumstances of the Covid-19, I was very pleased with how safe he made me feel and how personal the experience was bringing me the cars to my house was over and beyond duty! I felt he took all my needs seriously and provided excellent service answering all my questions effectively. In all my years of buying cars , this was the best experience I have ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Work performed on my car at Devon BMW

by Jeff on 06/30/2020

Service reps are very polite and the mechanic that worked on my car (Kyle Lord) personnel met with me to discuss the repair work that was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service

by Jack on 06/18/2020

Mr. Drew Wendle was great in helping me finding a vehicle and simplifying the leasing process. Overall a great experience and Drew made me feel like he cared about his customer. It is a great reflection on the professionalism at BMW of Devon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by Kimberly on 06/09/2020

I like that I have Jeff Martin as my service manager. He is very attentive to detail and is always able to answer my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

BMW of Devon

by Richard on 06/02/2020

I felt very safe and was extremely comfortable with the procedures enacted by the dealership. The car, as always, was serviced efficiently and effectively and was ready before the time it was promised. Jeff Martin is beyond fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Impeccable service, courteous and efficient!

by Layla on 05/27/2020

The system was flawless form check-in, to service and pick-up particularly during this time period where all parameters have changed. The service manager was in contact with me throughout the time my car was in so I had no questions at all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Customer

by Makeba on 05/13/2020

The sales rep and finance manager was pleasant and worked with me they made the process smooth and easy during this difficult pandemic that we are experiencing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service and a very smooth buying process

by David on 03/10/2020

The service has been outstanding. I had a couple of warranty issues to be fixed and I had taken it to a dealership that is the closer to where I live and they just said on the repair sheet they couldn't replicate the customers complaint. I brought to Devon the next week and everything was fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Mel on 02/14/2020

1st time at your dealer. Initial Service process was very fast! Loaner car was ready. Very responsive to questions by service representative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW Devon Rocks!

by Ricardo on 01/30/2020

Caring staff, great service, great customer service. Attentive and professional staff. Dale was great and finance person was also great. Manager was awesome as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BEST DEALERSHIP in TRI-STATE AREA!!!!!!!

by Pat on 01/24/2020

BMW of Devon is the BEST DEALERSHIP around. I found my CPO vehicle on the dealership website & within the hour,,,,,,,THE DEAL WAS DONE!!!!! Drew Wendle accompanied me on the test drive & he was AWESOME!!! From pointing out features that my current vehicle (2013 535i) did not have... to his well-rounded knowledge of the BMW line. The purchase price of my NEW CPO & my trade-in (BMW) were well within my price range! Mike Todak (GM) & Frank Muto (NEW CAR MANAGER) were great to deal with.......NO HAGGLING or BACK & FORTH CHECKING about price NEEDED!!!! The dealership has a exceptional variety of BMW's (new & used) to fit everyone's needs. The entire staff is friendly & helpful & will do whatever it takes to make their customers happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pre-Owned BMW Purchase

by George on 01/18/2020

No high pressure sales. Christian was top notch. Personable, knows his products and is very objective in his sales approach. Also the gentleman I test drove the car with was knowledgeable and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome experience!

by David on 01/16/2020

Our sales person, Darryl Tate, was the best ever. He was very professional and patient. He was not pushy at all, worked with us on a fair price and made financing easy. He answered our questions before we even asked. Even after we took the car home he followed up. The car is in excellent condition and even though weve only had it a week, I feel comfortable that we wont have any issues. So far this has been the best car buying experience we have ever had. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very enjoyable experience.

by Chuck on 01/13/2020

Great surroundings, energetic fib, good straightforward conversations, efficient. Enjoyed dialogue and negotiations with Chris B and Mike T.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A Stellar Experience

by AZCT on 01/11/2020

I was in the market for a CPO 2019 BMW X6, after doing some online browsing I contacted BMW of Devon and asked for Christian Tamburro right away, after seeing that he has worked well with plenty of clients who had left reviews. I did not want to work with anyone else and I was not disappointed, Christian was professional, got us the deal we wanted and more on the X6 they had in stock. We came out all the way from Connecticut to do the deal, and we would gladly do it again. I think BMW of Devon has gained another out of state client, their willingness to work with you and to come to the right price was effortless! No Haggling, no gimmicks or dirty schemes. Christian has definitely been great to work with. I communicated with him frequently during one of the busiest times of the year, the end of year. He responded as promptly as he could have given the hectic time at dealerships. He accommodated our requests when we had some concerns and gave us multiple options to work with and make things as best or as easy as possible for the car to come to us in perfect condition given it was certified pre-owned. The only reason I rated the quality of work a 4 out of 5 was because of an imperfection on the bumper that was not professionally done (but this was the responsibility of their auto body contractor) but Christian was willing to make it perfect it is just that we did not have the time to come out again from CT to wait for the car to be finished after having waited for more than a week and a half to address some other things we pointed out. After the sale of the car, I value the post-sale process even more than the pre-sale process because you should be the same way to your client as when you had tried to sell them the car. I had additional needs and requests after the sale of the car and Christian was definitely responsive and willing to get me documentation and a minor part that I needed for the car. This is why I would go to him again because it is this type of customer experience and satisfaction that I would scrutinize more than others. Most dealerships wouldn’t care after they sold you the car but that is not the type of experience I had here and hoping they keep it up. Nonetheless, the dealership is stellar and so is Christian and the rest of the team. We will gladly contact them again as our first option when we decide to buy a BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sloane BMW of Devon - a great experience

by Bernard on 01/07/2020

Greg DiRocco worked with me throughout the process. I took a good part of a month to decide on the right car and he tended to my every needs. When it came time to actually buy, the first offer was quite good - it was a most fair price to start with. A little bit of negotiation yielded a better final number for me. The process was quite straightforward and most pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Do not Judge A Book by its Cover

by SugarD on 01/06/2020

I felt that I was judged when I walked through the door. The salesman Drew and I started off rocky because I felt as though he was fast talking me, talking at me, not being personable or cordial which set me in a way. Realizing that I was not being receptive nor nice due to the above I owned up to the situation and we were able to get through the transaction cordially.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and Easy, Excited to have a dealer who cares!

by Christian3 on 01/04/2020

Drew was extremely personable, had a great memory (Called him 6 months prior inquiring about a vehicle), and was extremely well versed in the technology of the vehicles, Drew was willing to do whatever it took to make sure I was happy to spend my hard earned money at BMW of Devon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

With the power of the Sloane Automotive Group we will be able to deliver all of the services and amenities that you would expect from a premium BMW Dealership in Devon, PA. Whether you are a new customer or someone who has been to this location before, we are looking forward to having an opportunity to WOW you with premier customer service and professionalism.

The all new BMW of Devon is located at 20 Lancaster Avenue in Devon, PA right near the Devon Horse Show. We are open for service Monday through Friday 8am-5pm and Saturdays 9am-5pm. We will be expanding our fleet of BMW Service Loaner vehicles as well as providing shuttle services to nearby venues.

Please visit Sloane Automotive Group's All-New BMW of Devon in person. We think that you will be impressed and we are excited for the opportunity to serve Devon, Malvern, Norristown, King of Prussia, Berwyn & Wayne.

If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

