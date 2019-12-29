5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I rarely write reviews, but this time I would really want to thank guys from Tulsa Enterprise Car Sales. Experience was 100 % positive. Everyone - no exceptions up to the senior management on-site - was highly professional, w/o being too pushy in any way. They helped us to get a loan through their channels matching the one from our bank (the latter didn't have enough credit line). If there were any issues we found AFTER the purchase, they told us to take the car to a shop of our choice and they paid for that. The price also was very decent.