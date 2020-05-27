Flow BMW
Customer Reviews of Flow BMW
Over and Above
by 05/27/2020on
Flow BMW went above and beyond to service my BMW and identify the source of a water leak. They stood behind their service, were timely, and very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Over and Above
by 05/27/2020on
Flow BMW went above and beyond to service my BMW and identify the source of a water leak. They stood behind their service, were timely, and very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good servic
by 01/11/2020on
I had a wood screw in one of my tires, Service replaced the tire, i have the tire and wheel warranty, If there is a nail or screw within 1000 yards, they always seem to end up in my tire. Flow people are always thorough and courteous .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service Department
by 05/23/2019on
The best car service I have ever had. They went above and beyond in all standard service work, and my additional body touch-up requests. Kenny in service is very knowledgeable and was quick to answer any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW X5 CHECK ENGINE LIGHT
by 05/08/2019on
Service was properly explained and on time!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW-Winston Salem, NC
by 05/03/2019on
Always excellent customer service. Never been given a bad/wrong diagnosis on my car and they always inform and make suggestions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/30/2018on
Very flexible with a last minute change on my appointment. Had my car ready at the scheduled time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flow bmw
by 11/06/2018on
Great service!! Super clean and friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flow BMW Winston Salem NC
by 11/01/2018on
Very impressed with all the sales team that I dealt with. Jim Brown was very professional and knowledgeable. They gave me an excellent deal and I love my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service
by 10/20/2018on
Staff was promp, and courteous. Knowledge of products were excellant, answered all questions, clean show room waitng area. Washed vehicle after service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service exceptional
by 10/20/2018on
I was in and out and given complete details of my services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 09/06/2018on
I have bought 5 certifed pre-owned BMWs from Flow BMW over the last 20 years, and I have been very satisfied with the vehicles and the quality service provided by the dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms Szegedy
by 08/01/2018on
My vehicle was serviced @ Flow Bmw after I encountered some trouble on a road being re-paved, causing 2 of the Motor Mount Bolts to sheer off. Nikki in the Service Dept was my main contact person, she explained everything the Technician found upon inspecting the vehicle, what needed to be fixed. When I picked my vehicle up, we inquired about trading it in for a newer model. Mike Bell assisted us with this process, he was most helpful in getting information for us to ponder over the next few weeks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!!!
by 08/03/2017on
I purchased my first BMW last weekend and Ms Ashley Green was simply Amazing (along with Lewis)! She was patient as I was deciding which vehicle was best for me as well as knowledgeable about the vehicles. She and her team made my first experience absolutely wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Now this is customer service
by 06/30/2017on
I recently purchased a BMW and brought it in for service and tires. I was very unfamiliar with the dealership but the moment I stepped on the lot everyone was extremely helpful. I was greeted with excellent customer service and told exactly what I need for my vehicle. Nikki help to navigate exactly what needed to be done to my vehicle and also provided several options in terms of tires prior to my arrival. The cleanliness of Flow BMW was very impressive because despite being in the shop for my service it did not smell like your traditional mechanic shop. Once nikki laid out a plan for us we were given a loaner vehicle which helped us tremendously in terms of completing the rest of our errands for the day. Throughout the service process we were given updates and told exactly what was being done to the car. When we went to pick up the vehicle it looked better than when we purchased it. It was detailed and washed to perfection. There is truly something to be said for friendly, trustworthy, customer service and I can't say enough about Flow BMW. I will definitely be a lifelong customer. Thank you Nikki and the entire service staff for everything you did to treat us with such care.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service
by 03/07/2017on
I cannot praise Flow enough for the deligence and dedication the service dept displayed through a very elusive BMW problem. After three tries at another dealer Flow put in the time and effort to fix my issue. Outstanding experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 11/29/2016on
fast service and done right first that's what happen here
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A perfect 10 car buying experience!
by 11/09/2016on
I have no patience for the games that were played by my local BMW dealerships both owned by a famous racing family. I decided to contact Flow which is about 1.5 from South Charlotte. Wow! Start to finish every person I dealt with at this dealership (Tami - internet contact, Jim H.- GM, Jim B. - salesman, Louis - Genius and Stu - the money guy) was genuine, respectful and professional. I was able to take delivery of my car in under an hour because they were totally prepared for my appointment. The car was pristine and waiting for me inside the showroom. Finally, I also received a fair and transparent deal. So utterly refreshing....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replaced My HPFP in my 335i
by 08/27/2016on
Nikki was so wonderful, customer service at its best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flow bmw service
by 08/25/2016on
I was contacted via phone by flow bmw in Winston in which they told me that my 2001 330ci had a recall on the passenger side airbag and they had it in stock and needed me to drop off my car to have it replaced. They let me pick a date and time that best met my schedule. When I dropped it off I waited about 5 minutes in their drop off area before they had a gentleman pick me up and run me back to work. After about 3 hours they gave me a call and the same gentleman came to pick me up at work in a nice 535i and took me back to get my car. I had a nice talk with Ken starnes before they pulled my repaired and washed car around for me to leave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, non-pushy service
by 07/17/2016on
Having just started my search for a small SUV I was quite surprised to find the sales staff at Flow BMW was not pushy at all. I never felt pressured that I had to make a decision right then on anything they told me. They first let me look around at what was available without shadowing me every step and once made decision on what wanted to test drive they made it happen. Even offered to let me take the vehicle I was most interested in for the weekend to drive. That speaks mountains cause when take the short test drives on their route you don't always get the true feel of how the vehicle will handle on your own daily trips. Once I made the decision to purchase the sales team was great - working with me on a trade-in and with my credit union to 'make it happen'. Everything was done quickly so that I wasn't left sitting for long periods of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service experience
by 04/12/2016on
As always, an excellent service experience at Flow BMW. This service appt. was for minor maintenance items e.g. oil change, change spark plugs, etc. but Service Advisor Corey Potts (the best!) provided a loaner car so that I could complete several Sat. morning errands. The service was completed within the promised timeframe and finished off with a complimentary car wash. I have never failed to have a superior service experience at Flow BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments