Chevrolet of Bend

345 NE 3rd St, Bend, OR 97701
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Bend

4.9
Overall Rating
(20)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2019 Chevy Tahoe

by 11112368 on 12/19/2019

The dealership was very professional and informative. The process was very organized from test driving the vehicle to the loan application and signing of documents. The sales person walked us through all the aspects of the vehicle which made driving away in comfort easier. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
125 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Mr

by RLJ on 11/16/2019

My truck was taken in a timely manner and done very quickly..Impressive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Chevy of Bend rocks

by Melody on 10/28/2019

Loved buying my truck at Chevy of Bend. Love the service package and warranty. Really loved the shuttle ride to and from office while my truck was being worked on. Thanks Chevy of Bend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Repair of shift mechanism

by JanetB on 09/19/2019

The indicator/sensor that recognized that I had shifted to park was malfunctioning. The actual repair did not take long. I dropped my car off one evening and had a call the next morning by 9:30. They were very polite and very informative. Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional service as always.

by Opus1965 on 08/19/2019

I enjoy the service and convenience of Bend Chevrolet not to mention leaving my car in the hands of trained Chevrolet technicians. First rate experience every time. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Silverado Oil Change

by Walt_Stingray on 07/19/2019

Dropped off my truck in the morning expecting it would be done at the end to the day. It was completed in 2 hours. Returned to me clean, including the underside! Nice work guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Prompt

by Service on 06/21/2019

Prompt N excellent repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Well Done

by CM on 06/10/2019

I brought my Tahoe in for Check Engine Light and they assessed it, fixed it, gave it a 24 point inspection and my car is good to go. I have also brought my car in for regular services. Each time the service man, Khrys, and the techs have done a fine and thorough job. I am always offered a ride if needed. Thank you for being thorough and careful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Thank you, Khrys!

by Catofmly on 05/30/2019

When the DEF reservoir needed to be replaced in our truck, Khrys managed the entire thing with efficiency and kindness. The part was back-ordered, but ended up coming in earlier than expected. I appreciated that he was honest about the worst case scenario for wait time. He didn’t make empty promises. Khrys answered my questions thoroughly and thoughtfully, which was refreshing as sometimes auto service technicians talk down to women. My daughter had a surgery during the time this was happening, which made me nervous about potentially being without a vehicle (in the event that we needed to get her to the hospital post-op). Khrys put my mind at ease and assured me that he would make sure we had a vehicle, no matter what. He urged me to call him at any time, with any issues that came up. As inconvenient as it is to have these things come up, Khrys really did his best to make us feel taken care of. Also, the gentleman who was running your shuttle was very kind and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service experience

by Bendcat on 05/28/2019

My recent experience w/ Chevy of Bend was great! They were friendly & quick & had a shuttle to get me to/from work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Tahoe

by Tahoe on 05/14/2019

this is my 5th purchase from Lithia. Victor is the Best! Again, it was painless and quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quality and Friendliness

by JohnJ on 05/14/2019

The work done was quality work and the staff was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by awparkermd on 05/12/2019

I own a 2007 Chevy Suburban. Needed it inspected prior to 5,000 mile road trip. Service department did a great job and found a few issues and fixed them for reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Terry on 05/07/2019

always done on time, the advisers and nice and helpful, couldn't ask for anything more

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

loyal chevy person

by kron on 04/21/2019

Standard oil change and tire rotation. Dealer suggested sterring fluid change. also, thought coolant hose to need to be changed. But, I thought they were wet from rain that day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great experience

by Lorna on 03/27/2019

So easy and stress free. Nice people here in Bend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

excellant

by Eltrout on 02/26/2019

Driver took and dropped me off for breakfast at local breakfast place as I had early appointment. Picked me up after breakfast and truck was ready. All issues were taken care of and service was excellant. My service tech came by our house the next day to deliver paper work that I forgot. Service above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Strange Noises

by Fred on 02/25/2019

When I started to drive, there was a strange boise coming from the engine compartment. Since thw wngine light didn't come on, I slowly drove from the residential area to a commercial area, arriving close to midnight. I parked my pickup at a McDonald's and called for a taxi to take me home. Since the noise sounded serious, I only trusted the Chevy dealership to find the problem and properly fix it. In the morning, I called the service department and made an appointment to have it checked out. As luck would have it, the dealership was on the same street where I parked, a few blocks away. As soon as I arrived, an initial diagnosis was performed and it was determined to be the power steering pump. I was invited to wait in their lounge. When lunch time came, they proved a shuttle to any of the many restaurants in the area. Checking other systems, the brakes needed attention too and they performed the needed work. They constantly kept me updated of the status. When finished, the provided an itemized list of parts and labor and told me all of the other systems they had checked and found satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ronaldhanson

by ronaldhanson on 02/22/2019

Shane in Service Department was outstanding in taking care of my needs in repair of my Chevrolet Colorado. He was really good at contacting me with prompt followup on status.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Last minute help

by Judson on 02/11/2019

Really appreciate you getting me fit in for an inspection and service appointment before heading out of town last minute.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by TonyMerkord on 12/30/2018

Had my 50000 mile service, got my car back as promised. Only complaint I have is after spending $1000 why not wash the car?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
