Bad business - avoid. My letter to Coughlin's Chillicothe office: I recently purchase a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee from your Chillicothe office. Not less than a week later, the Jeep would not start. AAA came to my house and told me that the battery was completely dead and unusable. AAA then towed it to a local dealership, who told me the same thing about the battery, noting that it appeared to be the original battery from 2011. I missed work because of this. Earlier today, the local dealership informed me that your office said that it will not reimburse for the replacement battery under the 30 day purchase warranty I received with the Jeep. Now, I understand that batteries are considered “normal wear and tear,” but based on what both the local dealership and AAA said about the battery (it was the original from 2011 and completely dead), it seems reasonable that your office knew or should have known that the battery was close to dead when it was sold to me, especially considering the Jeep's limited use over the past several years. The alternative seems unlikely. At the very least, I would think as a matter of due diligence and good business practice that your office would have confirmed the battery was in good working order before allowing me to drive off the lot, as opposed to merely recharging it as a temporary fix. As a matter of good business, your office's policies, and/or the 30 day warranty, I urge you to reconsider covering the cost of the replacement battery and installation (approximately $330). Please respond at your earliest convenience. Response from sales manager: I am sorry this happened unfortunately there is nothing we can do the battery is not covered under the 30 day warranty. Read more