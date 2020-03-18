service Rating

Wish I could have given them a ZERO stars. Do yourself a favor, read all these reviews and heed them.....go ANYWHERE else. Waited for an appointment for 5 WEEKS. Check engine light was on and it needed a recall done. Had a 7:00 am appt....car wasn't seen until 12:30 and that was after I had to call numerous times and try and get the tech on the phone. My call was disconnected THREE times. When I called a fourth time and said I wanted to speak to a manager, miraculously the tech (whose name was Matt Raiten and was the rudest person I have ever dealt with) got on the phone and said my car was JUST being looked at (5 1/2 hours later). He stated it was a holiday weekend and that they were short staffed because everyone called in sick, as if that was my problem. This scenario happened EVERY TIME I brought my car back. The recall was done and all they did was reset the check engine light. It came on again, literally as I drove .02 miles. To make a long story short, I had to go back SEVEN times until my issue was resolved. The only reason I had to go back there was because it was under an extended warranty and I would have had to pay another deductible if I brought it elsewhere. I had to deal with Charlie, in parts, a few times. He was as inept as everyone else here. Called him numerous times, he said he would have to "check" to see where the part was and never got back to me, any of those times. I always had to call him back and was told twice by him that "he was too busy to check". This went on for 8 days. On the 6th visit, they dented my bumper. They instructed me to bring my car to a body shop where it would be fixed. Robert Neuenschwander, the service manager, informed me that someone from the body shop saw the bumper and said it could be "heated" out. I TOOK OFF WORK, brought my car, as instructed by Robert, to the shop. They were closed. A worker that happened to be there (waiting for a tow truck to drop off a car) said that the bumper was not fixable. I needed a whole new bumper. [non-permissible content removed] really????? Had to bring it back to the dealership for a new bumper. After speaking with Bryan Suruj, another service manger regarding this, I asked his supervisors name, he said "he did not know it". WHAT???. Every single person I dealt with here was more INCOMPETENT than the next..... Save yourself a lot of time and aggravation.....go elsewhere Read more