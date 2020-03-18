Love my Ram!
by 03/18/2020on
Professional service and willing to work with the customer.
Great Service
by 03/28/2020on
Very professional and safe environment
Got More Grey Hairs Dealing With This Business
by 09/22/2018on
Wish I could have given them a ZERO stars. Do yourself a favor, read all these reviews and heed them.....go ANYWHERE else. Waited for an appointment for 5 WEEKS. Check engine light was on and it needed a recall done. Had a 7:00 am appt....car wasn't seen until 12:30 and that was after I had to call numerous times and try and get the tech on the phone. My call was disconnected THREE times. When I called a fourth time and said I wanted to speak to a manager, miraculously the tech (whose name was Matt Raiten and was the rudest person I have ever dealt with) got on the phone and said my car was JUST being looked at (5 1/2 hours later). He stated it was a holiday weekend and that they were short staffed because everyone called in sick, as if that was my problem. This scenario happened EVERY TIME I brought my car back. The recall was done and all they did was reset the check engine light. It came on again, literally as I drove .02 miles. To make a long story short, I had to go back SEVEN times until my issue was resolved. The only reason I had to go back there was because it was under an extended warranty and I would have had to pay another deductible if I brought it elsewhere. I had to deal with Charlie, in parts, a few times. He was as inept as everyone else here. Called him numerous times, he said he would have to "check" to see where the part was and never got back to me, any of those times. I always had to call him back and was told twice by him that "he was too busy to check". This went on for 8 days. On the 6th visit, they dented my bumper. They instructed me to bring my car to a body shop where it would be fixed. Robert Neuenschwander, the service manager, informed me that someone from the body shop saw the bumper and said it could be "heated" out. I TOOK OFF WORK, brought my car, as instructed by Robert, to the shop. They were closed. A worker that happened to be there (waiting for a tow truck to drop off a car) said that the bumper was not fixable. I needed a whole new bumper. [non-permissible content removed] really????? Had to bring it back to the dealership for a new bumper. After speaking with Bryan Suruj, another service manger regarding this, I asked his supervisors name, he said "he did not know it". WHAT???. Every single person I dealt with here was more INCOMPETENT than the next..... Save yourself a lot of time and aggravation.....go elsewhere
Great buying experience
by 12/21/2016on
Sean Steven's was great and did a great job working with in my budget and made it a very pleasant experience
Awesome
by 12/20/2016on
Promptness and honest they valued my time and Jeanine was great. Will definitely recommend them. Great experience overall I will be coming back
Service
by 12/19/2016on
Jessica at service is a pleasure to deal with. My service appointment went very smooth and problem free. I will definitely request her the next time I come in.
Great Service
by 12/14/2016on
Matt was very helpful and patient. Service report was throrough. Island Jeep is a wonderful service provider. I will use them in the future.
Good Experience
by 12/12/2016on
Salesman was friendly and courteous. Sales staff and finance person were accommodating working with me to meet my requirements. Though some issues overall a very good experience as I wound up purchasing the vehicle.
Terrific Service Highly Recommended
by 11/30/2016on
Greeted when I entered the service area Was told about the progress of my car Very professional and courteous My car was ready within the time frame they quoted me
Change radio
by 11/26/2016on
Quick service and little wait time. Took care of me soon as I Got there and started working on my car.
Highly Recommend!
by 11/23/2016on
My salesman, Joe Smith, was friendly,, knowledgeable, professional, and honest. My new car was ready for pickup when I arrived, and John, the financial person , was fair and competent and well-prepared.
Thank You
by 11/03/2016on
Sean Sajecki would not rest until he got me what I was looking for. He was extremely passionate about the Jeep products. It was quite busy the day I came in, Sean appeared to be more like a Manger than a sales consultant with his multi tasking skills. I was very pleased with the entire transaction.
Dodge durango
by 10/31/2016on
Sean was extremely helpful. He knew what we wanted and didn't try to force us into anything we weren't comfortable with.
Good place to do business with
by 10/05/2016on
Everyone was as helpful as could be. The staff did everything to make the best deal they could. Ryan in particular and Carl were great!
Island jeep
by 09/13/2016on
These people are very Friendly and cooperative . I had few problems with my jeep Cherokee and they helped me to solve all. Even I didn't have to stay that long.. Good management..
Oil change, leak on roof
by 09/10/2016on
Fast, easy, well taking care of.. Very pleased with how everything was handled, can't wait till next time lol just kidding but really
Dodge Nitro Repair
by 09/01/2016on
Matthew is great to deal with. He has advised of all steps Dodge was taking on the car. Matthew has great customer service. Will bring my Nitro back when service is needed.
fantastic service
by 08/31/2016on
This is our forth purchase in six years with Sean Sajecki .He always gives us excellent service .the whole staff is fantastic and we will continue and tell others to come here.
Buying a Vehicle
by 08/31/2016on
Everyone in the building, especially my dealer, Lorenzo, were very friendly. They made me feel comfortable. They offered me plenty of water to drink and one person even offered to get me something to eat.
Great Job Anthony at Island Jeep
by 08/19/2016on
Anthony and Sean were very attentive to my needs. They were honset and realistic about price amd options. They really worked to get me out of my old lease and into a safe, comfortable and convenient car for me and my family.
Good job
by 08/18/2016on
The rep Jessica was very helpful and knew I had to have my car back by the end of the day. She was very reassuring and kept her promise. Also gave me info on how to get reimbursed for a recall I had taken care of privately since Chrysler was unable to complete got me.
