GaryNeumeister 01/18/2020
Experience was fine. Sales person took the time to explain everything about the truck. I just hope I can remember everything he told me.
Experience was fine. Sales person took the time to explain everything about the truck. I just hope I can remember everything he told me.
I was checking 3 different dealers in our area. Christy called right away and was able to compare what I was looking at with the other dealers, knew immediately what was in her inventory and made me a great deal.
We are very thankful for the help we received at Ford. The front desk was so nice and listened to our concerns and needs and he made sure we were taken care of. I’m terrible with names so I cannot give him personal kudos but we were very grateful he helped us.
Dropped my F350 off without an appointment. Service Desk was quick to get it in line and gave me a time for completion. The truck was returned on time, no complaints.
Had service on our two company vehicles, service performed was fine but had scheduled appointments one at 9 and one at 10 and did not get last car back until after 2:00 p.m.
I'm a difficult case.... Neil adapted to my situation, and worked hard to make sure I got what I needed!! Management also!! Thank you so much!!
Excellent 11/06/2019
I went in to primarily get a recall item fixed. Also got an oil change, tire rotation, and new windshield wipers (which they put on my truck for free). The two service representatives were so nice and were pleasant to deal with. Even though it did take 5.5 hours, I knew this ahead of time and took care of some errands with friends. I came back to the waiting room and watched a couple shows while enjoying free popcorn and a Dr. Pepper. Time went by quickly.
Painfree purchase. No pressure. Courteous sales staff.
They got my truck in fast and completed the repair quickly. Everyone was very friendly and professional. Also appreciated the courtesy shuttle service.
Needed to have the recall work done, but I don’t believe that got done?
I would recommend this service department to anyone! Thanks again
We went just to look. they gave a great deal on our old truck, and found us the one we wanted.
Samantha 04/17/2019
Christy, Ethan, and Zack were the most accommodating people to ever work with!! They got me exactly what I needed, and even more of what I wanted, all in my price range!! I am thrilled with my new Jeep!
Went in for brake noise and they solved my problem.
We had a scheduled recall review and while our vehicle was there we asked for an oil change also. It was smooth, fast and efficient.
Thank you
Maynard23 03/20/2019
I got my car detailed a couple weeks ago and it looks amazing! They were able to get all the sticky messes my children make cleaned up. Very pleased.
They were very quick to get my car in and get the oil and air filter changed without an appointment .
very well satisfied
thank you for my veterans discount
Hopped right on my work and did a good efficient job.
JacobVoehl 01/22/2019
Fixed all issues!
Fast and Friendly
