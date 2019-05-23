Jake Sweeney Mazda

135 Northland Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45246
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jake Sweeney Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
(32)
Recommend: Yes (32) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever

by MiracleFamily on 05/23/2019

I have purchased between 15-20 cars in my lifetime and this last experience was the most pleasant one yet. They went above and beyond what most dealerships have in the past and even gave us a loaner car while our car was getting some small dents repaired so we didn't have to drive back (2 hours away). This is the first time I felt that I was able to purchase a car at the true fair price I could find online.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
37 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service review

by Wericha on 05/22/2019

Very professional, prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Consistently good service

by JohnT on 05/10/2019

I trust Mazda service department with my car and know that they will do a thorough job of inspecting and completing the work that I need done. They are friendly and their advice is solid.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

best experience

by richard on 05/08/2019

Terrance was the best. He made me feel that he cared about my situation and that I was important. He helped me by showing me the Smart payment plan option to help me get my credit back on track.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great purchase experience at Jake Sweeney Mazda

by Yesfan on 04/27/2019

Short story: My wife and I were very pleased with our purchase experience at Jake Sweeney Mazda. Long story: I had not planned to purchase a new car at the time, but was forced to, due to my previous car suffering a catastrophic breakdown. I had researched new cars for some time, and had settled on the Mazda 6 as the most likely candidate for a mid-size sedan that would provide good performance/handling and reliability, besides having decent mileage and interior room. When my previous car failed, I looked online for offers on 2018 Mazda 6's, at the Grand Touring trim level (this is the lowest level that has the turbo 4-cylinder engine, which I very much wanted). I found that Jake Sweeney Mazda was advertising the lowest price for such a car in a three-state area. My wife and I visited Jake Sweeney Mazda in the evening, and worked with sales consultant Richie Ollier to look at the advertised car, and then take it for a test drive. The short test-drive convinced me that the Mazda 6 was likely the right car for me. Afterwards, we spoke at length with Richie and Tony Heitz, the sales manager. We got the sense that they were very passionate about the Mazda family of cars and their focus on driving performance, and they were not trying to force us to make a quick decision. We said we would think about buying the car over the next two days. Richie suggested that we take the car for an extended test drive. We came back two days later and we took Richie up on his offer for that extended test drive. I drove the car to work and back the next day, and my wife drove the car in our neighborhood area. We were convinced that this was the right car to buy. We brought the car back to Jake Sweeney Mazda on a Saturday morning and went through the purchase experience, which was almost painless. I had noticed that the online price for the car had dropped another $250.00 since I had first looked at it. I was concerned that the price of the car was "too good to be true", and that the dealer would not honor it. That was not the case, however, and we proceeded through the purchase process very smoothly. I did purchase an extended warranty on the powertrain, as I have had severe mechanical issues in the past with other vehicles, and I have never owned a Mazda before. I have now driven the car for more than 500 miles, and I do not regret buying the car. I can only praise the sales team at Jake Sweeney Mazda, for being very professional, courteous, and a real pleasure to work with. I would recommend them highly to anyone shopping for a Mazda vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Always Great Service

by CinciJim on 04/26/2019

I was able to get a same-day appointment for scheduled maintenance, and Jake Sweeney offered a coupon for same, on their website. Waiting area is clean and comfortable, with free coffee, bottled water, TV, WiFi, and a device charging station. Service was completed promptly, while waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional Service Every Time

by Intocycling on 04/25/2019

I can't say enough about the excellent service that Adam and Ben give to customers. I have visited another dealer's service department in the past and I was not treated like a valued customer. At Jake Sweeney both Adam and Ben treat you like that valued customer. Car was ready on time as expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Repair

by Shirley on 04/25/2019

I have had both a Mazda 626 and my current Mazda 6 serviced at Jake Sweeney Mazda for over a combined 20 years or so. I have always had a good experience getting my car serviced there. The service reps have been there to help with any questions and concerns that I may have had throughout the years. During my recent visit, Adam Blakley, exemplified exceptional customer service skills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Always trustworthy, always reliable.

by Blednik on 04/17/2019

Ben Conover always takes care of me. Always makes great suggestions as how to prioritize my services and makes great suggestions for things I may be interested in. Very professional and courteous. The professionalism of him and his team is why I continue to have my Mazda serviced at Jake Sweeney.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Dgylley1 on 04/03/2019

Great buying experience, no pressure. Friendly. Professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The Service Was Wonderful!

by LisaM on 03/29/2019

My service was started right at my appointment time. I loved the text message and email communication with pictures. My loaner car was perfect and I didn't have to miss work. Everything was efficient and all of the technicians were wonderful. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience From Knowledgeable Sales Person

by Ufolesh on 03/26/2019

My wife and I went to the dealership with a particular car in mind. We test drove the car and within less than 2 hours we drove the car home. We received a good deal and had excellent service from our sales rep Keith. Jake Sweeney made buying a car a great and easy experience for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Dgylley1 on 03/22/2019

One of the easiest buying experiences I have had. Brian made it happen with no pressure,just questions and answers. Wanted to know what I actually wanted in a vehicle. staff was courteous and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by thatdude on 03/20/2019

I purchased a new CX-5 and the everything was great. Terry was very helpful throughout the process, and the entire staff was knowledgeable and polite. I was nervous about buying a new car, but it was easy and stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Jake Sweeney Mazda is Supreme

by Anthony on 03/20/2019

Thank you for the quality service and timely fashion in which your maintenance team operates. I appreciate the work done as well as the detailed service report received upon completion with my Mazda 6. I give your Mazda Team A+ and look forward to many more visits and business dealings! Cheers -

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Tires, Oil Change, Inspection, Brake Fluid Service

by Tyler1 on 03/14/2019

Not pushy at all with the services that they recommend. The service reps were there to help with any questions and concerns that I needed. All in all, I have always had a great experience getting my car done there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy to do business here

by AverageJoe on 02/20/2019

I came to see a car, and hadn't made a decision about whether or not to buy. The sales rep, the GM and finance manager were all informed, polite, reasonable and professional. There weren't any of the high-pressure sale tactics encountered elsewhere. I bought the car and the entire visit took just over 90 minutes. I'd definitely go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant purchase

by Drifter on 02/20/2019

Very nice experience! Keith was super easy to work with we were treated quite fairly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Walk in Service

by Bob on 02/08/2019

Had a problem with the technology in the car and drove in to dealer without an appointment and was taken care of immediately with minimal waiting time.Very courteous and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wow

by HappyinCincinnati on 01/30/2019

Jake Sweeney also provides excellent service on my Mazda CX-5. They do great work, are friendly and patient with any questions. They have always been flexible and easy to schedule with. I'm very happy with the service department and would highly recommend their work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Check Engine Light

by JP on 01/30/2019

Once again Jake Sweeny proves to be the best. I had no appointment but showed up with a check engine light and car running poorly. Adam took care of me, got me checked in, a loaner car and got me back out on the road. Three hours later a call to say they found and fixed the problem. A small wire had come loose, no charge to fix and an apology for the problem. Can't say enough good things!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Our Cincinnati Mazda dealership is proud to serve those in the Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester and Mason areas. We pride ourselves in bringing these customers excellent customer service and meeting all of their automotive needs at competitive prices.

Our dedication to our customers shows through our professional staff's commitment to keeping our customers satisfied and knowledgeable. We want to make sure that every person that comes in contact with our dealership is well informed on everything that they need. Our goal is for all of our potential customers to make automotive decisions that are intelligent and hassle-free.

what sets us apart
CityBeat 2020 Best of Cincinnati — Best New Dealer, Best Used Dealer, Best Auto Detailer
Gold Cup Dealer 2016
Gold Cup Dealer 2017
Gold Cup Dealer 2018
Lifetime Mechanical Protection — Free protection on your vehicle when you service it with Jake Sweeney
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

