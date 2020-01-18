service Rating

I went in to primarily get a recall item fixed. Also got an oil change, tire rotation, and new windshield wipers (which they put on my truck for free). The two service representatives were so nice and were pleasant to deal with. Even though it did take 5.5 hours, I knew this ahead of time and took care of some errands with friends. I came back to the waiting room and watched a couple shows while enjoying free popcorn and a Dr. Pepper. Time went by quickly.