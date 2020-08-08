sales Rating

I was in the market for a CPO 2019 BMW X6, after doing some online browsing I contacted BMW of Devon and asked for Christian Tamburro right away, after seeing that he has worked well with plenty of clients who had left reviews. I did not want to work with anyone else and I was not disappointed, Christian was professional, got us the deal we wanted and more on the X6 they had in stock. We came out all the way from Connecticut to do the deal, and we would gladly do it again. I think BMW of Devon has gained another out of state client, their willingness to work with you and to come to the right price was effortless! No Haggling, no gimmicks or dirty schemes. Christian has definitely been great to work with. I communicated with him frequently during one of the busiest times of the year, the end of year. He responded as promptly as he could have given the hectic time at dealerships. He accommodated our requests when we had some concerns and gave us multiple options to work with and make things as best or as easy as possible for the car to come to us in perfect condition given it was certified pre-owned. The only reason I rated the quality of work a 4 out of 5 was because of an imperfection on the bumper that was not professionally done (but this was the responsibility of their auto body contractor) but Christian was willing to make it perfect it is just that we did not have the time to come out again from CT to wait for the car to be finished after having waited for more than a week and a half to address some other things we pointed out. After the sale of the car, I value the post-sale process even more than the pre-sale process because you should be the same way to your client as when you had tried to sell them the car. I had additional needs and requests after the sale of the car and Christian was definitely responsive and willing to get me documentation and a minor part that I needed for the car. This is why I would go to him again because it is this type of customer experience and satisfaction that I would scrutinize more than others. Most dealerships wouldn’t care after they sold you the car but that is not the type of experience I had here and hoping they keep it up. Nonetheless, the dealership is stellar and so is Christian and the rest of the team. We will gladly contact them again as our first option when we decide to buy a BMW. Read more