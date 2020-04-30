Customer Reviews of Porsche Rochester
2007 cayman s service
by 04/30/2020on
like having my car serviced by my best friends. car always runs as new. always fun there.wish they were able to service me and make me feel new.Paul and Scott simply the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 09/14/2019on
Paul is wonderful. Very thorough and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2012 Cayene
by 07/22/2019on
Paul, Mike and team were extremely helpful as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easy Service
by 06/04/2019on
schedule an appointment, pick up your loaner, wait for Paul's call and pickup you car. Could not be any easier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
annual 911 service
by 05/13/2019on
Great experience. Timely, accurate, detailed, friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lee Cuff- customet
by 04/23/2019on
Paul D’Aries in service is the best as is Scott their certified Porsche technician. These gentlemen always provide absolutely excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Paul D’Aries rocks!
by 04/22/2019on
Very easy to schedule service online, loaner was great, service was great. Paul is extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. Upfront explanation of what to expect and the car was ready well in time for a pickup.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service of Classic Porsches and new
by 11/05/2018on
The team of Paul and Scott were able to locate parts no longer available to keep my 356 running perfect, or our 911 C4. New or old, their service straight forward and honest every time. Your in good hands there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Halloween Treat
by 11/04/2018on
I brought my Porsche Macan to Porsche of Rochester for detail cleaning and new winter tires and wheels. The work was completed on time 9-3pm. I was given a new Macan S as a for loaner. I couldnt be happier. The car looks, drives and feels like brand new. Thank you Paul.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
40,000 mike check up!
by 09/14/2018on
All exceeding my expectations! I got the appo Ntment time I wanted a cool loaner and completion on time. My car was cleaned and Paul my service manager went through the report document line by line advising me on care and sustainability preservation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
40,000 mile check up
by 09/14/2018on
Wonderful experience! Paul, my service manager gave e an appointment as soon as I called fitting my schedule. He gave ma a cool “S” loaner and had the car ready as requested on time. He reviewed all with me, each item each line with advice for best maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always exceptional service
by 01/26/2018on
I have had my 1 year old Porsche in for service twice and both times the service has been exceptional. appointment scheduling, update phone call to advise on work and completion schedule, pick up, clean up and work done all to above expectations. I have enjoyed wonderful service at Mercedes and BMW dealerships. Porsche Rochester is superior.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful car buying experience!
by 11/22/2013on
The car buying experience at Garber went so smoothly - I can't say enough great things about their staff. From the moment I walked in until the moment I walked out with my new car, they were there to make the process as easy as possible. I have no doubt that we received a fair deal on a fantastic vehicle as well. Will definitely recommend Garber to friends and family looking for a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments