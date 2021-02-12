1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience at Hendrick Kia in Cary, NC was absolutely terrible. I found the car i wanted on “CarGurus” at a good price. I live in Charlotte, NC so it was about a 2 hour drive to get to the car lot. When i found the car on CarGurus i called the dealership immediately to see if it was available. Luckily it was, so i was excited. I asked when can i come by to get it. The salesman told me the car was going through inspection and they were waiting on a part for the car. The salesman i talked to went by the name Iggy. Fast forward later in the week, i went to the bank and got my FIRST Car loan, got the car put on auto insurance and some other stuff. I kept calling the dealership so other salesman knew my name and how bad i wanted that car, but the car was still going through inspection so i was willing to wait. I asked The salesman Iggy “when do you think the car will be ready” and “when the car is ready make sure you call me” he said “okay” later in the day i called back to put a $500 deposit on the car so i can save my spot for the car because it was a hot car. Iggy said “it was first come first serve for the car “ The next day I called the dealership again and another salesman picked up and I asked about the car and the salesman told me “someone put a deposit on that car yesterday” I was furious because i tried to put a deposit down on that car the same day but i was told “no” I told my dad and he worked in the dealership business so he asked to talk to the GM. The GM sounded like she didn’t care but she said that she’s going to see what’s going on and she’s going to call back but she didn’t even call back. Later in the day i talked to the owner Sam and he said if i look on there website that he will give me a discount but my experience made me so mad and it was so terrible that i don’t want to do business with them. Read more