Great, Real Experience
by 07/14/2020on
I purchased a car from Josh, accidentally as I was actually lost going to another dealership nearby. I figured I would let Josh Bateman try his hand, as he had walked pretty far to introduce me to the lit unexpectedly. I gave Josh an idea of what I was looking for, and Josh returned with 4 options. 2 of those options were not for me and I did not even look at them. It came down to two models, one being a year newer and about $3000 more expensive, however, Josh was extremely excited to show me the cheaper model first and foremost, as he felt like it was exactly what I was looking for, and he was absolutely correct and I ended up taking that vehicle home with me. Josh was extremely knowledgable, never seemed pushy, and I just felt “good” about a salesman showing me the cheaper model of a vehicle first, and especially being genuinely excited because he knew it was what I had come in for (before I even knew). I know I know, I have had the opportunity to work in sales and that can definitely be a sales tactic, but, if that’s what you think it was, then you’ve never met Josh. Everything about my experience here was easy and relaxed, the way car buying SHOULD be. Also, being a younger professional, I find salesman either attempt to be too opportunistic with me or disrespectful as they don’t take me seriously. The way Josh interacted with me was exactly the way I would wish to be treated when I walk on any car lot, any where.
Terrible Experience
by 06/08/2020on
My experience at Hendrick Kia in Cary, NC was absolutely terrible. I found the car i wanted on “CarGurus” at a good price. I live in Charlotte, NC so it was about a 2 hour drive to get to the car lot. When i found the car on CarGurus i called the dealership immediately to see if it was available. Luckily it was, so i was excited. I asked when can i come by to get it. The salesman told me the car was going through inspection and they were waiting on a part for the car. The salesman i talked to went by the name Iggy. Fast forward later in the week, i went to the bank and got my FIRST Car loan, got the car put on auto insurance and some other stuff. I kept calling the dealership so other salesman knew my name and how bad i wanted that car, but the car was still going through inspection so i was willing to wait. I asked The salesman Iggy “when do you think the car will be ready” and “when the car is ready make sure you call me” he said “okay” later in the day i called back to put a $500 deposit on the car so i can save my spot for the car because it was a hot car. Iggy said “it was first come first serve for the car “ The next day I called the dealership again and another salesman picked up and I asked about the car and the salesman told me “someone put a deposit on that car yesterday” I was furious because i tried to put a deposit down on that car the same day but i was told “no” I told my dad and he worked in the dealership business so he asked to talk to the GM. The GM sounded like she didn’t care but she said that she’s going to see what’s going on and she’s going to call back but she didn’t even call back. Later in the day i talked to the owner Sam and he said if i look on there website that he will give me a discount but my experience made me so mad and it was so terrible that i don’t want to do business with them.
Robin Turner
by 04/23/2020on
Robin Turner is one of the best salesmen I know. I would only buy a car from him. If you are in the area and need assistance he is your man.
Dealer did NOT honor commitments made.
by 10/24/2019on
If I could give negative stars I would, but the system requires me to put at least one in order to post. On Jan 21, 2019, I turned in a leased '16 Sedona and then proceeded to lease 2 new vehicles ('19 Sedona & '19 Niro). At the time, the remaining lease payment on the '16 was to be taken care of by Hendrick Kia (they knew what it was because Kia Motor Finance (KMF) had told them!). I signed the paperwork and left with new vehicles. A mostly good experience with the exception of the paperwork portion where there was a hard sell on their maintenance plans. I had to repeatedly say no and the gentleman offering simply kept trying to adjust the price and offer again. This was annoying, but a different story. At the end of Jan, about 2 weeks later, I received the final bill for the '16 Sedona and proceeded to forward it to both my sales rep (not sure she works there anymore) and the finance rep (David Miller) that I had worked with. It took a bit, but Hendrick then paid about 1/3 of the final bill. I continued to check in with them via email and phone calls to see if they were going to take care of the remainder of the payment. I also forwarded the adjusted bills I was receiving from KMF. Finally, at the end of March, Kia started calling me and threatening to submit me to collections and ding my credit. So I decided to pay the remainder before that happened. Nothing from Hendrick! [non-permissible content removed]
Love our new Telluride SX
by 07/03/2019on
We had an excellent experience purchasing our new Kia Telluride at Hendrick Kia. We went in to look at a Sorento, but Troy Smith helped us find the perfect vehicle. He listened to our wants and concerns and introduced the Telluride. It took a few weeks for the SX we chose to arrive, but the dealership (including Troy, David and Luke) kept us informed of the progress. They gave us a very nice value for our trade-in. The finance department did a great job explaining our options and helped us pick the program that best fit us. Joseph did a great job. See Troy if you'd like a new Kia. He worked hard for us and received solid support from management.
Horrible Service
by 06/17/2019on
Carl at Hendrick Kia in Cary is nasty and rude. He did not pay attention to customers. He does not know how to talk to people. I will never go back.
Bought a 2016 GMC Acadia
by 06/11/2019on
Gary at Hendrick Kia in Cary was very helpful. He answered all of our questions and helped us secure extra keys for our vehicle. Would recommend him to anyone making a purchase.
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
by 06/05/2019on
I worked with Madeline Mcdonald online to find the Crosstrek that they had on their lot. She was extremely helpful and informative when I was asking all of my questions. I arrived and she greeted me at the door and pointed me in the direction of Andrew Shirley who was the salesman on the floor. He was really cool and not pushy at all. I had a strict budget I was working with and Andrew was able to meet that no problem. After I purchased the car, Andrew even went as far as to drive my new car home and I lived 45 min away. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially this team if you're looking for your next car.
The best hands down!
by 01/07/2019on
Scott and the gang are all about getting the job done and will do whatever it takes to make it right. I went to a competitor (Leith) - waited an hour only to be told they did not have the part. Called Hendrick and in less than an hour - the car was fixed and I was on my way.
My purchase won't happen without Alvin
by 12/08/2018on
I recently bought my Kia Niro Plugin Hybrid from Hendrick Kia of Cary. My sales agent was Alvin Elrod. I wish all agents in each and every dealership were like him! I liked him from the moment I met him in the first time when I walked into the store, till the very end of the actual contract sign day (and even beyond). Alvin has demonstrated astonishing attention to the details, and tremendous level of "customer-first" aspect of sales attitude. I would definitely buy from him again!
This is why car salesmen are hated!!!
by 08/11/2018on
I would give this place zero stars if I could! I am beyond furious!!! What a bunch of deceptive snakes. I told them several times during my visit that I did not want my credit pulled by anyone but Kia finance. I explicitly forbid them to check other financing sources. As soon as I left, I got an alert stating that there were SEVEN hard pulls on my credit. They lied the entire time I was there saying that they did not do that. I will be contacting Kia corporate as well as the Consumer Protection Agency and any other government agency I can. I have been promised a call from a manager twice, and still no phone call. This kind of place is exactly way car salesmen have such a horrible reputation!!!
Customer Service
by 05/13/2018on
My car buying experience with Hendrick Kia of Cary started out great. The sales rep we had Alvin was very personable, kind, and made us welcome. He was very accommodating. The experience took a turn for the bad when we reach the finance portion of buying process. We had to leave early due to a prior engagement but before we left we put a down a payment and stated we would come back at a later that evening, (which was said no problem we can get you right in when you come back). We get back and waited 2 hours until someone finally called us. Keep in my we were the only people waiting and in that 2 hour span no one asked if we needed help. I was highly upset and disappointed. The only reason we stayed and continued with the process was do to our sales rep Alvin.
Horrible management
by 03/06/2018on
Horrible management! Wouldnt give them a star at all if possible! First we went to buy a suburban and found one we fell in love with. It was located at the Durham store. We told them we wanted the car and we did all the paper work so the car was OURS! This was on a Saturday. Go back on Monday and they SOLD THE CAR. We already did the paper work. So we found a tahoe not exactly what we wanted but was our second choice and it was on site. At first they were not willing to admit they where wrong and didn't want to negotiate a price. So we left. (Typical dealership games) They called us and went way down on the price because we told them we would write a bad review. We went back and bought the car. This was on JANUARY 22. 30 day tags expire in 30 days! So that means February 21 the tags are out of date. It is now March 6 and STILL NO TAGS. On top of that we have called 5 times and no one knows anything about our tags and will get back to us which never happens. Also it's always someone different that we get into contact with. One guy said the title and tag stuff is in the DMV's hands. I just got off the phone with the DMV and nothing has been sent to them. Our sales man was good and helpful but everyone else is not.
What a rip off
by 02/05/2018on
I bought a 2016 Kia Sorento in 2015. The finance guy talked us into buying an upgraded service package that covers everything "bumper to bumper". Well it didn't cover either bumper nor nothing in between. I brought it to the service department after 3 weeks of waiting no less than 3 times and every time they said the damage was not covered. They did offer to trade the car in of course. On top of that we got the worst financing we have ever had. I had tried to cancel within 30 days but the finance guy wouldn't allow us to. Now we are trying to get the unused portion after trading the vehicle in for a new car and we get nothing but a run around. I will never go back unless I have to to get this refund. I wouldn't recommend them to finance a moped.
Buy your next NEW CAR at HENDRICK KIA - CARY
by 09/20/2017on
I recently traded my 2012 KIA OPTIMA TURBO in for a 2017 KIA CADENZA . The KIA Optima is a great car, but I was ready for an more Luxury upgrade and I can't say enough about how AWESOME the Cadenza car is. My sales agent was Todd Adams and he was very knowledgeable and informative and I strongly recommend him. Todd and the Finance , Tarek Hikki were a pleasure to work with. I will definitely keep going back to Hendrick KIA in Cary for my future car purchase. Thanks Guys for a wonderful car buying experience. Renee Levitre Holly Springs , NC
Bad Service
by 08/11/2017on
I purchased my car here in 2016. All was good until I had a issue with the car. When I press the fob to open the doors the mirrors pop out but the doors don't open. The issue happen sporadically. Some days it works and some days it does not work. I had it in for service 3 times and they can't seem to find out the issue. They told me they the only way they can find out what it is, is to bring the car in when it's happening. I have taken my car there 2 times when it was happening and both times I was told they are to busy to look in to it I should come back next week if it happens again. They told me it's not a safety issue. I am thinking how do you know if you don't know what the issue is. I will never buy a KIA and again nor will I buy any car from Hendricks dealers.
Diane Fortenberry
by 08/09/2017on
Ms. Diane was the best salesman she was actually looking out for my best interests in what I needed. She also stayed in my price range which was a definite plus, I can definitely say I would recommend her if you ever needed to get a vehicle!!!
Great Customer Services
by 07/12/2017on
I bought a 2015 Kia Optima from Kia Hendrick per-own in Cary NC. Gary Hamilton was so AWESOME!!! He made my experience in buying a car so easy.. I told him what I wanted and what I could afford, and he took it from there. He was very professional, and very knowledgeable, and worked really hard to get me in an affordable car, as well as a very nice car. Thank you Gary for making my experience much greater
Leasing of Kia Sedona EX
by 05/20/2017on
Dear Paulo Morales, Thank you, thank you, thank you very much for your great service and help on doing our leasing for the Sedona. It has been a great experience for us and it was a pleasure to meet you. You have provided us a very professional service. We are really happy with this leasing experience and for sure we will recommend anybody to go to this dealer and have you to help them. Thanks again for your help.
Poor customer care
by 05/03/2017on
The whole adventure started with an internet search. My family was in the market for a larger vehicle and I found one on the Hendrick Cary Auto Mall used car site. It was going to be an hour or so drive to get there so I called the day before to see if the car was still available and set up a test drive. I was told the vehicle was still there and I could test drive it the next morning. Once I arrived, I was told the car was in South Carolina (6 hours away). I should have taken this as a sign but I decided to continue looking around. I left and returned later that day and ended up on the Hendrick Kia pre-owned lot. My sales rep was very nice and pleasant to deal with. I decided to purchase a vehicle and left that evening. (Fast forward three weeks) I still had not received my actual license plate and my temp tag was almost expired. I checked with the local license plate agency and there was no record of my vehicle in the system. This is when I started making phone calls. The first call was received with a 'we will handle everything, have a nice day'. 4 more days pass, nothing; the state still has no record of the vehicle purchase. I proceeded to call 6-7 times over the next three days and left multiple messages but with no reply. When I finally got in touch with someone, it took one day to get my license plate but I had to drive the hour north to pick it up. No offer to bring it to me or anything. When I arrived, they put my plate on, with my help and I asked them if they would be willing to help me out with a spare key for my Jeep (the purchase only came with one and new ones are $200 plus a program fee of $50-$60. The finance manager had me go to the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep dealer across the street and ask for Matt Moody and he would get me a key at cost for my troubles. At this point I was satisfied with my experience since sometimes things happen that a company cannot control (the person who was responsible for registering vehicles quit and caused a big mess). However, when I went over to the service department at Dodge, Mr. Moody (I think that's how you spell it) treated me like I was some P.O.S. that had no business talking to him. When I told him why I was there, he quoted me a price double what the Chrysler dealer near my home quoted me for everything. Needless to say, I mentioned this to Finance Manager at Kia pre-owned and he seemed disturbed but what happened but failed to make it right before I left. While I know this will not change anything, I will never purchase a car from Hendrick because there is no reason for a company that big to treat their customers like that. Just F.Y.I., I spent $30,000 on my vehicle; imagine how I would have been treated if I bought something far cheaper.
Beware they will lie and pull your credit non stop
by 01/21/2017on
I had a 780 credit score. Ramone the finance manager and Angel in sales told me they would do one soft credit pull and be able to get rates from that. I clearly told her NOT to pull my credit. More than once. They pulled my credit multiple times tanking my score. They clearly are clueless about what a soft pull and hard pull is. Then the lies when confronted and said they had my permission. I have credit hits from banks I have never heard of. Stay away. They are self serving [non-permissible content removed] who do not care about their customers.