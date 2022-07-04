Honda of Concord
Customer Reviews of Honda of Concord
Great sales people
by 04/07/2022on
Christopher Ijames & Robin Owens definitely took care of me today. The hospitality was AMAZING! I was informed of everything that what going on & what to expect. No stone was left unturned. They both made my purchase swift & easy. I’m proud to be apart of the Honda family! They rock!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales people
by 04/07/2022on
Christopher Ijames & Robin Owens definitely took care of me today. The hospitality was AMAZING! I was informed of everything that what going on & what to expect. No stone was left unturned. They both made my purchase swift & easy. I’m proud to be apart of the Honda family! They rock!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/02/2022on
We bought a used silverado 2500 and mr. Boomer made our experience very smooth and as quick as possible. He was very nice and fun to hang out with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nick and Pete salesmen
by 02/24/2022on
Absolutely amazing 🤩 check these guys out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Accord Sale
by 02/19/2022on
Damion Boomer and Chris Ijames ALWAYS take great care of my family at Honda of Concord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car sale
by 02/18/2022on
Damion was a absolutely amazing, very knowledgeable, and mindful of my time when purchasing my new car. Damion walked through different payment and financing options. Damion definitely did not overwhelm with me the car sales pitch but instead made the conversation easy as if talking with a friend while still being very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nick did it again
by 12/06/2021on
Nick Caldwell at Honda of Concord AGAIN sold my family another nice Honda with an affordable price tag. Going through this odd time purchasing any car is such a struggle BUT Nick has made it so easy for me to purchase one - stay in touch via email and text/phone to make sure we get the car we want. Greatly appreciate his professional customer service as always! Forever a faithful Honda customer as long as Nick works there! Will recommend to family and friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service center.
by 10/30/2021on
Joe Pelham was great and answered all question.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car purchase
by 10/06/2021on
Worked with Seeran Kirpal to buy a used Honda. Mr Kirpaul was helpful and efficient. Would highly recommend him if you are in the market for a car. He is respectful of time constraints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Need some wheels? See Katie for the best deals!
by 07/07/2021on
Katie was an amazing representative. With minor challenges presented, Katie along with Austin were able to get me into what I wanted, when I wanted. If you need a car, visit Katie at Honda of Concord. She will make sure to get you in what you need!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Chris Cook is amazing
by 07/05/2021on
Chris Cook hooked me up with the 2022 Honda Civic when I thought I wouldn’t get approved. Amazing team at Hendricks Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jonathan Deaton
by 06/15/2021on
Seeram Kirpaul has helped us for the last 3 years during the purchase process for the cars we have bought and has exceeded our expectations every single time. From follow ups to getting us the best deals it’s a comfort knowing you are dealing with someone who works hard for you. I will always come back to Seeram for my purchases because I know he will take Great Care of me! It’s hard to find good trustworthy customer service nowadays and he has it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Renewed Lease
by 04/30/2021on
My lease was up and I headed into Honda of Concord. Chris Ross was awesome and made sure I was comfortable with my decisions! Definitely recommend him to help you out for your next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service! I drove 2.5 hours just to see them.
by 01/06/2020on
This was the best car buying experience I've had. I was shopping for a new 2020 Honda Civic Touring in a specific color red. I looked online for the dealerships that had the car I wanted and this was one of them. However, I lived 2.5 hours away from this dealership so I called to get some info. I started working with Tanisha and she was AMAZING! I went in to 3 Honda dealerships and called around to 4 others and Tanisha at Honda of Concord was the only one willing to work with me over the phone. She was even willing to text me when I couldn't talk because I was at work. I truly appreciated her efforts is working with me remotely. Every other dealership wanted me to drive 2 hours just to get estimations on the numbers. Tanisha was able to get me to the price I wanted with a few extras! Once we settled on a price, I was able to drive the 2.5 hours and have the deal ready to go. Unfortunately, Tanisha was under the weather so once I got there I finished the deal with Chris Lee. He was also really great. The numbers were exactly what I agreed upon with no shadiness. He was very nice and honest. My largest appreciation was that he treated me with respect. Being a young woman, many other salespeople at other dealerships did not treat me with respect and listen to what I wanted. Chris knew when I was coming and had everything ready for me when I got there. He had my car parked right out front and took me to see it before filling out the paperwork. I then finished up the deal with the manager Joy Spencer. She was also very nice and helpful. She explained everything I was signing so I understood it and answered all my questions. This is my 4th car and my 2nd new car and overall this was the best experience I have had. I would recommend this team to anybody looking for great service and a great deal.
Awesome Service and Team work at this dealership
by 03/18/2016on
Buying a new car is always stressful, or shall I say has been known to be. However, working with the team at Honda of Concord, specifically Perry, this experience was very pleasant. I highly recommend this team. I have also utilized their service team who are also helpful and professional. This dealership is truly a wonderful exception to the car buying process. And that's a good thing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 03/06/2016on
Buying your first car is very emotional. I am thankful to have had the support of Robin Owens throughout my whole process. She was very patient, informative, and never pushy. She knew all the answers to my questions before I asked. I couldn't imagine my first car purchase to go any smoother. Very Very Happy Customer who left with a 2016 Honda Accord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Helpful Sales Rep
by 03/03/2016on
I bought a CRV Ex last weekend and I am satisfied with the assistance given to me by Jim Doyle. He is very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda
by 03/02/2016on
Our experience was really great. The staff at Concord Honda was wonderful and thorough. Our sales person, Joy Spencer made the experience enjoyable and painless. She was always there to answer our questions and concerns. Joy did a great job keeping us informed and up to date on the status of our car's arrival. Thanks Joy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Civic
by 02/16/2016on
First time buyer at Hendrick of Concord. Bought a new 2016 Civic on Feb 6 from salesguy Kevin Barnhardt. No high pressure. Patient with me as I had lots of questions and things to consider. Buying process with Brian Emmerich was great and he helped me get into the car I wanted at the payment I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First Timer! Very Pleased
by 02/11/2016on
First car that I have ever bought new and it was a terrific experience. They were super helpful, available, and even delivered the car to me several hundred miles away. I'd highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top Notch Car Buying Experience
by 02/08/2016on
We came to them with a specific car in mind and Joy met us outside to begin our process. She was through, no pressure, and very helpful. Never at any point did we feel like we were caught up in a sales game. Joy was outstanding the whole process from trading our previous vehicle to having our new one detailed. While we won't need a new car for a while we would defiantly come back to Joy and the whole team at Honda of Concord.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First New Car Purchase - Great Price and Experience
by 02/01/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Honda Accord Sport from this dealership and worked with Garrett Benton (sales) and Lester Leader (finance). The sales experience with Garrett was exceptional, he made buying a new car simple and he accommodated me through the whole process. Lester was also a pleasure to work with, very thorough during the finance piece and personable. Would highly recommend this dealership to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments