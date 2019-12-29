Excellent service .
by 12/29/2019on
When l buy the car from Enterprise in tulsa Ali marks was very helpful to us there is a excellent service and every one was very helpful
Seamless Process
by 07/16/2019on
Thanks to Ali Marks and her team at Enterprise Car Sales in Tulsa. With their help I was able to get into my 3rd car from Enterprise.
Tulsa Enterprise Car Sales
by 08/09/2018on
I rarely write reviews, but this time I would really want to thank guys from Tulsa Enterprise Car Sales. Experience was 100 % positive. Everyone - no exceptions up to the senior management on-site - was highly professional, w/o being too pushy in any way. They helped us to get a loan through their channels matching the one from our bank (the latter didn't have enough credit line). If there were any issues we found AFTER the purchase, they told us to take the car to a shop of our choice and they paid for that. The price also was very decent.
Excellent Dealership!
by 08/09/2018on
I came in with a price range, they stayed within that range, the staff was very friendly and professional, the finance dept worked after hours to get me the deal I wanted. To find a dealership that will work that hard for you is so rare. They have made me a loyal customer and I will be back the next time I need a car.
Used Car Purchase
by 07/31/2018on
Joelle was very helpful and knowledgeable. Everyone I encountered at Enterprise was very nice and very non pushy. This definitely isn't typical car salesman environment.
Only place to buy a used car
by 04/20/2017on
I just bought a new car from Enterprise and it was the best car sales experience I have ever had. They can get you any type of car you want with any excessories. I worked with Joelle and she was amazing. I highly recommend that you go to Enterprise Car Sales if you are looking for a car.
Truck Sales
by 05/18/2016on
My experience at Enterprise Car Sales is the best car buying experience that I have ever had, and I have bought many cars. Damon and Sally are forthright, helpful, and professional, making a major purchase as stress free as possible. Thank you everyone at Enterprise!
Enterprise is a refreshing change of pace
by 04/12/2016on
This is the second vehicle that I've purchased from Enterprise. I chose them, to begin with, because of the value I feel their pricing represents and because I'm well aware of the maintenance that their cars go through while Enterprise is using them. Additionally, I love the professional, straightforward, low-pressure, no-haggle, no-hassle approach to business. Having trained sales and management professionals for years, I'm rather particular about how business is done. These people are professional, courteous and respectful of my time. I'll probably be seeing them again. Love my Passat!
buying a car
by 12/22/2015on
everyone was so friendly and helpful they went the extra mile to make sure I knew the ins and outs of my van
Great services
by 09/09/2015on
My car had just been totaled in an accident. The insurance company enabled me to rent a car, but I was in need of more permanent transportation. I was relieved to have Enterprise call and offer to help find a car suitable for my needs. The agent was personable and understanding. I felt that I could trust and rely on Enterprise to help me through a difficult situation. The experience was definitely positive from start....looking for a car...to finish....driving off in my new car. Thank you.
