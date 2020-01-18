Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls

2833 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls

4.8
Overall Rating
(32)
Recommend: Yes (32) No (0)
sales Rating

2020 Ford F 350Experience was

by GaryNeumeister on 01/18/2020

Experience was fine. Sales person took the time to explain everything about the truck. I just hope I can remember everything he told me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
67 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Knew what they had on the lot

by Sheamck on 01/03/2020

I was checking 3 different dealers in our area. Christy called right away and was able to compare what I was looking at with the other dealers, knew immediately what was in her inventory and made me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Friendly

by Maynard on 12/19/2019

We are very thankful for the help we received at Ford. The front desk was so nice and listened to our concerns and needs and he made sure we were taken care of. I’m terrible with names so I cannot give him personal kudos but we were very grateful he helped us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Call

by Dusty57 on 12/11/2019

Dropped my F350 off without an appointment. Service Desk was quick to get it in line and gave me a time for completion. The truck was returned on time, no complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Oil Change/ recall

by Cecilia on 12/04/2019

Had service on our two company vehicles, service performed was fine but had scheduled appointments one at 9 and one at 10 and did not get last car back until after 2:00 p.m.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Neil is your guy!!

by John on 11/28/2019

I'm a difficult case.... Neil adapted to my situation, and worked hard to make sure I got what I needed!! Management also!! Thank you so much!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Very Nice Experience

by Excellent on 11/06/2019

I went in to primarily get a recall item fixed. Also got an oil change, tire rotation, and new windshield wipers (which they put on my truck for free). The two service representatives were so nice and were pleasant to deal with. Even though it did take 5.5 hours, I knew this ahead of time and took care of some errands with friends. I came back to the waiting room and watched a couple shows while enjoying free popcorn and a Dr. Pepper. Time went by quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Ford ranger lariat 4x4

by Danny on 10/10/2019

Painfree purchase. No pressure. Courteous sales staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

F-150 Repair

by Danny on 08/03/2019

They got my truck in fast and completed the repair quickly. Everyone was very friendly and professional. Also appreciated the courtesy shuttle service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford F350

by David on 06/24/2019

Needed to have the recall work done, but I don’t believe that got done?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Awesome!

by Caelin on 06/03/2019

I would recommend this service department to anyone! Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

very good.

by travis on 05/14/2019

We went just to look. they gave a great deal on our old truck, and found us the one we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by Samantha on 04/17/2019

Christy, Ethan, and Zack were the most accommodating people to ever work with!! They got me exactly what I needed, and even more of what I wanted, all in my price range!! I am thrilled with my new Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by PS on 04/05/2019

Went in for brake noise and they solved my problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall fix

by Buddy on 03/31/2019

We had a scheduled recall review and while our vehicle was there we asked for an oil change also. It was smooth, fast and efficient. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing

by Maynard23 on 03/20/2019

I got my car detailed a couple weeks ago and it looks amazing! They were able to get all the sticky messes my children make cleaned up. Very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Lea on 03/15/2019

They were very quick to get my car in and get the oil and air filter changed without an appointment .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

car service

by hola on 03/14/2019

very well satisfied thank you for my veterans discount

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very accomodating

by Tom on 03/09/2019

Hopped right on my work and did a good efficient job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall and steering wheel issue

by JacobVoehl on 01/22/2019

Fixed all issues!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Mike on 01/11/2019

Fast and Friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
