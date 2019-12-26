sales Rating

15 months ago my wife and I fulfilled a lengthy quest to find her a new truck. The research led us eventually (and unexpectedly) to a Saturday morning online viewing of a 2015, low mileage Dodge Laramie 2500 6.7 Cummins. The truck met her criteria of color, amenities and capabilities. Lithia of Grants Pass had posted an online price that further sparked our interest. And they quickly offered us a copy of Carfax, insuring their stated claims held up to closer inspection. On top of that they had the truck attractively priced. We phoned and spoke to a sales associate, Ray Morgan. In speaking to Ray I quickly came to understand this guy was all about making a fair and transparent deal. We arrived at an agreement on the phone. And that same day we drove to Grants Pass to culminate the transaction. The entire process was one of the most pleasant experiences I've ever encountered in purchasing a vehicle. Well, I already had a big Dodge 2008 Cummins Diesel truck. Though the color,the amenities and the 8' bed were three strikes (in her book) against the truck. On top of all that, she very much wanted her OWN truck. Go figure.... We both travel for work and occasionally the travel involves trailer life. She very much wanted the ability to safely, efficiently and in comfort, pull a travel trailer. Dodge trucks and the 6.7 package easily accomplish these demands. The 2015 Dodge 2500 with the Laramie trim, easily met all of her expectations. And Lithia of Grants Pass made her day with the professionally seamless, purchase experience. 15 months later I've found I seldom use my 2008, 2500 Cummins Diesel. I've not traveled for work in a few years and we've become quite enamored with her 'new' 2015. As such I had decided to part ways with my beloved 2008. This week I had personal business that again found me in Grants Pass. And as luck would have it, the route to my destination led me directly past Lithia Dodge. I was driving my 2008 Dodge with no intentions of trading, in mind. Though destiny seemed to be in-play. As I was passing the dealer's used truck lot I could not help but notice a late model truck and I stopped to have a look. I admit, I already had in mind that I would eventually sell my 2008 Dodge Cummins and likely look to get a late model half ton, nicely equipped. Though I certainly had no intentions to promptly pursue that imagined, nefarious, future goal. And then suddenly, I again found myself speaking with Ray Morgan and explaining my reasoning concerning my 2008 Dodge. Ray Morgan (being Ray Morgan) quickly set about showing me the advantages of reaching a deal to trade my Dodge for the late model 1500 GMC (that had caught my attention and prompted the stop). At first blush the notion seemed far fetched and even ridiculous. I told Ray I wanted to first sell the Dodge myself. And after I managed that only then would I begin seeking to purchase another vehicle. Being the top sales associate Ray is, he quickly assessed my objectives and put attractive pricing together. We negotiated a bit further and suddenly I realized my nebulous goal was immediately possible and in a very attractive fashion. I do not hesitate for a moment to recommend this dealership. They are truly a group that inspire loyalty. I've found this trait to be exceedingly rare in the business of auto sales and service. In my experience, Lithia excels in the pursuit of excellence with regard to customer satisfaction, on both fronts. Read more