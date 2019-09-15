Blessing
09/15/2019
After going to so many different dealers and feeling hopeless, I was ready to just purchase a used car off the street. A horrible 1st time buyer experience I was having until I met Carlos and it was nothing but smiles and hugs from there. So grateful and Shun also made sure I knew my car inside and out and told me if I needed to know or understand more on the car to call her. I could tell she knows her cars. Go buy from them! They deserve to be #1
BEWARE!!!
02/29/2020
Very Shady. I went to the dealership and my salesman Manny told me they would take back my leased Buick and cover the fees for turning it in. After the deal was done, they took the car and 3 weeks later I got a bill in the mail for $1350.87 termination fees. I went back to Acura and they refused to cover them. They said it was never part of the deal. Also, the finance manager was trying to sell me a service package to add to my monthly payments. When I declined, he said I should because I HAVE to have my car serviced at the dealer. This is illegal. You never have to have the car serviced at the dealer. I have bought and leased many cars in my life and this is by far the most deceptive dealer I ever visited. Don’t say you weren’t warned!!!!!!
09/15/2019
2017 Acura MDX
03/19/2019
I appreciate 5 star service from the entire team at Paragon Acura! From the first email with Ariel, absolutely the best personable service from Francisco and the finance department to Kiara's walkthrough of the final papers and the features of the car .. everything was great!!! We traveled some distance to the dealership (great deal!) and they made sure that we were satisfied with everything and as quickly on the road as possible even though the dealership was very busy on Saturday. Thank you! We will be back!
My New ILX 2019
03/04/2019
I went to Paragon Acura to purchase an RDX aSpec 2019 models, but what you want is not always what it seems. I met Carlos Rodriguez the first day, he took me out to do a drive test of the vehicle. i was not only impress with his knowledge but most importantly i was more impress because he was able to be more personable. Great attitude and professionalism. To make long story short i wasn't able to get the RDX 2019 but in all Carlos recommended if i was able to compromise to something smaller like the ILX 2019. At that point i was okay with the option, i remembered it took awhile before a decision was made. Carlos was there with me the whole time and keeping a positive spririt through it all. Finally i was approved and drove off with my New ILX 2019. I would recommend to anyone who love the Acura brand and stop by to see Carlos. Carlos has surpassed my expectations, willing to go the extra mile to make sure i was satisfied with the results. Thank you Carlos for being a true CHAMP!!! After getting approved for the ILX 2019, I met Shun Rodriguez as well whom went over the technology aspect of the car with me. Shun was very professional and knowledgeable. I was very satisfied to say the least. Shun made sure i had every details and information in regards to the car. thank you Shun for everything. I had an awesome Experience. You and Carlos both ROCK!!!!
03/04/2019
Paragon rocks
02/04/2019
Paragon acura quite simply is the best experience i have ever had buying a vehicle.Alexander maldana made our entire time there comfortable and he made sure we got what we wanted .He treated us with respect and was very patient . Because of the people and service there i will never buy any vehicle but acura and i will always go there.
Lack of ownership with vehicle issues
01/03/2019
Just purchased a 2018 certified MDX online and requested clarification upfront if the vehicle had been smoked. The sales representative informed me the vehicle had not been smoked. Carfax showed the vehicle was in Paragon's possession as a manager or loaner vehicle, so Paragon was well aware if the vehicle had been smoked in. I arrived day of purchase and the vehicle looked good and no smell of smoke. On day two the vehicle started to have a strong odor of smoke which I communicated to Paragon and to this day, I have not received an acceptable resolution. Paragon also did not perform the 180 point certification well as there were two USB ports that were not operational and there was a loud driver side door rattle. I had to spend additional time with the local Acura dealership to address the concerns. Don't expect Paragon to be a reputable dealership if you purchase a vehicle there. I provided Paragon every opportunity to address the situation and the lack of ownership is deplorable.
Purchase of a Acura MDX that never happened
10/23/2017
I am not based in New York but after a back and forth e-mail exchange with several folks at Paragon Acura, I negotiated a purchase price with Peter Pazmino and was ready to proceed with the sale. Peter called me at 9:00 pm when the dealership is closing and had me fill out all the paperwork for financing with my drivers license and e-mail back to him. This was 2 weeks ago and I have not even received a follow-up e-mail or call from him. I even arranged transportation to have the vehicle shipped to me. Supposedly this dealerships motto is "we treat our customers like family" - I would hate to see how they treat their friends. I have owned both the 1st and 2nd generation Acura MDX and this would have been my third. The vehicle is still listed on their website and since then has dropped in price as well. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone both in-state or out-of-state.
No Response
08/24/2017
Sent email to a sales manager making an offer on a specific used car....never received the courtesy of a response to my email....phone calls not returned ...terrible service
Amazing service advisors
05/01/2017
Great service advisors ! Friendly and very educated people here. Felt like at home when I walked through the door and they were always in contact with me
Excellent Service
04/30/2017
Very professional and everything was delivered as promised. Details of the service performed were explained to me and I was notified of the status while waiting.
paragon
04/30/2017
service advisor was very good and have the car on time, I am very please with the service and will recommend them.
Acura Service
04/28/2017
I always find that the service at Paragon Acura is friendly and welcoming. Alex was very accommodating and kept me up to date on any changes with my vehicle.
Cool Dude With Good Mood
04/28/2017
Professional and efficient representative. He was attentive and detail oriented. Professionally groomed and neat appearance. His estimate was very accurate and he did not pressure me to do any extra work which is common with other shops.
My experience at acura
04/28/2017
The customer service was amazing. I loved how Stephanie Fernandez turned my problem into a solution in a matter of seconds.
TLX Lease
04/26/2017
I've been a customer of Acura for about 25 plus years... This somewhere around my 7 or 8th Acura... This is my second time with Paragon and Thomas NG has been my car salesman for a second time. He is very knowledgeable, professional but friendly. It is a pleasure to deal with him... If I know someone who is looking for a Acura I would send them right to Thomas. I would also like to make not that Sidney Nicolas was also very nice..
Great car
04/26/2017
Professional friendly and very knowledgeable. Felt good about the dealer and salesman. Great atmosphere and very good vibe from the whole staff.
2012 MDX
04/22/2017
Ms.Jasmine Fernandez really made me feel at home.From the time of arrival I was treated as if I've been going there for years.
Great dealer, and great service
04/21/2017
Great service Jeanette was very helpful and explained the service in detail. I mentioned I will return to have other issues in my vehicle repaired
Oil change, maintenance & inspection
04/20/2017
Professional customer service with a friendly environment. Superb attention to your vehicle requirements. The service agents demonstrate customers satisfaction through the entire process.
MDX
04/17/2017
Polite, professional, discussed with me in a manner that I could understand, friendly. I felt I was well taken care of and. Ore importantly so was my car.
