Best car buying experience to date!
by 07/10/2020on
I would highly recommend this dealership. On a chance we drove down to Chillicothe from Columbus looking for a used suv. Our salesman Joe Coleman was fantastic!! He listened to what we were looking for and our budget. He treated us like family and explained our options and allowed my wife and I to discuss them without any hassle or aggressive sales pitch. It was such a relief, seeing how we had spoken to sales people from other dealerships that were not so welcoming, understanding, and even interested in anything other than selling us a car. I would happily drive the hour back to Coughlin Chevrolet of Chillicothe if I were in the market for another car. The general manager Andy Gilbert does a great job there! I have previously purchased multiple cars from Andy when he was in sales and even requested him at a previous dealership prior to our trip to Coughlin. To somehow cross paths with him as we were finishing our deal was the icing on the cake. I couldn't give a higher recommendation for a dealership, general manager, and salesman. *****
Auto Service
by 06/11/2020on
Service was done in a timely matter and the service personnel dealt with was knowledgeable and professional.
No pressure sale
by 11/18/2019on
Great experience buying a car, no pressure. The sale manager went out of his way to make sure I got the SUV that day. Would recommend.
Easy purchase
by 10/01/2019on
We don’t have the best credit but Aaron Remy was not only able to get us financed but helped us find exactly what we wanted in a vehicle. It was an easy process and much appreciated!
Awesome
by 09/30/2019on
Up front pricing and in out out
CindySmith
by 08/18/2019on
Excellent experience dealing with Cindy Smith at Coughlin's Circleville. Met her originally this month when we bought a new Chevy Silverado, and decided to purchase our lease Acadia as well. Wish all car deals were handled in her style!
Negligence.
by 06/20/2019on
Just a warning for all out there with a GM vehicle. Do not attempt to receive repairs at Coughlin CHEVROLET. I came in with a door that wouldn't auto unlock and a radio that wouldn't work. They diagnosed it over 2 weeks and came to the conclusion it was two modules. They then replaced and reprogrammed the modules at a cost of 1700$. This lead to nothing being fixed and my dash gauges are now broken and they want 300 to repair that. (They broke that and want me to pay MORE) so for $2000+ I will have a car that will be in the same shape it was in before they got it. *Beware*
Avoid
by 06/16/2019on
Bad business - avoid. My letter to Coughlin's Chillicothe office: I recently purchase a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee from your Chillicothe office. Not less than a week later, the Jeep would not start. AAA came to my house and told me that the battery was completely dead and unusable. AAA then towed it to a local dealership, who told me the same thing about the battery, noting that it appeared to be the original battery from 2011. I missed work because of this. Earlier today, the local dealership informed me that your office said that it will not reimburse for the replacement battery under the 30 day purchase warranty I received with the Jeep. Now, I understand that batteries are considered “normal wear and tear,” but based on what both the local dealership and AAA said about the battery (it was the original from 2011 and completely dead), it seems reasonable that your office knew or should have known that the battery was close to dead when it was sold to me, especially considering the Jeep's limited use over the past several years. The alternative seems unlikely. At the very least, I would think as a matter of due diligence and good business practice that your office would have confirmed the battery was in good working order before allowing me to drive off the lot, as opposed to merely recharging it as a temporary fix. As a matter of good business, your office's policies, and/or the 30 day warranty, I urge you to reconsider covering the cost of the replacement battery and installation (approximately $330). Please respond at your earliest convenience. Response from sales manager: I am sorry this happened unfortunately there is nothing we can do the battery is not covered under the 30 day warranty.
Fast, Friendly Service
by 01/30/2019on
Thanks to the freezing temperatures, I managed to detach one of my truck door handles from the door. Coughlin had the part in stock, and made an appointment for the next day. On the day of my service, I got there early, and they took my truck back early. My new door handle was quickly installed and I was on my way. Coughlin's indoor drop off/pick up area is great for those days when the weather is not cooperating!
A wonderful experience!
by 08/26/2018on
I never thought that buying a new to me vehicle could be an enjoyable experience but Couglin Chillicothe and especially Joey Davis did just that! He is amazing and such an asset to this dealership. He found my PERFECT vehicle, kept in touch, and stayed late to make sure I was happy. Thank you, Joey for giving me my dream car!
Shop-Click-Drive
by 09/01/2016on
From filling out the Shop-Click-Drive purchase request online to picking up my vehicle, it was a very fast, easy and professional experience for me. Thank you!
Highly recommended
by 06/13/2016on
I recently purchased my 2nd car from Coughlin Chillicothe. A+ customer service.
