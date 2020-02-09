Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

2675 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls

4.9
Overall Rating
(36)
Recommend: Yes (35) No (1)
sales Rating

Dodge Charger

by Steve_J on 09/02/2020

Doug B. was great, answered all my questions and made my car purchase fast and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lithia is Fantastic!

by Joseph on 09/03/2020

As always John treated me very well! I felt valued!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales Rating

Jeep grand cherokee

by Melissa on 09/01/2020

very easy process. My salesman made sure things went smoothly & timely. He even took time to explain all the vehicle features and answered my question after work hours

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lithia dodge

by Patrick on 08/31/2020

Quick and easy to work with not pushy and the two we worked with Doug and Neil were really helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Anthony on 08/28/2020

Fast, easy, friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lithia experience.

by Ron on 08/19/2020

The courteousness and cooperation of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happiest Customer

by Kayla on 08/18/2020

It was quick easy and simple! I got a car I’ve been wanting forever and I couldn’t be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

surprisingly simple

by Melinda on 08/16/2020

Simple straightforward no pressure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

I could have waited

by Cj on 08/15/2020

I had my car serviced with an oil change and your crew was very fast. Very impressed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change time.

by Dennis on 08/13/2020

Friendliness and speed of the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Dennis Dillion Dodge and GMC lost my business and the reason why.

by John on 08/11/2020

My time is very valuable and the number 1 reason why I bought from Lithia and Not Dennis Dillion Dodge this time was due to your Sales Manager Anthony Rose, his straight forward approach and getting me in and out quick and easy is why I bought from Lithia that day. Anthony Rose has earned my Business from here on out when it comes to my Company and the trucks I buy every 2-3 years no matter what Dealership he works for here in Oregon or out of state he will be a great asset to that Company and where I will go and buy from. Thank you again Mr. Rose.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Review

by Sherry on 08/10/2020

Geniune - I really enjoyed Bailey, my sales person. He made the experience fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

hi

by Bradley on 07/30/2020

A time estimate was given when I arrived and I was out well ahead of the estimate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Now at 5

by Stan on 07/29/2020

I have now purchased 5 vehicles at this dealership and it’s always a good experience and friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Carol on 07/28/2020

personable and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great

by Ashley on 07/26/2020

The gentleman helping me was very nice, respectful and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by Chantelle on 07/18/2020

Our sales person was attentive and friendly and made for the best car buying experience we have ever had. We paid a very fair price. Our truck was clean, ready, fueled up, and the paperwork was done quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Jose on 07/15/2020

Had a friendly guy attend me, showed me and explained the details of oil changes with and without lifetime oil change. I liked how everything went through and Im glad I was a satisfied customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying a car at lithia dodge

by Whitney on 07/04/2020

John was very helpful about getting me into a reliable car even tho I didn't want to let go of my old one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lithia Dodge Thank you

by Eva on 07/03/2020

Travis and Jeremy were very professional and pleasant to work with. I appreciate their honesty and going out of their way to get me what I wanted. They are great to work with and thank them for working with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very nice used car

by Shawn on 06/24/2020

Very nicely done deal. Everything was very clean

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

