Happiness at last !!!
by 12/26/2019on
I am very happy with my Purchase. My sales person was amazing. Went above and beyond to get me what I wanted. Thank you Corey Larsen. You Rock 🤘🤘
Excellent Sales Consultant-Travis
by 08/10/2019on
Travis is an excellent resource for the efficient sale of a vehicle at Lithia Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge in Grants Pass. Travis provided a thorough overview of the vehicle specifications and warranty options. I highly recommend Travis for his excellent service.
Very quick and easy
by 04/03/2019on
Went very smooth and easy, got a good rate. Travis was great.
Travis Cooke
by 03/31/2019on
I have bought from Travis a number of times and it has always been great. In and out within a few hours. I would/ will use him in the future.
Love love love lithia !!
by 01/09/2019on
Larry was amazing ! Got a great car for a great deal
Greedy, money hungry people who will cheat you!
by 10/25/2018on
Truly disgusting people. They sold us a "Certified" vehicle and on the drive home it was having problems so we took it in and they claimed to have replaced something but the drive home after getting it back it was doing the same thing so we took it back and they told us there's nothing wrong with it. The tires leak too and they told us only 3 weeks after getting it that theres nothing they can do and that we'll have to go pay to get new tires. I took it to Les Schwab and they found 2 nails in one of the tires. They sold us a car with two nails in the tire! I've left them numerous messages and no one will call me back. When I do reach someone, they hang up on me or tell me they'll call me back and then don't. This place and the people here obviously don't care about their customers. We wanted a reliable vehicle for our two small children because I drive over Hayes hill multiple times a week and they totally screwed us over. Please take your business elsewhere!
Goodbye to my 2008 Cummins 6.7 Dodge 2500
by 07/09/2018on
15 months ago my wife and I fulfilled a lengthy quest to find her a new truck. The research led us eventually (and unexpectedly) to a Saturday morning online viewing of a 2015, low mileage Dodge Laramie 2500 6.7 Cummins. The truck met her criteria of color, amenities and capabilities. Lithia of Grants Pass had posted an online price that further sparked our interest. And they quickly offered us a copy of Carfax, insuring their stated claims held up to closer inspection. On top of that they had the truck attractively priced. We phoned and spoke to a sales associate, Ray Morgan. In speaking to Ray I quickly came to understand this guy was all about making a fair and transparent deal. We arrived at an agreement on the phone. And that same day we drove to Grants Pass to culminate the transaction. The entire process was one of the most pleasant experiences I've ever encountered in purchasing a vehicle. Well, I already had a big Dodge 2008 Cummins Diesel truck. Though the color,the amenities and the 8' bed were three strikes (in her book) against the truck. On top of all that, she very much wanted her OWN truck. Go figure.... We both travel for work and occasionally the travel involves trailer life. She very much wanted the ability to safely, efficiently and in comfort, pull a travel trailer. Dodge trucks and the 6.7 package easily accomplish these demands. The 2015 Dodge 2500 with the Laramie trim, easily met all of her expectations. And Lithia of Grants Pass made her day with the professionally seamless, purchase experience. 15 months later I've found I seldom use my 2008, 2500 Cummins Diesel. I've not traveled for work in a few years and we've become quite enamored with her 'new' 2015. As such I had decided to part ways with my beloved 2008. This week I had personal business that again found me in Grants Pass. And as luck would have it, the route to my destination led me directly past Lithia Dodge. I was driving my 2008 Dodge with no intentions of trading, in mind. Though destiny seemed to be in-play. As I was passing the dealer's used truck lot I could not help but notice a late model truck and I stopped to have a look. I admit, I already had in mind that I would eventually sell my 2008 Dodge Cummins and likely look to get a late model half ton, nicely equipped. Though I certainly had no intentions to promptly pursue that imagined, nefarious, future goal. And then suddenly, I again found myself speaking with Ray Morgan and explaining my reasoning concerning my 2008 Dodge. Ray Morgan (being Ray Morgan) quickly set about showing me the advantages of reaching a deal to trade my Dodge for the late model 1500 GMC (that had caught my attention and prompted the stop). At first blush the notion seemed far fetched and even ridiculous. I told Ray I wanted to first sell the Dodge myself. And after I managed that only then would I begin seeking to purchase another vehicle. Being the top sales associate Ray is, he quickly assessed my objectives and put attractive pricing together. We negotiated a bit further and suddenly I realized my nebulous goal was immediately possible and in a very attractive fashion. I do not hesitate for a moment to recommend this dealership. They are truly a group that inspire loyalty. I've found this trait to be exceedingly rare in the business of auto sales and service. In my experience, Lithia excels in the pursuit of excellence with regard to customer satisfaction, on both fronts.
Our but experience with Lithia
by 05/31/2018on
This Dale and Chris Powell, we not only bought a 2017 Grand Cherokee our salesman Travis Cooke worked with me (Dale) and talked about the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. What a very special fast SUV but all the beels and whistle. Very nice. Travis waljed us through our questions, then the paper work started, Aaron helped us with the 2017 and Josh the 2018. They are professional in warranty information. Hats off to the Lithia team. Please commend all of the for us. Highly recommend Lithia for all of your needs. Dale and Chris Powell
Painless purchace of a used vehicle
by 05/22/2018on
She had to have it in red, and the only one was at Lithia in Grants Pass, 200 miles away. Ray Morgan made the whole process easy, took care of paperwork, and even delivered the vehicle and took away my old car. I experienced nothing but courtesy and professionalism the whole time. Now she is happy so we are happy. Thanks Ray!
Car Purchase
by 02/28/2018on
I purchased a new car from this dealership on 2/26. A's soon as I entred I felt welcomed and not once did I feel any pressure. The finance mgr Ray was very helpful and Douglas was able to answer all my questions. My total time at the dealership easy just under 3 hrs which was awesome. I would recommend them to anyone
Bought 2015 Jeep patriot
by 01/21/2018on
Really pleased with our whole buying experience. Ray Morgan was our salesman and he was great!! He was informative, but not pushy. Will go back when its time to buy another vehicle and buy from Ray.
New vehicle purchase
by 01/08/2018on
Travis was great to work with. He worked hard to get us a great deal. He was very honest and a measure to work with.
2014 Ram 3500 Laramie
by 04/21/2017on
Worked with Larry. He joked and said to rate him as 'Just OK'...lol. smooth transaction, solved a last minute concern in minutes to our complete satisfaction. Glad we bought here.
NEW CAR BUY!!
by 03/23/2017on
Travis Cooke at Lithia Grants Pass made this experience so comfortable and simple. Friendly, Honest, patient, and knowledgable! Thank you for your no pressure attitude!! Rashell
Great experience! Super quick, professional, and friendly!
by 03/21/2017on
My experience was perfect! Took less than one hour to do the whole deal. No haggling! Our salesman, Errett was knowledgeable, friendly, honest, and professional! He even came in on his day off to deliver us our new Jeep! Aaron in the sales office was great too! He was organized, quick, and friendly! Amazing team at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grants Pass!
Best customer service ever
by 01/22/2017on
First let's start with the assistant service manager Wes. If you want straight up answers,great, comunication,and confidence that you're vehicle will be serviced right.In my opinion he runs the best shop around. I had a problem that required the GM to get involved. I was treated like royalty.Lithia to my surprise took complete care of me.I never have written a review before,This place took care of me period.
Outstanding salesman Sam
by 01/20/2017on
March of 2016 my Wife and I had gone over to Grants Pass to look at a pickup to purchase. To make a long story short, I was not happy with the intended truck I went to purchase and Sam to had walked clear out in the lot to meet me on arrival. Sam had shown me a couple other pickups and I liked one (my present Dodge Ram) . The Dodge was out of my intended price range, however through a great salesman Sam, and a lot of work on his part and with the sales manager. Turns out they made the purchase fit my finances and have taken care of my pickup since. Thanks Sam P.S. If you took the time to read the review, I would definitely recommend this dealership and salesman. Sincerely Patrick.
2012 Toyota Camry Great service
by 01/18/2017on
Craig Flitcroft had all the paperwork and car ready for me to go. He was straight forward with all my options of my loan. I will definitely buy another car from him when the time comes.
Typical Car Stealership
by 05/14/2016on
Ray Morgan and Lithia are the kind that give car dealers their bad name - well deserved in this case. The dumbest - and most obvious - trick they tried to pull were trying to sneak a $2700+ extended warranty on to the contract he repeatedly - and prematurely - tried to get me to sign. When I caught it (because I already knew what my payments should be) Ray told me that's how they got me approved. So, let me get this right - Chrysler finance approved my loan with 30% down only because the "stealer dealer" devalued their collateral by $2770 ? At the end of the day, I drove away in a nice, used vehicle and paid what I had agreed to pay before I walked in. Aside from the issue of feeling like you need shower when you leave the stealership, Morgan was rude, cocky, condescending and arrogant. Surely he didnt make as much on the deal as he would have if fallen for his/their tricks, but [non-permissible content removed] didnt even thank me or attempt to shake my hand when I left. Ray Morgan ? Lithia ? Matt Hillier ? You're burned !
Awesome Salesman-Shannon!!!
by 01/06/2015on
I came into Lithia to buy a car, specifically a Jeep for my Fiancee and I. I had searched everywhere and couldn't find a deal that was reasonable. I had inquired on the website through Lithia and some others and got a call back. I met with Shannon in the afternoon and was greeted very well and had asked me what I'm looking for. He knew exactly how to help me and never tried to persuade me for cars more expensive like most salesman. Shannon was a salesman who made me on my first day there very relaxed and also on the second day when i brought my fiancee in. We had both taken a test drive of one of the jeeps and after a long decision, we decided to get the one we test drove. We are both pleased and excited to take our jeep out and explore what we can accomplish from it. If i ever need another car or someone i know needs one, definitely the guy and place to go to get a great deal and friendly interaction. I have never had a car salesman relaxed and took one step at a time to get what you needed and helped with the entire process without felling pressured into buying something you don't like or is out of your set budget. Shannon is the guy at Lithia in Grants Pass!!!
Excellent car buying experience!
by 12/07/2014on
I bought a sharp, used Toyota 4Runner from Lithia Grants Pass. Worked with salesman Jacob S. The entire car buying experience was very positive. Jacob is a very personable and professional salesman. I would recommend this dealership highly!