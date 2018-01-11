service Rating

I recently purchased a BMW and brought it in for service and tires. I was very unfamiliar with the dealership but the moment I stepped on the lot everyone was extremely helpful. I was greeted with excellent customer service and told exactly what I need for my vehicle. Nikki help to navigate exactly what needed to be done to my vehicle and also provided several options in terms of tires prior to my arrival. The cleanliness of Flow BMW was very impressive because despite being in the shop for my service it did not smell like your traditional mechanic shop. Once nikki laid out a plan for us we were given a loaner vehicle which helped us tremendously in terms of completing the rest of our errands for the day. Throughout the service process we were given updates and told exactly what was being done to the car. When we went to pick up the vehicle it looked better than when we purchased it. It was detailed and washed to perfection. There is truly something to be said for friendly, trustworthy, customer service and I can't say enough about Flow BMW. I will definitely be a lifelong customer. Thank you Nikki and the entire service staff for everything you did to treat us with such care. Read more