Very easy to schedule service online, loaner was great, service was great. Paul is extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. Upfront explanation of what to expect and the car was ready well in time for a pickup.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The team of Paul and Scott were able to locate parts no longer available to keep my 356 running perfect, or our 911 C4. New or old, their service straight forward and honest every time. Your in good hands there!
I brought my Porsche Macan to Porsche of Rochester for detail cleaning and new winter tires and wheels.
The work was completed on time 9-3pm. I was given a new Macan S as a for loaner.
I couldnt be happier. The car looks, drives and feels like brand new.
Thank you Paul.
All exceeding my expectations! I got the appo Ntment time I wanted a cool loaner and completion on time.
My car was cleaned and Paul my service manager went through the report document line by line advising me on care and sustainability preservation.
Wonderful experience! Paul, my service manager gave e an appointment as soon as I called fitting my schedule. He gave ma a cool “S” loaner and had the car ready as requested on time. He reviewed all with me, each item each line with advice for best maintenance.
I have had my 1 year old Porsche in for service twice and both times the service has been exceptional. appointment scheduling, update phone call to advise on work and completion schedule, pick up, clean up and work done all to above expectations. I have enjoyed wonderful service at Mercedes and BMW dealerships. Porsche Rochester is superior.
The car buying experience at Garber went so smoothly - I can't say enough great things about their staff.
From the moment I walked in until the moment I walked out with my new car, they were there to make the process as easy as possible.
I have no doubt that we received a fair deal on a fantastic vehicle as well.
Will definitely recommend Garber to friends and family looking for a vehicle!
