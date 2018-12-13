Customer Reviews of Apple Tree Acura
Very Happy with Sales Experience
by 12/13/2018on
I had a great experience at Apple Tree Acura. I wasn't sure what vehicle I wanted so I came back to test drive a car several times. Tyler in Sales was great - no pressure with the right amount of follow up. Duane, the Sales Manager was very accommodating and we were able to work a deal that was right for us. I'm very happy with my purchase along with the friendliness and service that I received. Also, a quick shout out to the service department where they service our older Acura with the same customer service as if it was brand new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Respect, Honesty, Professionalism
by 06/10/2017on
In this world today respect, honesty, and professionalism seems to be a thing of the pass. People have become too complacent in the true sense of faith and love. Listening to the customer needs and concerns is very important even when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. Edward Burt has went beyond that and then some to make sure we were getting the best service a salesman can ever display. So, to make a long story short, (RHP) Respect, Honesty, Professionalism is his character and as the words of MLK JR. "A man should be judged by the content of his character not by the color of their skin" and that applies to all men and women for our souls belongs to God and what we do here on earth determines the destiny of our souls. Thank you Eddie Burt for your R.H.P. and may God bless you with many more customers. And shoutout to "Honda and Acura Dealership for hiring Mr. Burt into the family. Because we are now a family of 2 Hondas and 1 Acura and we love ❤️them!!! #RespectHonestyProfessionalism
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
premium sales experience
by 12/24/2012on
Sales people were knowledgeable and patient .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
