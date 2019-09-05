A better car shopping experience!
by 05/09/2019on
After shopping around at various car dealerships I chose to do business with Enterprise. Their no-haggle prices are competitive, the cars are in good condition, and the staff make every effort to help find the best fit for the customer. I was impressed with the professional manner of every Enterprise representative at the Conshohocken office. My Sales Representative, James Landron, was patient, informative, and personable. I was comfortable with the Enterprise sales process and felt no need to haggle over their trade-in offer or the terms of my car loan. This was my second time working with Enterprise Car Sales. I recommend them to buyers looking for a 1-3 year old vehicle at a reasonable price. Avoid the stress and dishonesty that is so common with shopping for a car - give Enterprise a try.
Complete Satisfaction
by 04/13/2019on
My experience with Enterprise was without stress and without pressure. Multiple times I contacted James (my sales consultant) for information. Each time, I received the information in a timely manner and without pressure to purchase a vehicle at that moment. This allowed time to check with others about purchasing from Enterprise (100% positive responses), determine the right type of vehicle, allow time to search the Enterprise inventory in the comfort of my home, and spend a day or two thinking about the specific features I really wanted, and finally, determine the specific car I wanted. James had the car delivered from another location to provide a test drive opportunity. During the test drive, James talked about the car and the features, but never pressured me to purchase the car. This was the most comfortable and stress-free vehicle purchase I have had in 30 years. I highly recommend using Enterprise Car Sales in Conshohocken, PA.
Great Experience
by 03/23/2019on
We did not expect to purchase a car this week, but after our 16 year old Honda CRV needed more work tan the car was worth, it was time to go car shopping. After spending hours of research, I contacted two Honda dealers over the phone with my bottom-line. Neither would entertain my offer even though I said that I was ready to buy TODAY. So, I turned to Enterprise, and found the car that I was meant to buy. I spoke to Rachel over the phone, and she answered all of my questions and was very professional and polite. We went in a few hours later, and test drove the car after meeting with Rachel and her manager, Martin. No pressure, no hype, fixed price, and a better than I expected trade for my old CRV. If you are in the Conshohocken area and in the market for a good car and a fair price, sold by a professional staff visit Enterprise Car Sales, and ask for Rachel or Martin. Very pleased.
Enterprise Car Sales - Conshohocken
by 03/12/2019on
I purchased a used vehicle in excellent condition at an affordable price at Enterprise! I had the pleasure of working with Ann Marie. She is very hard-working, informative and courteous, never pushy. I am extremely satisfied and would highly recommend purchasing a vehicle at Enterprise. Ask for Ann Marie. You will not be disappointed.
Automobile Sale
by 07/07/2018on
The service I received at Enterprise was quite amazing. Ms. Rachael was very professional and prompt. She engaged me in a relaxed setting as well as a friendly and courteous sales pitch. Furthermore, she made me aware that the company will stand behind their product. The commitments made were honored. It was a pleasure to have someone like her to be my salesperson. A great employee and from observation a great team player.
What's to say? They do it right!
by 03/21/2018on
John Davenport has a great Car Sales team and always delivers everything and more than I'm expecting. Every person I came into contact with was friendly, helpful and did what they could to make my experience perfect. They found me the car I wanted, at the price point I was looking for and gave me way more than I expected for my trade in. 100% satisfaction here! This is our third car purchase from Enterprise Car Sales, there isn't a reason for me to buy from anyone else.
BMW X3 2017 purchase
by 11/15/2017on
Enterprise car sales web site is extremely is to use and informative.Having determined what car I wanted {see Title] I contacted Enterprise Conshohocken,Pa. office and was introduced to Ann Marie Russo who was just terrific!Enterprise's "NO HAGGLE" pricing is much more competitive than Dealers Certified pricing.With Ann Marie"s help was able to complete the tranaction in 2 visits. Very satisfied customer at this time.
