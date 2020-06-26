Ralph Honda

3939 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ralph Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (0)
sales Rating

Highly recommend

by JoeBates on 06/26/2020

Great experience Steve was very helpful as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

37 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Trustworthy and competent

by Ggkrueger on 05/20/2020

During this pandemic it's been difficult for all of us and a general sense of alienation from one another has occurred. However the staff at Ralph Honda were as friendly and competent as ever. Their service after the sale makes me happy that I chose to buy a car from them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Clarity Transmission warning

by TomMyers on 04/12/2020

Took this in and deal was able to quickly diagnose the issue as being some food had slipped into the push button, they were able to blow the food out and all was well. They said no charge this time, but if it happens again there would be a service charge. They were fast and polite. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!!!!

by Colleen on 04/09/2020

Great service everyone is professional, polite and super friendly!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ralph Honda Routine Service

by Danno E. on 12/19/2019

Just had my 2017 Honda CRV serviced. Oil Change & Filter with multi point inspection. I was a hour early, however they still began servicing my vehicle, shortly after my arrival. I drive over 45miles, to have Ralph Honda service my Honda, by passing a Honda Dealer 15 miles closer to me. Fair pricing, friendly staff and Quality Work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at Ralph Honda

by Kim Cleere on 12/11/2019

They were very accommodating and provided a prompt shuttle to and from work. The services were exactly what I expected and all expectations were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ralph Honda service

by AGirangays on 11/19/2019

The service team from beginning to end were very efficient and professional. They did what I needed done and at an adorable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always friendly and excellent service!

by Gail Z D on 10/26/2019

Steve Pecora has taken care of the service of all my Hondas since buying my first one in 2004.. I have trust in him to be honest with me about what is needed when I have my car serviced..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Very good Honda servicing.

by Terrydactyl on 07/25/2019

Check -in rep was very helpful in determining maintenance required (low mileage for age of car). Service was completed in a reasonable time to complete satisfaction at fair cost. Car was washed before pick-up; nice courtesy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tire Issues

by Erin Spall on 06/26/2019

Had a nail in my tire on a Saturday morning. They made sure my car was taken care of that day. The people at the dealership are always so nice and go out of their way to help you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great people and prices

by Welkley on 06/06/2019

Leasing a car from Ralph Honda was a very easy and painless experience. The people were extra helpful and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fuel Evaporator Engine Check

by PaultheMech on 05/31/2019

Had fuel evaporator engine check light turn on. Originally thought it was the gas cap so I got a new one. Found out that it was the fuel pump that was failing and was less than 1 year since purchase. The service manager gave us credit for the less than one year old fuel pump which wasn't Honda replacement part. This made us happier, but still cost a few dollars. Sad that the fuel pump was replaced, but happy we got a sizable credit. Normally, Ralph's Honda does a great job and did a good job in a bad situation. Will return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Louis Colon on 05/14/2019

Had a good experience. The service person is always super nice and makes the process enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ralph Honda

by MoFuller28 on 05/13/2019

This was a wonderful experience. Withing 24hours of Emailing my representative I was in a new car learning all the details and driving off the lot. Very courteous, professional and easy going the representative(Frank) was. Would highly recommend him again or for anyone looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful service.

by Happy Camper on 02/12/2019

I took my Pilot in for it's annual check up. Steve was very attentive to my needs/questions and returned the vehicle in a short period of time and in perfect working order.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Plus oil change and tire rotation

by Rich---- on 01/10/2019

All was OK; BUT, after they did tire rotation and checked tire pressure levels, I had to reset TPMS (should have been done there).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service as Solid as a Honda

by JC_Honda on 12/14/2018

Great service planning, execution and results. Repeat customer as a result

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Dept at Ralph Honda

by Tiffany S. on 11/30/2018

Service was excellent, staff is friendly, professional, and work was complete in less than the expected time frame.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very Good Service

by Go Golfing on 11/15/2018

Appointment was easy, work order already prepared upon arrival. Transportation provided from and return to Ralph Honda. Since it was my 5th oil change it was free. They handled the factory airbag recall. Nice job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Have no idea what you mean by title.

by CRV Driver on 11/09/2018

New tires and an oil change for winter clime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT Service!

by JMVhonda on 10/31/2018

My experience was very pleasant Ralph Honda was very welcoming and they worked quickly to get me in and out so that I could be home at a decent time as my appointment was at 5:30pm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

