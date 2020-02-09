sales Rating

My time is very valuable and the number 1 reason why I bought from Lithia and Not Dennis Dillion Dodge this time was due to your Sales Manager Anthony Rose, his straight forward approach and getting me in and out quick and easy is why I bought from Lithia that day. Anthony Rose has earned my Business from here on out when it comes to my Company and the trucks I buy every 2-3 years no matter what Dealership he works for here in Oregon or out of state he will be a great asset to that Company and where I will go and buy from. Thank you again Mr. Rose. Read more