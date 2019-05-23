sales Rating

Short story: My wife and I were very pleased with our purchase experience at Jake Sweeney Mazda. Long story: I had not planned to purchase a new car at the time, but was forced to, due to my previous car suffering a catastrophic breakdown. I had researched new cars for some time, and had settled on the Mazda 6 as the most likely candidate for a mid-size sedan that would provide good performance/handling and reliability, besides having decent mileage and interior room. When my previous car failed, I looked online for offers on 2018 Mazda 6's, at the Grand Touring trim level (this is the lowest level that has the turbo 4-cylinder engine, which I very much wanted). I found that Jake Sweeney Mazda was advertising the lowest price for such a car in a three-state area. My wife and I visited Jake Sweeney Mazda in the evening, and worked with sales consultant Richie Ollier to look at the advertised car, and then take it for a test drive. The short test-drive convinced me that the Mazda 6 was likely the right car for me. Afterwards, we spoke at length with Richie and Tony Heitz, the sales manager. We got the sense that they were very passionate about the Mazda family of cars and their focus on driving performance, and they were not trying to force us to make a quick decision. We said we would think about buying the car over the next two days. Richie suggested that we take the car for an extended test drive. We came back two days later and we took Richie up on his offer for that extended test drive. I drove the car to work and back the next day, and my wife drove the car in our neighborhood area. We were convinced that this was the right car to buy. We brought the car back to Jake Sweeney Mazda on a Saturday morning and went through the purchase experience, which was almost painless. I had noticed that the online price for the car had dropped another $250.00 since I had first looked at it. I was concerned that the price of the car was "too good to be true", and that the dealer would not honor it. That was not the case, however, and we proceeded through the purchase process very smoothly. I did purchase an extended warranty on the powertrain, as I have had severe mechanical issues in the past with other vehicles, and I have never owned a Mazda before. I have now driven the car for more than 500 miles, and I do not regret buying the car. I can only praise the sales team at Jake Sweeney Mazda, for being very professional, courteous, and a real pleasure to work with. I would recommend them highly to anyone shopping for a Mazda vehicle.