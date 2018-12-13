Apple Tree Acura

Apple Tree Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
193 Underwood Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732
(877) 701-0917
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Apple Tree Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Very Happy with Sales Experience

by cazimmy on 12/13/2018

I had a great experience at Apple Tree Acura. I wasn't sure what vehicle I wanted so I came back to test drive a car several times. Tyler in Sales was great - no pressure with the right amount of follow up. Duane, the Sales Manager was very accommodating and we were able to work a deal that was right for us. I'm very happy with my purchase along with the friendliness and service that I received. Also, a quick shout out to the service department where they service our older Acura with the same customer service as if it was brand new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
6 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Very Happy with Sales Experience

by cazimmy on 12/13/2018

I had a great experience at Apple Tree Acura. I wasn't sure what vehicle I wanted so I came back to test drive a car several times. Tyler in Sales was great - no pressure with the right amount of follow up. Duane, the Sales Manager was very accommodating and we were able to work a deal that was right for us. I'm very happy with my purchase along with the friendliness and service that I received. Also, a quick shout out to the service department where they service our older Acura with the same customer service as if it was brand new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall Issues

by Annie1234 on 04/30/2018

We purchased an Acura TSX from AppleTree which began having oil consumption issues, which were common on this model. It had a recall notice which I brought in to the manager in October. I was told that they would have to monitor this situation, and that I would be required to bring it in monthly, photos of the odometer were not an option. In short, it loses 4.5 qts of oil per 5000 miles, making long road trips a little scary. I have brought this vehicle in to have it monitored, and have again been told that it needs more monitoring. We've been monitoring for 8 months. It needs repair. I have been a lifelong Acura owner, but this experience has made me a non-believer in the AppleTree dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Respect, Honesty, Professionalism

by Brownfamily on 06/10/2017

In this world today respect, honesty, and professionalism seems to be a thing of the pass. People have become too complacent in the true sense of faith and love. Listening to the customer needs and concerns is very important even when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. Edward Burt has went beyond that and then some to make sure we were getting the best service a salesman can ever display. So, to make a long story short, (RHP) Respect, Honesty, Professionalism is his character and as the words of MLK JR. "A man should be judged by the content of his character not by the color of their skin" and that applies to all men and women for our souls belongs to God and what we do here on earth determines the destiny of our souls. Thank you Eddie Burt for your R.H.P. and may God bless you with many more customers. And shoutout to "Honda and Acura Dealership for hiring Mr. Burt into the family. Because we are now a family of 2 Hondas and 1 Acura and we love &#10084;&#65039;them!!! #RespectHonestyProfessionalism

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service and parts. At Apple Tree the customer comes last.

by ScottTl on 02/15/2014

Background: I've owned 3 hondas and one Acura over the past 30 years. In the late 80's and 90's Apple Tree was known for lousy service and customer service. It was so bad I purchased 2 or 3 Hondas from other dealers. I switched to a German car for 9 years and then in 2012 purchased an Acura. I'm sorry to say the service and parts department at Apple Tree is still one of the worst I've dealt with. Service has been inadequate in dealing with simple problems. ( Trim by windshield recall). Parts little or no help. 1. Needed a replacement key for a factory rack. After 20 minutes of looking on line the parts manager told me he couldn't help me and gave me the national service number. I called and in 3 minutes had the part sent. 2. Went to the parts desk to buy some wiper inserts. Waited 10 minutes for anyone to acknowledge my existence. Told the parts manager would be " right back". While I waited 3 service employees sat and surfed on their phones. 5 minutes later the parts manager arrives and wait for it dent help me. Really?!? I walked out vowing NEVER to give any business to Apple Tree again. This Honda and Acura dealership has been and continues to be the worst dealer in the southeast. They treat their customers like trash. Buy your Honda or Acura anywhere but here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

premium sales experience

by garrett10 on 12/24/2012

Sales people were knowledgeable and patient .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Acura Service

by georgiagirl147 on 04/20/2009

I didn't buy my TL from Apple Tree, but not only were they exceptionally friendly, but they were courteous and fast as well. Normally, I would expect that not buying a car from a dealership would make them a little more hesitant to get to your needs quickly....not so with Apple Tree. Even though my service was minor, and still covered under warrantee...they were more than willing to help. I would HIGHLY recommend Apple Tree Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
57 cars in stock
56 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Acura MDX
Acura MDX
25 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Acura TLX
Acura TLX
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Welcome to Apple Tree Acura, your certified Acura dealership in Fletcher, NC. Since opening our doors, we have been able to consistently offer our customers a more accessible way of enjoying premium luxury, exciting performance, and impeccable dependability. That’s because of the outstanding quality of the new Acura lineup, as well as our carefully maintained inventory of quality pre-owned vehicles.

When you shop for a new or pre-owned vehicle at Apple Tree Acura, you’ll always have one of our expert team members standing by reading to help you out. Whether that means helping you choose between the Acura RDX, Acura TLX, and Acura MDX, or securing competitive financing rates, you can be sure we always put your best interests first.

Our experienced team at Apple Tree Acura is ready to serve all your automotive needs at 193 Underwood Road in Fletcher, NC. We’re open Monday through Saturday.

what sets us apart
Apple Tree Advantage: 10 year/1 million mile limited warranty
Apple Tree Adavantage: 1st year of maintenance (3 oil changes, 1 tire rotation)
Apple Tree Advantage: Lifetime NC State Inspections
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes