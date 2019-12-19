The dealership was very professional and informative. The process was very organized from test driving the vehicle to the loan application and signing of documents. The sales person walked us through all the aspects of the vehicle which made driving away in comfort easier. I would highly recommend them.
The indicator/sensor that recognized that I had shifted to park was malfunctioning. The actual repair did not take long. I dropped my car off one evening and had a call the next morning by 9:30. They were very polite and very informative. Thank you so much.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I brought my Tahoe in for Check Engine Light and they assessed it, fixed it, gave it a 24 point inspection and my car is good to go. I have also brought my car in for regular services. Each time the service man, Khrys, and the techs have done a fine and thorough job. I am always offered a ride if needed. Thank you for being thorough and careful.
When the DEF reservoir needed to be replaced in our truck, Khrys managed the entire thing with efficiency and kindness. The part was back-ordered, but ended up coming in earlier than expected. I appreciated that he was honest about the worst case scenario for wait time. He didn’t make empty promises. Khrys answered my questions thoroughly and thoughtfully, which was refreshing as sometimes auto service technicians talk down to women.
My daughter had a surgery during the time this was happening, which made me nervous about potentially being without a vehicle (in the event that we needed to get her to the hospital post-op). Khrys put my mind at ease and assured me that he would make sure we had a vehicle, no matter what. He urged me to call him at any time, with any issues that came up. As inconvenient as it is to have these things come up, Khrys really did his best to make us feel taken care of. Also, the gentleman who was running your shuttle was very kind and friendly!
Driver took and dropped me off for breakfast at local breakfast place as I had early appointment. Picked me up after breakfast and truck was ready. All issues were taken care of and service was excellant. My service tech came by our house the next day to deliver paper work that I forgot. Service above and beyond.
When I started to drive, there was a strange boise coming from the engine compartment. Since thw wngine light didn't come on, I slowly drove from the residential area to a commercial area, arriving close to midnight. I parked my pickup at a McDonald's and called for a taxi to take me home. Since the noise sounded serious, I only trusted the Chevy dealership to find the problem and properly fix it. In the morning, I called the service department and made an appointment to have it checked out. As luck would have it, the dealership was on the same street where I parked, a few blocks away. As soon as I arrived, an initial diagnosis was performed and it was determined to be the power steering pump. I was invited to wait in their lounge. When lunch time came, they proved a shuttle to any of the many restaurants in the area. Checking other systems, the brakes needed attention too and they performed the needed work. They constantly kept me updated of the status. When finished, the provided an itemized list of parts and labor and told me all of the other systems they had checked and found satisfactory.
