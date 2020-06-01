Excellent service! I drove 2.5 hours just to see them.
This was the best car buying experience I've had. I was shopping for a new 2020 Honda Civic Touring in a specific color red. I looked online for the dealerships that had the car I wanted and this was one of them. However, I lived 2.5 hours away from this dealership so I called to get some info. I started working with Tanisha and she was AMAZING! I went in to 3 Honda dealerships and called around to 4 others and Tanisha at Honda of Concord was the only one willing to work with me over the phone. She was even willing to text me when I couldn't talk because I was at work. I truly appreciated her efforts is working with me remotely. Every other dealership wanted me to drive 2 hours just to get estimations on the numbers. Tanisha was able to get me to the price I wanted with a few extras! Once we settled on a price, I was able to drive the 2.5 hours and have the deal ready to go. Unfortunately, Tanisha was under the weather so once I got there I finished the deal with Chris Lee. He was also really great. The numbers were exactly what I agreed upon with no shadiness. He was very nice and honest. My largest appreciation was that he treated me with respect. Being a young woman, many other salespeople at other dealerships did not treat me with respect and listen to what I wanted. Chris knew when I was coming and had everything ready for me when I got there. He had my car parked right out front and took me to see it before filling out the paperwork. I then finished up the deal with the manager Joy Spencer. She was also very nice and helpful. She explained everything I was signing so I understood it and answered all my questions. This is my 4th car and my 2nd new car and overall this was the best experience I have had. I would recommend this team to anybody looking for great service and a great deal.
Awesome Service and Team work at this dealership
Buying a new car is always stressful, or shall I say has been known to be. However, working with the team at Honda of Concord, specifically Perry, this experience was very pleasant. I highly recommend this team. I have also utilized their service team who are also helpful and professional. This dealership is truly a wonderful exception to the car buying process. And that's a good thing!
Happy Customer
Buying your first car is very emotional. I am thankful to have had the support of Robin Owens throughout my whole process. She was very patient, informative, and never pushy. She knew all the answers to my questions before I asked. I couldn't imagine my first car purchase to go any smoother. Very Very Happy Customer who left with a 2016 Honda Accord.
Very Helpful Sales Rep
I bought a CRV Ex last weekend and I am satisfied with the assistance given to me by Jim Doyle. He is very helpful.
Honda
Our experience was really great. The staff at Concord Honda was wonderful and thorough. Our sales person, Joy Spencer made the experience enjoyable and painless. She was always there to answer our questions and concerns. Joy did a great job keeping us informed and up to date on the status of our car's arrival. Thanks Joy!!
New Civic
First time buyer at Hendrick of Concord. Bought a new 2016 Civic on Feb 6 from salesguy Kevin Barnhardt. No high pressure. Patient with me as I had lots of questions and things to consider. Buying process with Brian Emmerich was great and he helped me get into the car I wanted at the payment I needed.
First Timer! Very Pleased
First car that I have ever bought new and it was a terrific experience. They were super helpful, available, and even delivered the car to me several hundred miles away. I'd highly recommend.
Top Notch Car Buying Experience
We came to them with a specific car in mind and Joy met us outside to begin our process. She was through, no pressure, and very helpful. Never at any point did we feel like we were caught up in a sales game. Joy was outstanding the whole process from trading our previous vehicle to having our new one detailed. While we won't need a new car for a while we would defiantly come back to Joy and the whole team at Honda of Concord.
First New Car Purchase - Great Price and Experience
I purchased a 2016 Honda Accord Sport from this dealership and worked with Garrett Benton (sales) and Lester Leader (finance). The sales experience with Garrett was exceptional, he made buying a new car simple and he accommodated me through the whole process. Lester was also a pleasure to work with, very thorough during the finance piece and personable. Would highly recommend this dealership to anyone!
New car purchase
I've purchased 2 vehicles from this dealer in the last 8 months and both experiences were excellent. The service department staff is great as well. Kevin Barnhardt was my new car salesman for both cars and was great!
Fantastic service!
I went to Honda of Concord the day after Christmas looking to buy a used CRV. I researched the inventory for a couple days and I had a few vehicles in mind when I went in. My sales associate was Gerard Apadula, he was great in every way. Gerard answered all my questions and was very friendly and helpful. After test driving a 2011 CRV EX-L I decided it was the one for me. I never felt pressured by Gerard and the buying process was smooth and easy. When all the paperwork was complete, Gerard went to get all the keys for the vehicle to hand off to me. One of the keys had a dead battery and wouldn't trigger the remote auto locks. Gerard went with me to the back service area and paid $5 out of his own pocket to replace the key battery, talk about going above and beyond expectations! I can't recommend Gerard enough, he was fantastic and I love my CRV, it runs perfectly. 5 Stars all the way :) Thanks Honda of Concord!
phillip at hendricks honda
I had a very good experience with my car buying experience. My sales person Phillip at Hendricks Honda Concord NC was the best. Infact everyone at the dealership were fantastic. I would recommend that if your looking for a new or used car go see Phillip at Hendrick Honda Concord NC. Paul Tobin
Tennione
The customer service was excellent. Perry and the rest of the team made sure we were taken care of.
Exceptional Help
I recently purchased a 2016 Honda Civic EX from Chris Cook. He was more than helpful every step of the way. Never once did I feel pressure to buy a car that I didn't love. He has a huge knowledge of the cars on the lot. All of the staff were crazy nice and wanted to help in any way they could. I live over an hour away and would travel back to Honda of Concord anytime to do this process all over again. Thanks to everyone at Honda for being so pleasant to work with.
Exceeded my expectations
I can't speak highly enough about the wonderful experience I had at Honda of Concord. Robin, Phillip and Phil the fiance guy were all amazing. They helped me find exactly what I was looking for, gave me a fair price and a very competitive rate. From start to finish they were professional yet fun to work with. I was in and out in less then 3 hours, made it to the bus stop in time to pick up the kids and the best part was they brought the car to my house after in was detailed. Talk about going the extra mile - literally! I have pics of Robin, in our driveway, going over all the cool technology the car has and more importantly the safety features with our daughter who couldn't wait to jump in the drivers seat. It wasn't just about making a sale.... and that meant the world to me.
Honda of Concord NC
We just purchased a 2015 Honda CRV EX from Tom Teiro at Honda of Concord in Concord, NC. My wife and I had a great experience with Tom. He is knowledgeable, experienced, and friendly. Buying a car is not always a pleasant experience, but Tom made it as good as possible.
Others should take notes
by 11/06/2015on
We just purchased our 2nd car from here and once again Honda of Concord exceeded our expectations . Working with the sales team from Chris , Brandon , and Mike was a pleasure as was the final steps with the business manager Chris. This place gets you in and out fast and other dealers can't match their prices or the customer service you receive!!!!
Terrible Warranty and Bad Experience
by 10/27/2015on
Hendrick Dealerships has a terrible Honda Certified warranty! There is a required $100 deductible for warranties service, which is implemented by the dealer, not by Honda. Other Honda dealerships have No deductible for their warranties. In addition, Hendrick defaults the warranty to this deductible option instead of selecting the $0 deductible warranty work of the work is done at Honda of Concord. I will never buy a car from Hendrick again. I felt like he was trying to cheat me out of money when he tried to charge me over $500 more for the warranty that I recently purchased for my other certified Honda. The whole process was very negative in my mind and I would suggest you seriously prepare yourself to scrutinize every number if you decide to purchase from any Hendrick dealership. A manager agreed to a deal the night before I purchased the car andirons was agreed that I would return the next day. Upon my return, the manager on duty made me fight tooth and nail to get the agreed upon deal from less than 24 hours before. They'll try to cheat you and take as much money from you as they can. Wouldn't advise visiting any Hendrick location.
2016 Honda Pilot
by 10/10/2015on
My wife and I did the deal on a 2016 Pilot this week. TimBo Black was our service rep and he was friendly, courteous, respectful, and not pushy. He is very knowledgeable on all the cars features and operation. If you want to get all the information - TimBo is your man.
2016 Honda Vehicle Purchase
by 09/07/2015on
I had a very pleasant experience purchasing a 2016 Honda Accord from Honda of Concord. TimBo Black was the sales representative who helped me. He was not pushy but very informative. He explained the slight difference between the 2015 and 2016 models. I am very satisfied with my purchase, and I would recommend Honda of Concord and TimBo Black.
A Pleasant Experience!
by 08/31/2015on
I was looking for a good deal on a 2015 Odyssey EX-L with navigation. I usually purchase my new vehicles at the end of September, but with the special financing offer from Honda I thought I would see what was available. I didn't 'need' to buy a car as my 2006 Grand Caravan had no mechanical issues. But with 103,000 miles and the fact that my wife and I need a reliable vehicle for travelling I thought it might be a good time to purchase a new minivan. I used the Edmunds website to find what was available and received quotes from several different dealers. I was already planning on going to Honda of concord first because we purchased my wife's CRV there in 2008 and I remembered it was a pleasant experience. We sat down with sales representative Phillip Simmons and sales manager Joy (forgot last name) and found that there were no EX-L's on the lot that included navigation. They did have a few Touring models, but I thought they were out of my price range. I asked to look at the Touring models they had available, and found one I liked. I never thought we could get the price down to my budget, but after a little haggling the price was around 12% more than the EX-L model quote I received from other dealers. I am now the proud owner of a new 2015 Odyssey Touring minivan. Joy (the sales manager) and Phillip made the entire process a pleasant experience from start to finish. I also opted to purchase the Platinum Protection Plan that covers the multitude of electronics on the vehicle for $25 more per payment. If you are going to purchase a new Honda I recommend going to the largest dealer in the area first, Honda of Concord. You won't need to go anywhere else.
