When the DEF reservoir needed to be replaced in our truck, Khrys managed the entire thing with efficiency and kindness. The part was back-ordered, but ended up coming in earlier than expected. I appreciated that he was honest about the worst case scenario for wait time. He didn’t make empty promises. Khrys answered my questions thoroughly and thoughtfully, which was refreshing as sometimes auto service technicians talk down to women. My daughter had a surgery during the time this was happening, which made me nervous about potentially being without a vehicle (in the event that we needed to get her to the hospital post-op). Khrys put my mind at ease and assured me that he would make sure we had a vehicle, no matter what. He urged me to call him at any time, with any issues that came up. As inconvenient as it is to have these things come up, Khrys really did his best to make us feel taken care of. Also, the gentleman who was running your shuttle was very kind and friendly! Read more