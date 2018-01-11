I had a wood screw in one of my tires, Service replaced the tire, i have the tire and wheel warranty, If there is a nail or screw within 1000 yards, they always seem to end up in my tire. Flow people are always thorough and courteous .
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The best car service I have ever had. They went above and beyond in all standard service work, and my additional body touch-up requests. Kenny in service is very knowledgeable and was quick to answer any questions I had.
My vehicle was serviced @ Flow Bmw after I encountered some trouble on a road being re-paved, causing 2 of the Motor Mount Bolts to sheer off.
Nikki in the Service Dept was my main contact person, she explained everything the Technician found upon inspecting the vehicle, what needed to be fixed.
When I picked my vehicle up, we inquired about trading it in for a newer model. Mike Bell assisted us with this process, he was most helpful in getting information for us to ponder over the next few weeks.
I purchased my first BMW last weekend and Ms Ashley Green was simply Amazing (along with Lewis)! She was patient as I was deciding which vehicle was best for me as well as knowledgeable about the vehicles. She and her team made my first experience absolutely wonderful!
I recently purchased a BMW and brought it in for service and tires. I was very unfamiliar with the dealership but the moment I stepped on the lot everyone was extremely helpful. I was greeted with excellent customer service and told exactly what I need for my vehicle. Nikki help to navigate exactly what needed to be done to my vehicle and also provided several options in terms of tires prior to my arrival. The cleanliness of Flow BMW was very impressive because despite being in the shop for my service it did not smell like your traditional mechanic shop. Once nikki laid out a plan for us we were given a loaner vehicle which helped us tremendously in terms of completing the rest of our errands for the day. Throughout the service process we were given updates and told exactly what was being done to the car. When we went to pick up the vehicle it looked better than when we purchased it. It was detailed and washed to perfection. There is truly something to be said for friendly, trustworthy, customer service and I can't say enough about Flow BMW. I will definitely be a lifelong customer. Thank you Nikki and the entire service staff for everything you did to treat us with such care.
I cannot praise Flow enough for the deligence and dedication the service dept displayed through a very elusive BMW problem. After three tries at another dealer Flow put in the time and effort to fix my issue. Outstanding experience.
I have no patience for the games that were played by my local BMW dealerships both owned by a famous racing family. I decided to contact Flow which is about 1.5 from South Charlotte. Wow! Start to finish every person I dealt with at this dealership (Tami - internet contact, Jim H.- GM, Jim B. - salesman, Louis - Genius and Stu - the money guy) was genuine, respectful and professional. I was able to take delivery of my car in under an hour because they were totally prepared for my appointment. The car was pristine and waiting for me inside the showroom. Finally, I also received a fair and transparent deal. So utterly refreshing....
I was contacted via phone by flow bmw in Winston in which they told me that my 2001 330ci had a recall on the passenger side airbag and they had it in stock and needed me to drop off my car to have it replaced. They let me pick a date and time that best met my schedule. When I dropped it off I waited about 5 minutes in their drop off area before they had a gentleman pick me up and run me back to work. After about 3 hours they gave me a call and the same gentleman came to pick me up at work in a nice 535i and took me back to get my car. I had a nice talk with Ken starnes before they pulled my repaired and washed car around for me to leave.
Having just started my search for a small SUV I was quite surprised to find the sales staff at Flow BMW was not pushy at all. I never felt pressured that I had to make a decision right then on anything they told me. They first let me look around at what was available without shadowing me every step and once made decision on what wanted to test drive they made it happen. Even offered to let me take the vehicle I was most interested in for the weekend to drive. That speaks mountains cause when take the short test drives on their route you don't always get the true feel of how the vehicle will handle on your own daily trips. Once I made the decision to purchase the sales team was great - working with me on a trade-in and with my credit union to 'make it happen'. Everything was done quickly so that I wasn't left sitting for long periods of time.
As always, an excellent service experience at Flow BMW. This service appt. was for minor maintenance items e.g. oil change, change spark plugs, etc. but Service Advisor Corey Potts (the best!) provided a loaner car so that I could complete several Sat. morning errands. The service was completed within the promised timeframe and finished off with a complimentary car wash. I have never failed to have a superior service experience at Flow BMW!
