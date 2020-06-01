sales Rating

This was the best car buying experience I've had. I was shopping for a new 2020 Honda Civic Touring in a specific color red. I looked online for the dealerships that had the car I wanted and this was one of them. However, I lived 2.5 hours away from this dealership so I called to get some info. I started working with Tanisha and she was AMAZING! I went in to 3 Honda dealerships and called around to 4 others and Tanisha at Honda of Concord was the only one willing to work with me over the phone. She was even willing to text me when I couldn't talk because I was at work. I truly appreciated her efforts is working with me remotely. Every other dealership wanted me to drive 2 hours just to get estimations on the numbers. Tanisha was able to get me to the price I wanted with a few extras! Once we settled on a price, I was able to drive the 2.5 hours and have the deal ready to go. Unfortunately, Tanisha was under the weather so once I got there I finished the deal with Chris Lee. He was also really great. The numbers were exactly what I agreed upon with no shadiness. He was very nice and honest. My largest appreciation was that he treated me with respect. Being a young woman, many other salespeople at other dealerships did not treat me with respect and listen to what I wanted. Chris knew when I was coming and had everything ready for me when I got there. He had my car parked right out front and took me to see it before filling out the paperwork. I then finished up the deal with the manager Joy Spencer. She was also very nice and helpful. She explained everything I was signing so I understood it and answered all my questions. This is my 4th car and my 2nd new car and overall this was the best experience I have had. I would recommend this team to anybody looking for great service and a great deal. Read more