sales Rating

The whole adventure started with an internet search. My family was in the market for a larger vehicle and I found one on the Hendrick Cary Auto Mall used car site. It was going to be an hour or so drive to get there so I called the day before to see if the car was still available and set up a test drive. I was told the vehicle was still there and I could test drive it the next morning. Once I arrived, I was told the car was in South Carolina (6 hours away). I should have taken this as a sign but I decided to continue looking around. I left and returned later that day and ended up on the Hendrick Kia pre-owned lot. My sales rep was very nice and pleasant to deal with. I decided to purchase a vehicle and left that evening. (Fast forward three weeks) I still had not received my actual license plate and my temp tag was almost expired. I checked with the local license plate agency and there was no record of my vehicle in the system. This is when I started making phone calls. The first call was received with a 'we will handle everything, have a nice day'. 4 more days pass, nothing; the state still has no record of the vehicle purchase. I proceeded to call 6-7 times over the next three days and left multiple messages but with no reply. When I finally got in touch with someone, it took one day to get my license plate but I had to drive the hour north to pick it up. No offer to bring it to me or anything. When I arrived, they put my plate on, with my help and I asked them if they would be willing to help me out with a spare key for my Jeep (the purchase only came with one and new ones are $200 plus a program fee of $50-$60. The finance manager had me go to the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep dealer across the street and ask for Matt Moody and he would get me a key at cost for my troubles. At this point I was satisfied with my experience since sometimes things happen that a company cannot control (the person who was responsible for registering vehicles quit and caused a big mess). However, when I went over to the service department at Dodge, Mr. Moody (I think that's how you spell it) treated me like I was some P.O.S. that had no business talking to him. When I told him why I was there, he quoted me a price double what the Chrysler dealer near my home quoted me for everything. Needless to say, I mentioned this to Finance Manager at Kia pre-owned and he seemed disturbed but what happened but failed to make it right before I left. While I know this will not change anything, I will never purchase a car from Hendrick because there is no reason for a company that big to treat their customers like that. Just F.Y.I., I spent $30,000 on my vehicle; imagine how I would have been treated if I bought something far cheaper. Read more