Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Klamath Falls all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (36)
Recommend: Yes (
35) No ( 1)
Doug B. was great, answered all my questions and made my car purchase fast and easy.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
As always John treated me very well! I felt valued!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
very easy process. My salesman made sure things went smoothly & timely. He even took time to explain all the vehicle features and answered my question after work hours
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick and easy to work with not pushy and the two we worked with Doug and Neil were really helpful
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Fast, easy, friendly
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The courteousness and cooperation of the staff.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It was quick easy and simple! I got a car I’ve been wanting forever and I couldn’t be happier!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Simple straightforward no pressure
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I had my car serviced with an oil change and your crew was very fast. Very impressed
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Friendliness and speed of the service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My time is very valuable and the number 1 reason why I bought from Lithia and Not Dennis Dillion Dodge this time was due to your Sales Manager Anthony Rose, his straight forward approach and getting me in and out quick and easy is why I bought from Lithia that day. Anthony Rose has earned my Business from here on out when it comes to my Company and the trucks I buy every 2-3 years no matter what Dealership he works for here in Oregon or out of state he will be a great asset to that Company and where I will go and buy from. Thank you again Mr. Rose.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Geniune - I really enjoyed Bailey, my sales person. He made the experience fun.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
A time estimate was given when I arrived and I was out well ahead of the estimate
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I have now purchased 5 vehicles at this dealership and it’s always a good experience and friendly atmosphere.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
personable and professional
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The gentleman helping me was very nice, respectful and informative.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Best car buying experience ever!
by
07/18/2020
Our sales person was attentive and friendly and made for the best car buying experience we have ever had. We paid a very fair price. Our truck was clean, ready, fueled up, and the paperwork was done quickly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Had a friendly guy attend me, showed me and explained the details of oil changes with and without lifetime oil change. I liked how everything went through and Im glad I was a satisfied customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John was very helpful about getting me into a reliable car even tho I didn't want to let go of my old one
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Travis and Jeremy were very professional and pleasant to work with. I appreciate their honesty and going out of their way to get me what I wanted. They are great to work with and thank them for working with me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very nicely done deal. Everything was very clean
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
