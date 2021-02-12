Hendrick Kia of Cary
Thank You Todd! - Love My Gorgeous 2022 Stinger GT-Line!
by 12/02/2021on
Many thanks to Todd Adams for the magic he did in getting me my gorgeous white 2022 Kia Stinger. With the car shortage, there aren't many new white 2022 Kia Stinger GT-Line vehicles available. I am in LOVE with this beautiful car and owe it all to him for making it happen. Thank you Todd and Hendrick Kia of Cary for jumping through hoops to make me one happy lady! I must also thank Todd for taking the time to set up everything in the car for me and for showing me all of the features of the new car. This is our 3rd Kia between my husband and I, and we are very happy with all of our vehicles. Also must give kudos to the Service Department there. Good people, and they take great care of their customers. I would highly recommend Hendrick Kia of Cary to anyone looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Alvin at Hendrick Kia is the ABSOLUTE BEST!!!
by 11/30/2021on
Alvin from Hendrick Kia in Cary is the absolute best!!! We bought our 2021 Kia Telluride from him and our experience was fantastic. He went above and beyond in helping me understand all the features of my new car was beyond patient with the zillion questions then 18 days later I was rear-ended and he helped get me in touch with the right people to do the repairs. Fast forward a few months later and my youngest puked in the car...I called several detail specialists and no one would give me the time of day. But, I called Alvin and he again came through AGAIN and had my car set up to get that "area" detailed...I was all set to pay and he said don't worry about it. "I told you I would always take care of you". He cares about his customers, isn't a pressure guy and I HIGHLY RECOMMEND getting your next car from him!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
SCOTT TIELEMANS
by 03/10/2021on
Sooo I had my oil changed on 3/6 and Scott Tielemans made my experience truly quick and easy because I had to get to work. He got me a lyft to work communicated with me throughout the process assured me on where everything would be once i picked my car up after hours. My car was washed and clean. IT WAS REALLY A GREAT EXPERIENCE! NO SWEAT! NO STRESS!! HE IS AWESOME!!! All smiles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Low pressure, enjoyable car buying experience!
by 12/30/2020on
Yesterday I purchased a new Kia Sportage at Hendrick Kia in Cary,NC. I can not say enough how thankful I am to have chosen this dealership. Ivy Johnson was my sales associate. She is pleasant, kind, low pressure, and extremely knowledgeable. I felt like she truly cared about me as a customer, and made sure that everything went smoothly. I will definitely return to Hendrick in the future and I will refer any of my friends and family there as well. Thank you Ivy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honest and Caring Staff with great Prices
by 12/21/2020on
One of the best experiences I have had purchasing a vehicle. This is vehicle 18. Fast and friendly service, straight forward and very helpful! From the get go Brian helped find the perfect vehicle for my daughter. Worked around my budget and helped when other dealers wouldn't, very satisfied with the overall experience. Josh helped make sure we were happy with our purchase and ensure all of our questions and concerns we're answered. I would deffinetly recommend them to anyone shopping for a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership ever
by 12/11/2020on
Absolutely the best dealership I have ever been to. Josh was our salesman and was very patient and very forth coming. This dealership treated us like real people and they cared about our situation. They did not try to sugar coat anything. BEST dealership by far. Josh Bateman best salesman I have ever dealt with. Jeremy Tornow best finance manager by far. A+++++++ You will always have our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Robin Turner did a great job
by 09/04/2020on
Thank you. I had a great experience with Hendrick. It started with my friend Will Priest who works in Durham. He referred me to the Cary store as we saw the vehicle online. Robin Turner took over and was attentive and took good care of me. Greg, his manager, took care of me too. Thank you .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great, Real Experience
by 07/14/2020on
I purchased a car from Josh, accidentally as I was actually lost going to another dealership nearby. I figured I would let Josh Bateman try his hand, as he had walked pretty far to introduce me to the lit unexpectedly. I gave Josh an idea of what I was looking for, and Josh returned with 4 options. 2 of those options were not for me and I did not even look at them. It came down to two models, one being a year newer and about $3000 more expensive, however, Josh was extremely excited to show me the cheaper model first and foremost, as he felt like it was exactly what I was looking for, and he was absolutely correct and I ended up taking that vehicle home with me. Josh was extremely knowledgable, never seemed pushy, and I just felt “good” about a salesman showing me the cheaper model of a vehicle first, and especially being genuinely excited because he knew it was what I had come in for (before I even knew). I know I know, I have had the opportunity to work in sales and that can definitely be a sales tactic, but, if that’s what you think it was, then you’ve never met Josh. Everything about my experience here was easy and relaxed, the way car buying SHOULD be. Also, being a younger professional, I find salesman either attempt to be too opportunistic with me or disrespectful as they don’t take me seriously. The way Josh interacted with me was exactly the way I would wish to be treated when I walk on any car lot, any where.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Terrible Experience
by 06/08/2020on
My experience at Hendrick Kia in Cary, NC was absolutely terrible. I found the car i wanted on “CarGurus” at a good price. I live in Charlotte, NC so it was about a 2 hour drive to get to the car lot. When i found the car on CarGurus i called the dealership immediately to see if it was available. Luckily it was, so i was excited. I asked when can i come by to get it. The salesman told me the car was going through inspection and they were waiting on a part for the car. The salesman i talked to went by the name Iggy. Fast forward later in the week, i went to the bank and got my FIRST Car loan, got the car put on auto insurance and some other stuff. I kept calling the dealership so other salesman knew my name and how bad i wanted that car, but the car was still going through inspection so i was willing to wait. I asked The salesman Iggy “when do you think the car will be ready” and “when the car is ready make sure you call me” he said “okay” later in the day i called back to put a $500 deposit on the car so i can save my spot for the car because it was a hot car. Iggy said “it was first come first serve for the car “ The next day I called the dealership again and another salesman picked up and I asked about the car and the salesman told me “someone put a deposit on that car yesterday” I was furious because i tried to put a deposit down on that car the same day but i was told “no” I told my dad and he worked in the dealership business so he asked to talk to the GM. The GM sounded like she didn’t care but she said that she’s going to see what’s going on and she’s going to call back but she didn’t even call back. Later in the day i talked to the owner Sam and he said if i look on there website that he will give me a discount but my experience made me so mad and it was so terrible that i don’t want to do business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Robin Turner
by 04/23/2020on
Robin Turner is one of the best salesmen I know. I would only buy a car from him. If you are in the area and need assistance he is your man.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Dealer did NOT honor commitments made.
by 10/24/2019on
If I could give negative stars I would, but the system requires me to put at least one in order to post. On Jan 21, 2019, I turned in a leased '16 Sedona and then proceeded to lease 2 new vehicles ('19 Sedona & '19 Niro). At the time, the remaining lease payment on the '16 was to be taken care of by Hendrick Kia (they knew what it was because Kia Motor Finance (KMF) had told them!). I signed the paperwork and left with new vehicles. A mostly good experience with the exception of the paperwork portion where there was a hard sell on their maintenance plans. I had to repeatedly say no and the gentleman offering simply kept trying to adjust the price and offer again. This was annoying, but a different story. At the end of Jan, about 2 weeks later, I received the final bill for the '16 Sedona and proceeded to forward it to both my sales rep (not sure she works there anymore) and the finance rep (David Miller) that I had worked with. It took a bit, but Hendrick then paid about 1/3 of the final bill. I continued to check in with them via email and phone calls to see if they were going to take care of the remainder of the payment. I also forwarded the adjusted bills I was receiving from KMF. Finally, at the end of March, Kia started calling me and threatening to submit me to collections and ding my credit. So I decided to pay the remainder before that happened. Nothing from Hendrick! [non-permissible content removed]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love our new Telluride SX
by 07/03/2019on
We had an excellent experience purchasing our new Kia Telluride at Hendrick Kia. We went in to look at a Sorento, but Troy Smith helped us find the perfect vehicle. He listened to our wants and concerns and introduced the Telluride. It took a few weeks for the SX we chose to arrive, but the dealership (including Troy, David and Luke) kept us informed of the progress. They gave us a very nice value for our trade-in. The finance department did a great job explaining our options and helped us pick the program that best fit us. Joseph did a great job. See Troy if you'd like a new Kia. He worked hard for us and received solid support from management.
Horrible Service
by 06/17/2019on
Carl at Hendrick Kia in Cary is nasty and rude. He did not pay attention to customers. He does not know how to talk to people. I will never go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bought a 2016 GMC Acadia
by 06/11/2019on
Gary at Hendrick Kia in Cary was very helpful. He answered all of our questions and helped us secure extra keys for our vehicle. Would recommend him to anyone making a purchase.
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
by 06/05/2019on
I worked with Madeline Mcdonald online to find the Crosstrek that they had on their lot. She was extremely helpful and informative when I was asking all of my questions. I arrived and she greeted me at the door and pointed me in the direction of Andrew Shirley who was the salesman on the floor. He was really cool and not pushy at all. I had a strict budget I was working with and Andrew was able to meet that no problem. After I purchased the car, Andrew even went as far as to drive my new car home and I lived 45 min away. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially this team if you're looking for your next car.
The best hands down!
by 01/07/2019on
Scott and the gang are all about getting the job done and will do whatever it takes to make it right. I went to a competitor (Leith) - waited an hour only to be told they did not have the part. Called Hendrick and in less than an hour - the car was fixed and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My purchase won't happen without Alvin
by 12/08/2018on
I recently bought my Kia Niro Plugin Hybrid from Hendrick Kia of Cary. My sales agent was Alvin Elrod. I wish all agents in each and every dealership were like him! I liked him from the moment I met him in the first time when I walked into the store, till the very end of the actual contract sign day (and even beyond). Alvin has demonstrated astonishing attention to the details, and tremendous level of "customer-first" aspect of sales attitude. I would definitely buy from him again!
This is why car salesmen are hated!!!
by 08/11/2018on
I would give this place zero stars if I could! I am beyond furious!!! What a bunch of deceptive snakes. I told them several times during my visit that I did not want my credit pulled by anyone but Kia finance. I explicitly forbid them to check other financing sources. As soon as I left, I got an alert stating that there were SEVEN hard pulls on my credit. They lied the entire time I was there saying that they did not do that. I will be contacting Kia corporate as well as the Consumer Protection Agency and any other government agency I can. I have been promised a call from a manager twice, and still no phone call. This kind of place is exactly way car salesmen have such a horrible reputation!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer Service
by 05/13/2018on
My car buying experience with Hendrick Kia of Cary started out great. The sales rep we had Alvin was very personable, kind, and made us welcome. He was very accommodating. The experience took a turn for the bad when we reach the finance portion of buying process. We had to leave early due to a prior engagement but before we left we put a down a payment and stated we would come back at a later that evening, (which was said no problem we can get you right in when you come back). We get back and waited 2 hours until someone finally called us. Keep in my we were the only people waiting and in that 2 hour span no one asked if we needed help. I was highly upset and disappointed. The only reason we stayed and continued with the process was do to our sales rep Alvin.
Horrible management
by 03/06/2018on
Horrible management! Wouldnt give them a star at all if possible! First we went to buy a suburban and found one we fell in love with. It was located at the Durham store. We told them we wanted the car and we did all the paper work so the car was OURS! This was on a Saturday. Go back on Monday and they SOLD THE CAR. We already did the paper work. So we found a tahoe not exactly what we wanted but was our second choice and it was on site. At first they were not willing to admit they where wrong and didn't want to negotiate a price. So we left. (Typical dealership games) They called us and went way down on the price because we told them we would write a bad review. We went back and bought the car. This was on JANUARY 22. 30 day tags expire in 30 days! So that means February 21 the tags are out of date. It is now March 6 and STILL NO TAGS. On top of that we have called 5 times and no one knows anything about our tags and will get back to us which never happens. Also it's always someone different that we get into contact with. One guy said the title and tag stuff is in the DMV's hands. I just got off the phone with the DMV and nothing has been sent to them. Our sales man was good and helpful but everyone else is not.
What a rip off
by 02/05/2018on
I bought a 2016 Kia Sorento in 2015. The finance guy talked us into buying an upgraded service package that covers everything "bumper to bumper". Well it didn't cover either bumper nor nothing in between. I brought it to the service department after 3 weeks of waiting no less than 3 times and every time they said the damage was not covered. They did offer to trade the car in of course. On top of that we got the worst financing we have ever had. I had tried to cancel within 30 days but the finance guy wouldn't allow us to. Now we are trying to get the unused portion after trading the vehicle in for a new car and we get nothing but a run around. I will never go back unless I have to to get this refund. I wouldn't recommend them to finance a moped.
1 Comments