Ralph review
by 04/01/2022on
Chuck was a nice salesman to work with. He had the answers to my many questions. Sean, the finance worker, was knowledgeable and very helpful. Both nice guys. Overall, I had a great experience buying this vehicle from Ralph Honda.
Car serviced
by 04/06/2022on
Prompt courteous service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did everything I came in for!
by 04/06/2022on
Took care of under my Tonneau cover, got oil changed, my truck was washed; looks great! Did everything I wanted and didn't want done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
20K Service Visit
by 04/04/2022on
Clean bright waiting room. Everyone there is friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Helpful!
by 04/03/2022on
I have an older Honda that has needed several visits through the years. Steve has always been very helpful and informative concerning the repairs. I will definitely be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Surprisingly pleasant experience
by 03/29/2022on
I just took my 14-year old Honda Accord in for its 120,000 mile service. The service person (Pat) was most pleasant and we had a thorough conversation about what was to be done along with the cost. I wanted to wait for the service and was directed to a very nice customer waiting area. The chairs were cushioned and comfortable. Coffee was available and so were vending machine options. When the work was complete, Pat went over what was done. The final cost was as expected, no surprises. I now am confident that my Honda will keep going along very smoothly, thank you very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as usual
by 03/22/2022on
Professional, helpful, and quick. Didn’t try to up sell me anything extra when I was just there for my inspection, and honored a coupon they didn’t have to. Such a great team of people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Corinne De Rue
by 03/19/2022on
She was well prepared and helpful. She was gracious when we decided to drive a Civic Hatchback that had just come in that morning while trying to decide on it versus the HRV. It was very good to have the choice between the two cars. We are pleased with her help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service review
by 03/15/2022on
Very helpful. Answered my questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always treated well at Ralph Honda. Service is top notch!
by 03/11/2022on
The team at Ralph Honda is always attentive! Always friendly and they make sure you are well satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!!
by 03/08/2022on
Good honest people, great service, service adviser Pat M is top knotch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crv honda
by 03/04/2022on
Great place nice an fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ralph Honda is the best 👌
by 02/27/2022on
Ralph Honda is one of the best Honda dealership in upstate new York ,Thay take care of your your needs very quick and with no hassle, thay or very knowledgeable and patient when dealing with thair customer.much thanks to Mr Dave moffett.
Superb Customer Service
by 02/27/2022on
I was referred to Ralph Honda by a colleague. From the very first contact to the day I picked up my Honda Pilot, the experience was superb. My schedule is chaotic, however, JB Conti went out of his way to ensure that every detail was taken care of. I was promised the specific a Honda Pilot that I ordered would be delivered by late spring. Instead, I received the exact car that I wanted by the end of February. I am extremely happy with my purchase and cannot thank JB enough for going above and beyond. Needless to say, I would highly recommend working with JB Conti and Ralph Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Champions of the oil change
by 02/26/2022on
Very friendly efficient knowledgeable service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Process, Same Day New Car!
by 02/18/2022on
Joe L. is an amazing salesperson and was super kind, thorough, and knowledgeable about everything I wanted to know. Good trade in value for my vehicle, easy application process, and quick turnaround getting my car same day!
Always so pleasant
by 02/17/2022on
As always I was greeted with a smile from Linda when I brought my car in for inspection. When I went to check out I noticed she had applied a coupon for the windshield wipers. Thank you Linda for always taking good care of me & my Honda HR-V.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good buying experience
by 02/16/2022on
Our Honda buying experience Ralph Honda was top notch. Italo was a personable, efficient and knowledgeable. We struck a purchase price and trade-in offer that was good for us and the dealership. There was no pressure, no haggling. We were impressed and pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 02/16/2022on
Corin was a pleasure to work with. She was friendly, professional, organized and had everything ready when requested.
Patrick was very nice, and worked with me
by 02/16/2022on
Patrick the service person was very nice and worked with me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 02/14/2022on
Nathan is a great salesman! He helped me out with everything I needed. Thank you for a great experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
