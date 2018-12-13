service Rating

Background: I've owned 3 hondas and one Acura over the past 30 years. In the late 80's and 90's Apple Tree was known for lousy service and customer service. It was so bad I purchased 2 or 3 Hondas from other dealers. I switched to a German car for 9 years and then in 2012 purchased an Acura. I'm sorry to say the service and parts department at Apple Tree is still one of the worst I've dealt with. Service has been inadequate in dealing with simple problems. ( Trim by windshield recall). Parts little or no help. 1. Needed a replacement key for a factory rack. After 20 minutes of looking on line the parts manager told me he couldn't help me and gave me the national service number. I called and in 3 minutes had the part sent. 2. Went to the parts desk to buy some wiper inserts. Waited 10 minutes for anyone to acknowledge my existence. Told the parts manager would be " right back". While I waited 3 service employees sat and surfed on their phones. 5 minutes later the parts manager arrives and wait for it dent help me. Really?!? I walked out vowing NEVER to give any business to Apple Tree again. This Honda and Acura dealership has been and continues to be the worst dealer in the southeast. They treat their customers like trash. Buy your Honda or Acura anywhere but here. Read more